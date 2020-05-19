‘Ozark’ star Julia Garner on the scene she worried about while winning an Emmy

In the latest episode of The Times’ TV podcast, “Can’t Stop Watching,” host and staff writer Yvonne Villarreal asks “Ozark” star Julia Garner about her most challenging scene from Season 3 of the Netflix drama, in which she plays enterprising young criminal Ruth Langmore:

The hardest scene [that] was giving me the most anxiety was the scene where I went head to head with Wendy [played by Laura Linney]. It was the — excuse my language — “bitch wolf” scene. That was very scary. We shot that scene on a Tuesday morning. I had to get up at like 4:45 in the morning and the Emmys were on a Sunday. I had my biggest scene of Season 3, but like the night before, I had the Emmys. [She won.] So I was like, “Well, it’s all downhill from here!” It really was preoccupying my mind the night of the Emmys.

Listen to “Can’t Stop Watching” to hear the rest of our interview with Garner, including her longtime “Real Housewives” fandom, how Ruth would react to the COVID-19 pandemic and practicing accents on her husband. Then be sure to check out our conversations with “The Good Fight’s” Christine Baranski, “Outlander’s” Sam Heughan and more.