A new episode of ‘black-ish’ will star Mayor Eric Garcetti as Mayor Eric Garcetti

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is going Hollywood-ish.

He will make a cameo on an upcoming episode of ABC’s hit comedy “black-ish,” the network announced on Wednesday. As part of a collaboration between ABC and Garcetti’s Evolve Entertainment Fund, the mayor will appear as himself in a scene with Tracee Ellis Ross’ Bow and Anthony Anderson’s Dre.

In the episode, Bow and Dre have a suprise run-in with Garcetti at an annual fundraising gala for the California Board of Medicine, which has just elected the Johnson family matriarch to its team.

News of Garcetti’s casting arrives on the two-year anniversary of EEF and ABC’s public-private partnership, which aims to provide opportunities in the entertainment business for women, people of color, low-income Angelenos and others who are underrepresented on and off-screen.

Anthony Anderson as Dre and Tracee Ellis Ross as Bow on ABC’s “black-ish.” (Ron Tom / ABC)

Before his guest spot on “black-ish,” Garcetti was featured in a handful of other titles, including “The Closer,” “Angie Tribeca” and “Major Crimes” — mainly in government roles. He has also appeared as a clue-giver on multiple episodes of “Jeopardy!” and visited several talk shows, including “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“Black-ish” is in its sixth season, which wraps later this year and has spurred the popular spinoff programs “grown-ish,” starring Yara Shahidi as Zoey, and the more recent “mixed-ish,” centering on a younger version of Ross’ Bow.

Garcetti’s episode of the Emmy-winning ABC series premieres in March.