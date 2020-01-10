Justin Chambers (a.k.a. Dr. Alex Karev) has already left ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital will no longer be paging the prickly Dr. Alex Karev: Justin Chambers’ character is the latest in a long line of doctors to depart from “Grey’s Anatomy.”

The original cast member announced his exit from ABC’s long-running medical drama on Friday. After 16 seasons, he said he was leaving to “diversify” his acting roles.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement to The Times. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

Chambers thanked ABC, show creator Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and “the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

Advertisement

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a big sendoff planned for the actor. Chambers’ final episode already aired on Nov. 14. Viewers learned in the Nov. 21 episode that his character returned home to care for his ailing mother, TV Line reported.

Reps for ABC did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

However, the “Grey’s Anatomy” set has been filled with intrigue over the years, and Chambers’ abrupt departure calls to mind a few others from the past, such as those of Isaiah Washington, Katherine Heigl and Patrick “McDreamy” Dempsey.