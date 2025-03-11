Latin music at SXSW 2025

DJ Joaqu.n brings rap, reggaeton and rock to the Coconut Club

The Coconut Club played host to La Subcultura Showcase with headlining DJ Trooko and other Latin artists during South By Southwest on March 10 in Austin, TX.

Monday, 11:00 p.m.

Sometimes hearing Migos repeat the words “Hannah Montana” over and over again on top of a pulsing beat can be the warmest welcome.

As Joaqu.n played the Coconut Club’s La Subcultura showcase on Monday night, he found the ultimate intersection between contemporary rap and Latin beats. From JT’s “Okay” to Los Enanitos Verdes’ “Lamento Boliviano,” he was sure to also throw in the sounds of early reggaeton like “Pam Pam” by Wisin & Yandel. Atop the Austin rooftop bar, the night was still young and the crowd was growing by the minute.

Despite the thin chattering crowd, there was no lull in sight for the Venezuelan DJ — drawing on current hip hop like the chart topping Kendrick Lamar and Sza collaboration “Luther” and Sexyy Red’s “Get it Sexyy” over various cumbia beats. Like any other DJ, he was bordered by a few hype people nodding their head to every heavy bass drop. Surrounded by the angular skyscrapers of the city’s skyline, Joaqu.n’s modern blend of hip hop, old school reggaeton and touches of rock en español set the tone for the remainder of the night.