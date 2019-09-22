Amazon dominates early Emmys 2019 categories

HBO reclaimed the Emmy throne from Netflix in July with this year’s nominations, nabbing 137 to the streamer’s 117.

The battle continues Sunday night at the 71st Primetime Emmys, as “Game of Thrones,” “Veep” and “Chernobyl” go up against “Ozark,” “Russian Doll” and “When They See Us” for the coveted statuette. (Amazon Prime has its share of strong contenders too, with both “Fleabag” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” angling for multiple awards.)

Track who’s winning and losing the Primetime Emmys battle right here with our regularly updating tally of tonight’s victors.

5:45 p.m.

Bill Hader’s win for lead actor in a comedy series for “Barry” finally puts HBO on the scoreboard. But Amazon further secured its domination of the comedy categories with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s win for lead comedy actress for “Fleabag.”

HBO: 1 wins

Netflix: 0 wins

Amazon: 5 wins

5:32 p.m.

Amazon goes on a streak of comedy wins. Alex Borstein wins for supporting actress in a comedy series for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins the comedy writing award for “Fleabag.” Harry Bradbeer of “Fleabag” picked up the award for directing in a comedy series.

HBO: 0 wins

Netflix: 0 wins

Amazon: 4 wins

5:10 p.m.

The first award of the night goes to Tony Shalhoub for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and Amazon jumps out to an opening lead.

HBO: 0 wins

Netflix: 0 wins

Amazon: 1 win