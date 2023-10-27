Kristen Stewart details her wedding plans with Dylan Meyer, and no, Guy Fieri isn’t officiating

Kristen Stewart has shared more details about her forthcoming wedding to screenwriter and actor Dylan Meyer — including who will be officiating.

Despite his apparent willingness to officiate, Guy Fieri most likely won’t be in attendance on the couple’s big day.

Stewart first joked about the “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host officiating her wedding during a 2021 appearance on “The Howard Stern Show.” But things got more serious when, a couple days later, “Today” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb played Stewart a clip of Fieri saying he was “all in.”

Although Stewart told Guthrie and Kotb she was “absolutely” serious about the offer — and Fieri has the chops after officiating 101 gay weddings in Miami as a tribute to his late sister, who was a lesbian — the actor seemingly quashed the idea on the Oct. 26 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I think we’re probably just going to marry each other,” she told host Andy Cohen, “and then call Guy and say, ‘You were here in spirit, babe.’ ”

Stewart, 33, and Meyer, 35, first met on a movie set in 2013, but it took another six years before they reconnected at a mutual friend’s birthday party.

“I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’ ” Stewart said in her debut appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” in 2019. During that interview, she told Stern she was already eager to propose.

After two years of dating, the pair announced their engagement in November 2021 — but it was Meyer who popped the question.

“There was a time in my life where I was like, ‘No, I would never get married.’ Like married married, like put a dress on and walk down the aisle married,” Stewart told The Times last year. While she still plans to shirk the traditionalism of a wedding, she said she wants to get married “sooner rather than later.”

She and Meyer have yet to settle on a date, she said on “WWHL,” adding, “We’re gonna sort of surprise ourselves.”

In past relationships, such as her highly publicized romance with “Twilight” co-star Robert Pattinson, Stewart often felt the need to avoid the limelight “because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialized,” she said in a 2016 interview with Elle UK .

But when she began dating women, she said, she feared being secretive would imply she was “ashamed of being openly gay,” when it was more about resisting “giving herself to the public,” she said in a 2020 InStyle interview with actor-writer Cleo DuVall. As a “queer person,” she said, she felt “enormous pressure.”

“I was sort of cagey. Even in my previous relationships, which were straight, we did everything we could to not be photographed doing things — things that would become not ours,” she told DuVall. “So I think the added pressure of representing a group of people, of representing queerness, wasn’t something I understood then. Only now can I see it.”

But when Stewart became less private about her relationship with previous girlfriend Alicia Cargile, she told Elle UK, it wasn’t just for other people; it was for her.

“It opened my life up and I’m so much happier,” she said.

From joint awards-show appearances to sentimental social media posts , Stewart and Meyer have not been shy about their feelings for each other.

“I feel so lucky,” Stewart told “Today” back in 2021. “It’s so nice to know something in the world. I know I’m so surely happy. I’m so stoked.”

The pair’s romantic relationship may also be evolving into a creative partnership.

Stewart told Vanity Fair in a 2022 interview that she and Meyer had begun working on a new TV show together, and Stewart was set to star. She also said they wrote the first episode of the show in less than two weeks.

“We discovered a superbrain,” Stewart said, gushing about Meyer. “She’s a really genuinely brilliant f— f— screenwriter.”

Though she hasn’t shared any further details about the project, Stewart also told Interview in June that she and Meyer are now working together on a film script for a “stoner girl comedy.”

“It’s really f— stupid,” she said.