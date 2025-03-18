Gal Gadot’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony crashed by pro-Palestine and pro-Israel protesters

Gal Gadot poses with her new star at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, which was interrupted by pro-Palestine and pro-Israel protesters.

Right before Gal Gadot’s Walk of Fame ceremony began late Tuesday morning, several dozen protesters stormed Hollywood Boulevard with signage in hand. Representing both pro-Palestine and pro-Israel groups, the shouting crowds delayed the “Snow White” actor’s induction ceremony.

Some held signs that read “Heros Fight Like Palestinians” and “No Other Land Won Oscar,” while others flew the Israeli flag.

Police arrived at the scene after a pro-Palestinian protester allegedly snatched an Israeli flag, according to Variety. In video posted on X by Variety reporter Katcy Stephan, LAPD officers can be seen running after a man who in turn is being chased by other protesters. Police can be seen handcuffing demonstrators in another video. An LAPD public information officer told The Times that no arrests were made.

Advertisement

Gadot, 39, who portrayed Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, is the first Israeli actor to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “I’m just a girl from a town in Israel,” she said as the crowd cheered loudly. “I could never imagine such a moment. I never dreamt of becoming an actress and I never knew that these things are possible. ... This star will remind me that with hard work and passion and some faith, anything is possible.”

The ceremony was emceed by Steve Nissen and attended by Gadot’s “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins and “Fast and Furious” co-star Vin Diesel. Gadot also was accompanied by her four young daughters and husband Jaron Varsano.

Demonstrators hold signs and flags referencing the Israel-Hamas war on Hollywood Boulevard, where Gal Gadot was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Advertisement

The “Wonder Woman” actor, who was born in Israel and has served in Israel Defense Forces, has been vocal in her support for her native country since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks on Israel. On March 4, Gadot received the Anti-Defamation League’s international leadership award.

In her keynote speech at the ADL Never Is Now 2025 Summit, she said, “Never did I imagine that on the streets of the United States, and different cities around the world, we would see people not condemning Hamas but celebrating, justifying and cheering on a massacre of Jews.”

This demonstration takes place days before the nationwide release of Disney’s live-action “Snow White” on Friday. From the racist backlash sparked by the casting of Rachel Zegler in the title princess role to uproar over Zegler’s description of the film to the debated portrayal of the seven dwarfs, the remake has been the subject of many controversies.