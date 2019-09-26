‘Law & Order’ finally gets an official podcast celebrating the show’s historic TV run

Aficionados of “Law & Order” can hear a lot more of that familiar “cha-CHUNG” sound anytime they want after NBC launches “Squadroom” on Thursday, a companion podcast marking the crime procedural’s historic 21st season on television.

The official “Law & Order: SVU” podcast celebrates television’s longest-running prime-time drama and will debut after the show’s season premiere Thursday at 8 p.m. Pacific. After that, new episodes roll out on a weekly basis following the show’s East Coast airing.

The first episode’s guests include “SVU” star Mariska Hargitay, showrunner Warren Leight and Peter Scanavino. They’ll discuss the cultural impact the series has had and what viewers can expect as it enters the new season, NBC said in a statement Thursday.

The weekly aftershow will be hosted by “SVU” insider Anthony Roman. While it’s set to revisit the series’ deep library of episodes, it will also feature exclusive interviews with cast, producers and writers and delve into the inspiration and making of Dick Wolf’s hit series.

Eventually, the podcast will publish additional content such as “radio show"-style classic episodes delivered in an audio-only format, the network said.

“We’ve seen on social media that ‘SVU’ has a huge fan base, and the fans that engage are smart, curious and crave behind-the-scenes insights,” said Elliot Wolf, senior vice president of digital for Wolf Entertainment, in a statement.

NBC also runs a few other companion podcasts, including one for its hit comedy “The Good Place” and others for “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and “American Ninja Warrior.”

With the launch of “Squadroom,” though, it appears to be attempting to emulate the success of HBO’s “Chernobyl” podcast, which helped the disaster drama emerge as must-see TV this summer.