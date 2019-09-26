Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Television

‘Law & Order’ finally gets an official podcast celebrating the show’s historic TV run

Peter Gallagher and Mariska Hargitay in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” on NBC.
Peter Gallagher as Deputy Chief William Dodds and Mariska Hargitay as Det. Olivia Benson in a scene from “Law & Order: SVU.”
(Michael Parmelee / NBC)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Sep. 26, 2019
9 AM
Share

Aficionados of “Law & Order” can hear a lot more of that familiar “cha-CHUNG” sound anytime they want after NBC launches “Squadroom” on Thursday, a companion podcast marking the crime procedural’s historic 21st season on television.

The official “Law & Order: SVU” podcast celebrates television’s longest-running prime-time drama and will debut after the show’s season premiere Thursday at 8 p.m. Pacific. After that, new episodes roll out on a weekly basis following the show’s East Coast airing.

The first episode’s guests include “SVU” star Mariska Hargitay, showrunner Warren Leight and Peter Scanavino. They’ll discuss the cultural impact the series has had and what viewers can expect as it enters the new season, NBC said in a statement Thursday.

The weekly aftershow will be hosted by “SVU” insider Anthony Roman. While it’s set to revisit the series’ deep library of episodes, it will also feature exclusive interviews with cast, producers and writers and delve into the inspiration and making of Dick Wolf’s hit series.

Advertisement

Eventually, the podcast will publish additional content such as “radio show"-style classic episodes delivered in an audio-only format, the network said.

SVU podcast
(NBC)

“We’ve seen on social media that ‘SVU’ has a huge fan base, and the fans that engage are smart, curious and crave behind-the-scenes insights,” said Elliot Wolf, senior vice president of digital for Wolf Entertainment, in a statement.

NBC also runs a few other companion podcasts, including one for its hit comedy “The Good Place” and others for “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and “American Ninja Warrior.”

Advertisement

With the launch of “Squadroom,” though, it appears to be attempting to emulate the success of HBO’s “Chernobyl” podcast, which helped the disaster drama emerge as must-see TV this summer.

Television
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Nardine Saad
Follow Us
Nardine Saad covers entertainment, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement