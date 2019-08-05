Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
‘Riverdale’ producers tease ‘cathartic’ farewell to Luke Perry

Luke Perry
“Riverdale” will pay tribute to late star Luke Perry and end his character’s arc in Season 4.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Aug. 5, 2019
10:18 AM
“Riverdale” will end Luke Perry’s character arc in a “really, really emotional” way when the CW drama returns next season.

Writers and producers on the series said Sunday that they figured out a way to pay tribute to the late actor, who unexpectedly died after a stroke in March, and his character — patriarch Fred Andrews — that would be comforting for viewers. They also enlisted Perry’s former “Beverly Hills, 90210" costar Shannen Doherty to help with the send-off in the Season 4 premiere in the fall.

“I think it’s very cathartic to watch it, and I think everyone really came together, specifically to tell this kind of story, to honor Luke and honor Fred,” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told E! News at the 2019 Television Critics Assn. summer press tour while promoting the “Riverdale” spinoff “Katy Keene.”

As for Doherty, who was announced as a guest star at San Diego Comic-Con last month and whom Perry had wanted on the show since it started, she plays a really important part “and she plays it beautifully,” the writer and executive producer said. Her role has otherwise been heavily guarded.

“Having seen the scene, I couldn’t imagine someone else doing it, and it obviously resonates really deeply because it is one of Luke’s friends,” Aguirre-Sacasa added.

Doherty has said that she’s “deeply honored” to pay tribute to Perry on the series. Aguirre Sacasa said her she plays “a pivotal, super-emotional role.”

The show did not immediately address Perry’s death at Season 3, aside from saying that his character was away on business while they sorted out a way to deal with the news. Perry played the father of the show’s lead character Archie Andrews, a darker version of the comics character.

Season 4 of “Riverdale” is set to premiere on Oct. 9.

Nardine Saad
Nardine Saad covers entertainment, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times.
