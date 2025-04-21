Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer tie the knot in a low-key Silver Lake ceremony

Actor Kristen Stewart, left, and screenwriter Dylan Meyer exchanged wedding vows over the weekend after nearly six years of dating.

Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart and screenwriter Dylan Meyer have entered a new chapter in their romance: marriage.

“Spencer” star Stewart and the “Moxie” scribe tied the knot Sunday in a private ceremony at the Silver Lake restaurant Casita del Campo. They exchanged vows more than three years after Stewart revealed their engagement in late 2021. The collaborators married after they obtained their marriage license last week at an L.A. courthouse, TMZ reported Sunday.

Stewart and Meyer exchanged their vows in the restaurant’s intimate, lush outdoor space, according to video shared by the photo agency Backgrid, which TMZ published. Celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi shared additional Backgrid photos from the low-key ceremony on Monday.

The brides took a casual approach to their wedding attire: Stewart opted for a light gray matching shirt and mini skirt set while Meyer wore a sheer white top, a champagne mini skirt and a black bow in her hair. The photos show the newlyweds embracing each other and Stewart putting a ring on Meyer’s finger.

A representative for Stewart did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation.

Stewart, best known for her starring role in the “Twilight” film franchise, sparked a connection with Meyer on a movie set in 2013 and the two began dating in summer 2019 after reconnecting at a mutual friend’s party.

The “Love Lies Bleeding” actor, 35, publicized her engagement to Meyer, 37, during a November 2021 episode of Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show. “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart told the radio host at the time.

“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it,” she said in 2021. “We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Stewart and Meyer married more than a week after the former celebrated her birthday on April 9. Meyer celebrated that occasion on Instagram with a carousel of photos showing Stewart cozying up with a furry white cat and working behind the scenes on recent projects.

“Happy birthday to my favorite person to do nothing, and everything, with,” Meyer captioned her post.