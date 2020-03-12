A day after New York-based talk shows announced they’d be going without live audiences in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, their West Coast counterparts have followed suit.

On Thursday, CBS announced two shows produced on the West Coast, the daytime talk show “The Talk” and the late-night program “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” would forgo live audiences beginning Monday. “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will halt audience attendance effective Monday as well, according to producer Telepictures.

ABC also announced that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” would suspend its live-audience tapings in Hollywood starting Monday.

In their announcements, both networks said the steps were being taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the health of employees and audience members.

The changes come amid a growing health crisis that has roiled stock markets, upset numerous industries and led to the cancellation of numerous festivals, concerts and sporting events.

On Wednesday, COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. In a development that hit home for the entertainment industry, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson said they had tested positive for the coronavirus.

CBS News ordered its employees to work from home after two employees in New York City were diagnosed with the virus. New York-based shows including “The View,” “Live With Kelly & Ryan” and “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” began airing audience-free episodes Wednesday. Other shows such as “The Tonight Show” and “The Late Show” will do the same starting Monday.