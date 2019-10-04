Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Television

TV pioneer Diahann Carroll hailed as a ‘queen’ in tributes

Diahann Carroll
Diahann Carroll, photographed on Jan. 18, 1965.
(Terry Fincher / Daily Express / Hulton Archive / Getty Images)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Oct. 4, 2019
11:45 AM
The regal actress Diahann Carroll was remembered as a queen on Friday as word of her death spread.

The groundbreaking “Julia” and “Dynasty” star, who died from cancer at 84, was saluted by Hollywood creatives including Ava DuVernay and Holly Robinson Peete as well as institutions such as the American Theatre Wing and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Social-justice advocates also paid tribute to the glamorous TV and stage actress, who broke ground in the 1960s as the first black woman to play a career woman in her own sitcom: a nurse on NBC’s “Julia.”

The actress was also remembered for her sterling career as a performer and for the elegant way she carried herself onstage and in real life.

Here’s a look at what her fans had to say.

Television
Nardine Saad
