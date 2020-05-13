Christine Baranski doesn’t think ‘The Good Fight’ can ignore coronavirus crisis

In the latest episode of The Times’ new TV podcast, “Can’t Stop Watching,” “The Good Fight’s” Christine Baranski spoke about whether the series, which is set in the real world and known for tackling timely topics, might handle the pandemic.

“I’ve not heard anything. I don’t know how, in the future, we are going to be able to ignore what has just happened to us. wsdee... I think they’ve got a lot of great material ahead if they’re going to address this. And it’s a pity we didn’t get to finish Season 4 because I just absolutely loved where we were going with the whole arc of Season 4; I thought it was so interesting.”

Baranski also talks about that epic, wine-fueled performance of “Ladies Who Lunch” for Stephen Sondheim’s virtual birthday celebration, whether she’s as elegantly dressed in quarantine as we imagine her to be, and keeping focus on her upcoming project, “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes’ HBO drama “The Gilded Age.” Listen to the entire conversation in Episode 5 of “Can’t Stop Watching” — and don’t stop there! Be sure to listen to previous interviews with Sam Heughan, Milo Ventimiglia, Mj Rodriguez and David Harbour wherever you get your podcasts.