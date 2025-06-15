The Times’ 2025 All-Star baseball team
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ 2025 All-Star baseball team:
Pitcher, Seth Hernandez, Corona, Sr.: He struck out 105 in 53 1/3 innings while walking seven and giving up 19 hits. He had an 0.39 ERA and went 9-1 this season and 18-1 in two years.
Pitcher, Hunter Manning, West Ranch, Sr.: The UC Irvine commit went 10-0 with an 0.74 ERA and was the Foothill League player of the year; threw a no-hitter in the Division 2 playoffs on the way to the title.
Utility, Jack Champlin, St. John Bosco, Jr.: Had five saves and two victories while giving up no runs in 11 2/3 playoff innings in helping the Braves win the Southern Section Division 1 and Southern California Division 1 regional titles.
Catcher, Landon Hodge, Crespi, Sr.: The Louisiana State commit and Mission League player of the year batted .386 with 32 hits while supplying outstanding defense for the Mission League champions.
Infielder, Billy Carlson, Corona, Sr.: The Tennessee commit and top pro prospect batted .365 with 34 RBIs and six home runs while known for his outstanding fielding.
Infielder, James Clark, St. John Bosco, Jr.: The Trinity League MVP batted .411 with 46 hits while filling key roles at shortstop and leadoff hitter for the Division 1 section and region champions.
Infielder, Matthew Witkow, Calabasas, Sr.: The Harvard commit had 45 hits, a .489 batting average and struck out just four times in 92 at-bats and had 30 RBIs.
Infielder, Quentin Young, Oaks Christian, Sr.: A top pro prospect, he set a school record with 14 home runs while batting .390 with 34 RBIs as the Marmonte League MVP.
Outfielder, Trevor Goldenetz, Huntington Beach, Sr.: The Long Beach State commit led the Sunset League champions with a .409 average, including 36 hits.
Outfielder, James Tronstein, Harvard-Westlake, Jr.: The Stanford commit had 41 hits and batted .414 with four home runs and 20 RBIs while playing center field.
Outfielder, Anthony Murphy, Corona, Jr.: He led Corona in hitting with a .415 average, including 49 hits and 11 home runs, and 35 RBIs.
