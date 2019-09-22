Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Television

Ben Stiller called ‘Fleabag’ a show ‘about a sex addict.’ Twitter begs to differ

Phoebe Waller-Bridge
“Fleabag” creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
(Béatrice de Géa / For The Times)
By Meredith BlakeStaff Writer 
Sep. 22, 2019
6:17 PM
The unnamed protagonist in “Fleabag” is a lot of things. A small-business owner. A woman who understands the importance of a good haircut. A trend-setting jumpsuit-wearer. But is she ... a sex addict?

More Emmys coverage

She is according to Ben Stiller. In a bit before presenting the Emmy for supporting actor in a comedy series, the director of “Escape at Dannemora” described “Fleabag,” nominated for 11 Emmys at Sunday’s ceremony, as “a show about a sex addict.”

The comedy follows a character played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge who narrates her wild bedroom exploits directly to the audience and uses outrageous humor to disguise profound grief.

Some observers on Twitter were not pleased with this characterization.

Waller-Bridge did not exactly clear things up when she accepted the Emmy for writing for a comedy series.

“It’s wonderful to know and really reassuring to know that a dirty, pervy, angry, messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys,” she said.

Meredith Blake
Meredith Blake is an entertainment reporter for the Los Angeles Times based out of New York City, where she primarily covers television. A native of Bethlehem, Pa., she graduated from Georgetown University and holds a master’s degree from New York University. 
