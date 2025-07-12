Levitt Pavilion’s summer concert series in MacArthur Park to continue despite ICE raids

The annual Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles summer concert series held at MacArthur Park will go on despite the ongoing immigration raids , organizers said.

After canceling its first performance of the season on June 21, Levitt LA returned to its scheduled programming on June 28 with a performance from rock band Dengue Fever. The stage will welcome musical performances every Saturday through Aug. 30, featuring acts like Medusa, Eddie Chacon, Wazumbians, La Resistencia, Kinky and Redd Kross.

“I have nothing but respect and utmost gratitude for the team and artists who want to move forward. Why should this stop in MacArthur Park?” Levitt LA executive director Allegra Padilla said.

“Our safety is not guaranteed in places that are supposed to be our sanctuaries, like hospitals, schools and other places, so we might as well continue to come together in the heart of our city and enjoy the vibrant and beautiful culture that makes L.A. unique,” she added.

Close to 2,800 people have been arrested in the L.A. area since the raids began in early June, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Federal agents, accompanied by members of the National Guard, descended on MacArthur Park on Monday morning to carry out enforcement operations. Rumors of ICE activity had spread in the Westlake area prior to the sweeps. It’s unclear if anyone was arrested.

Levitt LA has been hosting free concerts for the past 18 years. In previous years, the outdoor stage has held performances from Grammy-winning band Los Lobos, cumbia group Sonora Dinamita and L.A. rock band La Santa Cecilia.

Padilla added that the concerts will be streamed live on its Facebook page and YouTube channel for members of the community who are “afraid to leave their homes” because of the ICE raids. The organization will also be hiring private security for the event and providing safety tips on knowing your rights when dealing with immigration through their social media accounts.

Padilla said Levitt LA is prepared to pivot to a different venue in case MacArthur Park is not a place where programming can continue.

“We’re lucky to have a network of venues that are willing to support us in the case that we may have to make a shift,” she added.

Attendance numbers were low during its last event compared to previous years, but Padilla hopes the public continues to enjoy the arts that “will get us through these tough times.”

“The heart of creativity and our joy is the resistance and unity that we need at this moment.”

The canceled performance scheduled for June 21 by the cumbia band Vilma Díaz y la Sonora will be rescheduled to July 26.