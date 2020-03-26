Courteney Cox is binge-watching ‘Friends’ while in quarantine: ‘It’s really good’

Are you binge-watching “Friends” to stay sane during the coronavirus shut-in?

So is Courteney Cox.

The actress, who played the lovably rigid Monica in the hit sitcom, appeared remotely on Wednesday’s home edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and revealed she’s been making productive use of her time in quarantine by brushing up on her “Friends” knowledge.

“People love the show so much, I decided to binge-watch ‘Friends,’” Cox said, clarifying that she recently purchased the series in full on Amazon Prime. “I just started Season 1. It’s really good.”

Earlier this week, Cox and her former castmates — Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc — were supposed to film HBO Max’s “Friends” reunion special. That is, until the pandemic shut down TV production along with just about everything else in entertainment.

The special, executive produced by Cox and the rest of the gang, was billed as an unscripted conversation between the show’s main ensemble, shot on the show’s original soundstage at the Warner Bros. studio lot.

When they do eventually reunite for the highly anticipated program, it’s safe to say Cox will be much better prepared.

“I don’t remember even being on the show. I have such a bad memory,” she said. “I remember, obviously, loving everybody there and having fun. And I remember certain times in my life that I was there, but I don’t remember episodes. ... I fail every [trivia] test.”

At least she could recall one thing: her character’s name.

“It’s Monica,” she said. “I do know that.”

Later in the segment, the “Cougar Town” alum proved just how limited her “Friends” knowledge is by going head to head in a trivia match against a superfan — who also happened to be Kimmel’s cousin.

Despite failing miserably, Cox seemed confident that her new viewing plans would succeed in refreshing her memory.

“By the end of this quarantine, I’m going to know so much more.”

