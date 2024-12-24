Wendy Williams is ‘sober and wants to come home’ from treatment facility, son reveals

Wendy Williams’ family is “fighting” to get her back home from a facility where she’s receiving treatment for her health issues, her son said.

The former daytime talk show host’s son Kevin Hunter Jr. on Monday shared an update about his mom’s health, days after she made a rare public appearance to attend his college graduation in Florida. Radio host Charlamagne tha God reposted a video to Instagram about Hunter’s graduation that gave an inside look at the emotional ceremony and family celebrations. He also praised the recent Florida International University graduate for his degree in economics.

Hunter responded in the comments: “Thank you fam! Let’s get [Williams] home.”

While feeling the Instagram love, Hunter also used the comments section to share a “quick update” with social media fans. He wrote that his mother is “sober and wants to come home.” He did not disclose from where exactly he and his loved ones are trying to retrieve Williams, but the TV personality, 60, has reportedly been at an unknown facility to address cognitive issues since earlier this year.

In February, representatives for Williams revealed she had been diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Prior to the diagnosis, Williams had been battling Graves’ disease, a thyroid-related autoimmune condition. In 2022, Williams also received treatment at a wellness facility to help “manage her overall health issues.”

Representatives revealed Williams’ diagnosis amid the premiere of Lifetime’s “Where Is Wendy Williams” documentary.

Hunter also wrote in another Instagram comment that his loved ones are working toward Williams’ homecoming “because isolation is killing her faster than anything else.”

Hunter shared his update a month after Williams’ legal guardian Sabrina Morrissey claimed in legal documents that the TV star is “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled and legally incapacitated.”

Amid her health issues, Williams was a proud mom at her son’s graduation last week. In photos shared by the New York Post, Williams sits with family and seemingly wipes away tears as her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Hunter, walked across the stage to receive his degree. Williams’ father, Thomas Williams, and her sister Wanda Finnie were among the family members who also reportedly joined the former TV host for Hunter’s graduation.