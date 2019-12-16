‘You’ Season 2 trailer: Penn Badgley creeps on Los Angeles

Penn Badgley is back and creepy as ever in the second season of “You.”

Netflix released the trailer Monday for the psychological thriller‘s sophomore run, which follows serial killer Joe Goldberg (Badgley) as he moves from New York City to Los Angeles in search of new beginnings.

“It’s hard to have a fresh start when the past is on your mind,” Joe says ominously over a few flashbacks from last season. . “But it’s a new me.” And it is: He’s taken on a new identity, that of Will Bettelheim, a man with sparkling credit but apparently no presence on “the socials.”

The suspenseful preview sees Joe slip quickly back into his violent tendencies after finding a new girlfriend to obsess over, while dodging his not-so-dead ex, Candace (Ambyr Childers).

“You did it again, didn’t you?” Candace says as she confronts him in his new city.

The second season of “You” sees Joe desperate to leave his history — and the four bodies he’s buried — behind him while continuing to pursue true love. Conveniently, in L.A. the bookstore employee discovers a young woman named Love. But with Candace threatening to expose him, his new relationship is at risk of meeting a familiar deadly end.

“If he loves you, that’s the most dangerous thing,” Candace warns.

Season 2 of Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble’s “You,” which is based on the novels by Caroline Kepnes and which started on Lifetime before becoming a Netflix Originals series, debuts Dec. 26.