Quibi is reviving kids game show ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ — for grown-ups

The legend of the Red Jaguars, Orange Iguanas and Blue Barracudas lives on.

“Legends of the Hidden Temple,” Nickelodeon’s “Indiana Jones"-inspired game show of the 1990s, is being revived by Jeffrey Katzenberg’s built-for-millennials streaming service Quibi, giving anyone who failed to assemble the statue in the Shrine of the Silver Monkey another shot at game-show glory.

The new series, however, will no longer be an awkward kids competition: The reboot is getting a “Survivor"-like makeover and will be aimed at adults (and superfans) who will compete in the trivia show and Temple games, Quibi announced Monday. It’s also going to be set in a real-life jungle rather than an elaborate TV studio, to appeal to “grown-up” audiences with scaled-up challenges and bigger prizes.

“Bringing back ‘Legends’ for Quibi is a dream come true,” executive producer Scott A. Stone, one of the original series’ creators, said in a statement Monday. “I have been so lucky to be part of this defining millennial show, and now there is a defining millennial platform to go with it. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Advertisement

The Nickelodeon series ran from 1993 to 1999 and each episode featured six teams of two in colorful T-shirts, facing elaborate obstacle courses. The series inspired a 2016 TV movie, mobile games and a slew of Halloween costumes over the years.

Olmec, a disembodied talking stone head, will return, as will the contestant-soaking Moat Crossing competition and the game-culminating Temple Run, a maze full of treacherous obstacles where young adolescents would flex their physical and mental prowess.

The game show will debut April 6 on Katzenberg and Chief Executive Meg Whitman’s short-form, mobile-only streaming service.

Advertisement

The company, which plans to launch programming as “quick bite” videos, has been feverishly adding programming. It recently announced a series with filmmaker Ridley Scott, a show produced by “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” stars Kris and Kendall Jenner, and projects from singers Justin Timberlake and Jennifer Lopez and NBA star Steph Curry.

It also will reboot MTV’s dating game “Singled Out” and feature a daily hip-hop news show and a short-form version of “60 Minutes.”

