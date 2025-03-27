Selena’s killer is up for parole 30 years after shooting Latin superstar

The woman who fatally shot singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez will soon become eligible for parole on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Tejano music superstar’s death.

Yolanda Saldívar, now 64, has spent three decades in prison following her conviction for first-degree murder. Saldívar shot the singer in the back at a Days Inn hotel in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1995 after Quintanilla-Perez accused her of embezzling money.

Saldívar is currently serving a life sentence at the Patrick L. O’Daniel Unit in Gatesville and has a petition for parole that will be considered by the parole board on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice online records.

The parole process in Texas involves a comprehensive review, including interviews and evaluations about her behavior in prison and potential impact on the community if released. If parole is denied, Saldívar’s case will be reconsidered in one to five years.

Former Nueces County Dist. Atty. Carlos Valdez, who led the prosecution against Saldívar, has expressed concerns about her release due to the severity of the crime and the potential risks she would pose to public safety.

“Lord knows what will happen if she is released,” Valdez told Houston news station KHOU11. “Based on what I’ve seen so far, I think it would be a serious mistake to grant her parole. I believe, I really believe, that the safest for Yolanda would probably be where she is.”

Singer Selena was honored posthumously in 2017 with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Quintanilla-Perez still has a devoted fan base, and many of her supporters strongly oppose Saldívar’s petition for parole.

Saldívar’s family, on the other hand, has advocated for her release, telling the New York Post that the singer came at her “really aggressively,” causing their confrontation to escalate prior to the 1995 shooting.

While in prison, Saldívar has faced numerous threats for killing the beloved singer, prompting her to be held in protective custody and spend most of her time alone in her cell.

Quintanilla-Perez was born in 1971 in Lake Jackson, Texas, and became one of the most influential Latin artists of all time before her sudden death at just 23. Known as the “Queen of Tejano,” she reached newfound levels of fame by blending traditional elements of Mexican music with modern pop sounds.

In 1994, she became the first Tejano artist to win a Grammy, for her album “Selena Live!”

At the time of her death, she was recording her first English-language album and opening a series of boutiques inspired by her love for fashion. Her legacy endures to this day, inspiring numerous documentaries, art pieces and musicians.

In 2017, she received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her unveiling ceremony drew the largest crowd on record, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.