Latin music at SXSW 2025

In 2024, the South By Southwest Music Festival featured more than 60 Latin acts. This year, that number is up to 100 artists, ranging in genres from música Mexicana, raggaeton, electronic dance music and indie pop.
The De Los team is on the ground in Austin, Texas, and will try to catch as many of these performances as we can. Follow along for daily updates.
Conjunto Rienda Real, Arsenal Efectivo, Edgar Alejandro and more to play De Los show
In 2024, De Los, the Latino-centric vertical of the Los Angeles Times, hosted an official showcase at the South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin, Texas, a multiday event that turns every nook and cranny in downtown into a makeshift stage. It was an intimate affair with a lineup that included the likes of Los Aptos, Pink Pablo and Bodine, all acts who recorded songs that made my list of most played tracks last year — a special shoutout to Pink Pablo’s “Perdimos el Control,” whose hook I hum at least once a day.
We had so much fun that we’re doing it again.
On Thursday, De Los announced via Instagram the list of acts performing at our upcoming showcase. While 2024’s lineup featured a sampling of various Latin music genres, this year’s selection of artists has a strong emphasis on música Mexicana, which has been dominating the streaming services over the last 12 months.
DJ Joaqu.n brings rap, reggaeton and rock to the Coconut Club
Monday, 11:00 p.m.
Sometimes hearing Migos repeat the words “Hannah Montana” over and over again on top of a pulsing beat can be the warmest welcome.
As Joaqu.n played the Coconut Club’s La Subcultura showcase on Monday night, he found the ultimate intersection between contemporary rap and Latin beats. From JT’s “Okay” to Los Enanitos Verdes’ “Lamento Boliviano,” he was sure to also throw in the sounds of early reggaeton like “Pam Pam” by Wisin & Yandel. Atop the Austin rooftop bar, the night was still young and the crowd was growing by the minute.
Despite the thin chattering crowd, there was no lull in sight for the Venezuelan DJ — drawing on current hip hop like the chart topping Kendrick Lamar and Sza collaboration “Luther” and Sexyy Red’s “Get it Sexyy” over various cumbia beats. Like any other DJ, he was bordered by a few hype people nodding their head to every heavy bass drop. Surrounded by the angular skyscrapers of the city’s skyline, Joaqu.n’s modern blend of hip hop, old school reggaeton and touches of rock en español set the tone for the remainder of the night.
Ivan Cornejo, Gale and other Latino artists we can’t wait to see
Now in its 37th year, South by Southwest, the annual arts and tech conference that runs March 7-15 in Austin, Texas, has no shortage of stellar Latin music acts on its roster.
On March 11, we at De Los will host our second annual SXSW showcase at Mala Fama. Arsenal Efectivo, Edgar Alejandro and Midnight Navy will star in the program, which you can find here.
In the meantime, below are 10 essential Latino performances we’ll be penciling into our schedule, listed in chronological order.