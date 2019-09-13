Fall TV preview: Music is everywhere on the small screen this season

There are 6 stories.
1“Mr. Robot,” “Creepshow,” “The Crown” and the rest of the 20 new and returning TV shows — on 20 different networks — we’re looking forward to seeing.
From "The Beverly Hillbillies" through upcoming TV programs with Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, country music and country ways are integral to TV.
3His star rose playing menacing men in “Get Out” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Now, Bradley Whitford has his first solo lead in the NBC sitcom “Perfect Harmony.”
4The Times asked the creative forces behind five returning fall shows to break down their best needle drops.
5With “Wu Tang: An American Saga,” “Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America” and a raft of others, television is finally giving the genre the respect it deserves.
6With its irrepressible meta-musical finale, “Transparent” says goodbye — and confronts the firing of star Jeffrey Tambor after allegations of sexual misconduct.