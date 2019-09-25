After years of ‘Good,’ Robert and Michelle King are ready to take on ‘Evil’

The creators of down-to-earth political dramas “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” explore the nature of the malevolent in the upcoming CBS supernatural drama “Evil.”

“I would say this show is the continuation of a conversation Robert and I have been having for 30 years,” said Michelle King in a sit-down with cocreator Robert King and the cast of “Evil” in the Los Angeles Times Photo and Video Studio at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer.

Actor Mike Colter from the television series "Evil, " photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio 2019. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Aasif Mandvi (“The Daily Show”) said his character is a skeptic and something of a “MacGyver” figure. Mike Colter (“Luke Cage”) plays a priest-in-training. Katja Herbers (“Westworld”) said her forensic psychologist character “team(s) up with Mike and Aasif and we investigate where evil comes from, if it has a purely scientific explanation or if something else is at play.”

Actor Katja Herbers from the CBS television series "Evil, " photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio 2019 L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio, in San Diego. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Michael Emerson’s (“Lost”) forensic psychologist character stands in opposition to the “team of heroes,” he said. “He believes in, supports and relishes the notion that humankind is fundamentally wicked.”

As Michelle King explained of that decades-long conversation with her husband, “I’m the skeptical one who thinks there is a psychological or scientific explanation for things …”

“… and I’m the Catholic,” responded Robert King. He said they’d look at the news, as they did for their other successful shows, see things they’d agree were “evil” and wonder how those things could happen.

“If you explain it scientifically, is there any way to cure it, is there any way to stop it?”

To see the entire interview, click on the video below.

Full Comic-Con interview with the makers of “Evil.”