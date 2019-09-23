36 Images
Emmys 2019 show highlights
Visual moments of the 2019 Emmy Awards spotlighting speeches, production numbers and crowd reactions of the televised event.
Emmys 2019 highlights
The cast of “Game of Thrones” comes onstage to accept the drama series award during the show at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (speaking) and fellow cast and crew members of “Fleabag” accept the comedy series award during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater. (Getty Images)
Jodie Comer of “Killing Eve” reacts to winning the Emmy award for lead actress in a drama series during the show. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Jodie Comer, left, and Sandra Oh from “Killing Eve” react to Comer winning the Emmy award for lead actress in a drama series. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Lorne Michaels and the cast and crew of “Saturday Night Live” win the Emmy for variety sketch series. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Adam DeVine performs onstage during the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards show. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
People perform during the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards show. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Peter Dinklage of “Game of Thrones” accepts the award for supporting actor in a drama series during the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards show. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Jharrel Jerome of “When They See Us” wins for lead actor in a limited series or movie at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Peter Krause and Angela Bassett prepare to present the award for lead actor in a limited series or movie during the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Michelle Williams accepts her lead actress in a limited series or movie award for “Fosse/Verdon.” (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Bill Hader prepare to present the award for supporting actor in a limited series or movie. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepts the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series for “Fleabag.” (Chris Pizzello / Invision/Associated Press)
Don Cheadle from “Black Monday” and Kristen Bell from “The Good Place” present the supporting actress in a drama series award during the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Cherry Jones presents the award for writing for a drama series during the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
The cast of “Chernobyl” accepts the Emmy for limited series. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
During the opening, Homer Simpson takes a brief stab at hosting. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Bryan Cranston, another of the momentary “hosts” early in the ceremony. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Tony Shalhoub accepts a statuette for supporting actor in a comedy series while presenters Bob Newhart, center, and Ben Stiller watch. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Bryan Cranston. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Patricia Arquette, from “Escape at Dannemora,” wins for supporting actress in a limited series or movie. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Ben Stiller stands between figures of George Burns and Lucille Ball; Bob Newhart waits in the shadows. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Thingamajig from “The Masked Singer” accompanies accountants from Emmy tabulators Ernst & Young. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
“Game of Thrones” actors, from left, Alfie Allen, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Gwendoline Christie, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Carice van Houten. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
RuPaul Charles accepts the statuette for competition program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Presenters Maya Rudolph and Ike Barinholtz enter, blindfolded, to present the award for lead actor in a comedy series. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Bill Hader from “Barry” accepts the award for lead actor in a comedy series. Presenters Maya Rudolph and Ike Barinholtz watch. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Nick Cannon and Ken Jeong present the award for writing for a comedy series. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Amy Poehler, left, and Catherine O’Hara present the award for supporting actress in a comedy series. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Alex Borstein from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” wins the Emmy for supporting actress in a comedy series (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., September 22, 2019:ÊJohn Oliver from ÒLast Week Tonight with John Oliver,Ó accepts the award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series award during the show at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft TheaterÊin Los Angeles, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., September 22, 2019:ÊLorne Michaels and the cast and crew of Saturday Night Live win the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series during the show at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft TheaterÊin Los Angeles, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., September 22, 2019:ÊAdam Devine performs onstage during the show at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft TheaterÊin Los Angeles, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., September 22, 2019:Ê Winner Julia Garner for best supporting actress in a drama series in ÒOzarkÓ during the show at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft TheaterÊin Los Angeles, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Billy Porter presents an award onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and would later win for lead actor in a drama series for “Pose.” (AFP/Getty Images)
Bill Hader accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for “Barry” at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
