Jess Hilarious confronts Loren LoRosa, ‘Breakfast Club’ after her heated Instagram rant

Jess Hilarious says her time on “The Breakfast Club” has been “weird” since she returned from maternity leave.

Radio host and comedian Jess Hilarious had plenty to say on Instagram about her recent experiences on “The Breakfast Club.” She had even more to share Wednesday when she aired her grievances on the morning show.

“Nobody has even tried to clean up the narrative that I’m a villain,” Jess told her co-hosts, speaking to them face-to-face hours after shading them in a heated social media rant.

She added: “I’m worried about the perception and my reputation up here on this show.”

“The Breakfast Club” and the dynamics between its hosts — specifically between Jess and Loren LoRosa — became headline fodder after Jess ranted against her alleged treatment since returning from maternity leave. Jess, real name Jessica Moore, in January 2024 was named a permanent co-host of “The Breakfast Club,” alongside longtime hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy. She announced her pregnancy in February 2024 and welcomed a baby girl in November 2024.

Jess, host of the show segment “Jess With the Mess,” handpicked producer LoRosa to take over her spot while she was on maternity leave, she said Tuesday on Instagram Live, according to recordings shared on X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube. She said she advocated for LoRosa to get her own segment and praised her co-host’s qualifications but said she wasn’t happy that “Latest With Loren” host LoRosa was still there even when she returned. Jess also said social media posts allegedly pitting the two women co-hosts against each other added fuel to the fire.

“You try coming back to work and the m— is right there at your desk and ain’t nobody telling you s—, mind you,” she said Tuesday. “Before you know [it], everybody thinking you’re the villain.”

Jess said she was unaware “The Breakfast Club” planned to eventually bring on a fourth host, that there is no right time to become a mother in the radio industry and claimed none of her “Breakfast Club” team defended her from negative social media comments. “If we’re supposed to be a team, how about you clear some of this s— up for your teammate,” she said.

She also claims that the morning show “is ran like a high school” and adds, “I’m mad every f— day how I’m being handled.” In her Instagram Live, Jess also said she understands why former “Breakfast Club” host Angela Yee left the syndicated talk show in 2022 after more than a decade.

On Wednesday, Jess’ Instagram rant was on the “Breakfast Club’s” agenda.

On-air, Jess got candid, telling her co-hosts that “ever since I came back, it was weird” and that she wasn’t “too fond of Loren” upon her return. “She didn’t leave when I came back,” Jess repeated.

Jess said she knew the Instagram Live from the night before would upset her team, including LoRosa who said she felt blindsided by some of her co-host’s claims. LoRosa reminded Jess that she has been open to hashing out differences and conflicts off-air and that they have had such conversations in the past.

“Let’s talk. Call me, what’s up? What’s the issue,” LoRosa said.

“The issue is the whole narrative. I understand ‘f— the comments’ and ‘f— the people’ and all of that,” Jess replied, “but it’s not all about them, it’s about how I’m feeling too.”

“We’re together, so we gotta figure this out,” LoRosa told Jess, after condemning Charlamagne, who jokingly downplayed Jess’ tears. In another Instagram video, Jess alleged Charlamagne encouraged her in the past to play up her tension with LoRosa.

She and LoRosa engaged in a back-and-forth about previous alleged behind-the-scenes conversations to address their issues (Jess said she couldn’t recall them). LoRosa told the comedian that she would handle conflicts “in a way where we can get through a conversation because we’re grown” and that it wasn’t necessary for them to like each other to carry out their duties.

“You’re here because of an opportunity I extended,” Jess replied. She also said in both her live and Wednesday’s episode that she wanted to be part of the “Breakfast Club,” even if she didn’t necessarily need it.

Charlamagne, loudly declaring, “It’s Women’s History Month,” attempted to move the show forward, but Jess and LoRosa continued their discussion. Charlamagne also finally acknowledged that the conversation between his co-hosts should happen behind the scenes.

Before the show cut to break, LoRosa acknowledged Jess’ discontent, acknowledging that conflict is inevitable and “It’s happening with love.”

“When I saw Jess crying, I came in here because you have to be OK for all of this to be OK,” LoRosa added. “I’m a producer at the end of the day, and you’re my talent. We’re gonna be straight. Everything’s gonna be fine.”

Even after seemingly patching things up with LoRosa, Jess said later during Wednesday’s broadcast that she was frustrated about the lack of communication regarding the show’s structure. “We still don’t know what’s going on. It’s just weird.”

Charlamagne clarified for listeners that the “Breakfast Club” infighting was not a stunt and that the show will continue to undergo restructuring in hopes of fulfilling all of its hosts’ needs. After praising Jess and LoRosa for their strengths, he set his sights on internet haters.

“We got to stop letting the internet dictate how we move,” he said. “Cannot listen to the comments.”

Envy added: “F those people.”

For now, it seems tensions between Jess and LoRosa have simmered down — at least publicly. Both radio personalities weighed in on the latest headlines during Thursday’s broadcast. Since her rant went viral, Jess has turned her focus on Instagram to promoting Tyler Perry’s latest movie and her upcoming comedy gigs.