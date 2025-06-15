The Times’ 2025 All-Star softball team
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ 2025 All-Star softball team:
Pitcher, Coral Williams, Norco, So.: She threw a one-hit shutout in the Southern Section Division 1 championship game while finishing the season with a 17-0 record.
Pitcher, Mia Valbuena, Marina, Jr. : The Michigan commit led Marina to the Division 3 championship. She had 293 strikeouts in 175 1/3 innings while going 19-10 with a 1.88 ERA.
Utility, Aliyah Garcia, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Jr.: She led the Knights to the Mission League title while batting .465 and was the league MVP pitcher.
Cather, Alyssa Torres, Valley View, Jr.: She had 22 home runs while batting .506 and driving in 46 runs.
Infielder, Ki’ele Ho-Ching, Long Beach Poly, Jr.: The Oklahoma commit led the Jackrabbits to the Division 4 championship.
Infielder, Leighton Gray, Norco, So.: She led the Division 1 champions in hitting with a .435 average, including eight home runs.
Infielder, Kaitlyn Galasso, El Modena, Sr.: The Loyola Marymount commit led her team in hitting with a .462 average, including 48 hits and 12 home runs.
Infielder, Taelyn Holley, Murrieta Mesa, Sr.: The Tennessee commit batted .598 with 52 hits, 40 runs, 40 RBIs and 15 home runs.
Outfielder, Tamryn Shorter, Norco, Sr.: The Boise State commit batted .404 with nine home runs.
Outfielder, Jazmine Leyva, South El Monte, Sr.: The UCLA commit had 47 hits, a .691 batting average and hit 16 home runs.
Outfielder, Kai Minor, Orange Lutheran, Sr.: The Oklahoma commit concluded a fabulous four-year career by hitting .500 with 44 hits and 34 RBIs.
