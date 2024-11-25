‘General Hospital’ actor Chad Duell leaving ABC soap opera after 14-year stint

The final “General Hospital” episode starring Chad Duell, pictured in 2019, will come next year, according to an executive producer of the show.

Chad Duell is signing himself out of “General Hospital.”

The Daytime Emmy-winning soap star said Saturday that he’s leaving the Port Charles-set daytime drama after a 14-year stint. Duell debuted on the long-running ABC series in 2010 as Michael Corinthos III, the adoptive son of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

“After many incredible years with General Hospital, I’ve decided to step away from the show,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “This wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life. I’m beyond grateful to [executive producer] Frank Valentini, the cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey.

Duell, 37, who won his supporting actor Emmy in 2015, also thanked the show’s loyal fans for their “unwavering support and for letting Michael Corinthos be a part of your lives.”

“Your love and encouragement has meant the world to me,” he added, sharing a cast photo. “This isn’t a goodbye—it’s a see you later.”

Duell’s character — a love child intertwining the rival Quartermaine and Corinthos families — was born onscreen in 1997 and was at the center of a heated custody battle since birth. As the character aged on television, Dylan Cash portrayed a younger version of Michael from 2002 to 2008 and Drew Garrett briefly played a teenage version in 2009. Duell took over the character in 2010 after Garrett left the show. (“Young and the Restless” star Robert Adamson also briefly played the part in 2022 and earlier this year because of a scheduling conflict.)

Executive producer Frank Valentini said in a tweet that he was sad to confirm Duell’s departure, reflecting on the star’s time on the series and announcing the decision not to re-cast his character. He also hinted that Duell’s final episode would air in 2025.

“I have loved working with Chad over the years and wish him nothing but the best. He is a terrific actor and will be missed by everyone at #GH,” Valentini wrote Saturday on X, adding, “There are no plans to recast his role at this time, but you never know in daytime. I can promise a great story for Michael and his family when Chad exits in the new year.”

Duell’s co-stars shared their thoughts in the Instagram comments, simultaneously congratulating and haranguing him.

“Who wrote this for you…. Just kidding. I love you Cheddar,” wrote Dom Zamprogna, who left the soap in 2018 but returned in 2020.

“Love you brother,” wrote Cameron Mathison, who starred in “General Hospital” and its spinoff, “All My Children.”

“You will be so missed!!!! Excited to see what’s next!” wrote Sofia Mattsson, who plays Sasha Gilmore on “General Hospital.”

“Still mad !! But I adore you !!!” Carly Corinthos actor Laura Wright added.

“Love you, Chad!!!!” wrote Katelyn MacMullen, who plays Willow Corinthos.

“You will be missed! Thanks for always being one of the friendliest and funniest guys on set!” said Scarlett Fernandez, who plays Charlotte Cassadine.

Representatives for ABC did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for further comment.

“General Hospital” is the longest-running scripted drama and longest-running American soap opera still in production. The Doris and Frank Hursley-created series debuted in 1963 and marked it its 60th anniversary last year. The series aired its 15,000th episode in June 2022 and is the broadcast network’s sole remaining soap opera after all of its spinoffs concluded and “GH” absorbed several of their characters.

“All My Children,” which connected “General Hospital” and “One Life to Live,” went off the air in 2011; “One Life to Live” concluded in 2012 — though the shows have since been resurrected online.