‘The Great’ invents depraved games for the idle rich. Here are the 6 most monstrous

The following story contains spoilers from Hulu’s “The Great.”

Hulu’s “The Great” spends a lot of time imagining how 18th century Russian royalty might have spent their time. Men who don’t have to fight in wars wrestle endlessly in the palace, which is really a fancy frat house. Women forgo literacy and philanthropy for gossip and rolling balls across a lawn. And Peter III — the country’s reigning degenerate, portrayed by Nicholas Hoult — tests guns in crowded rooms, sleeps with all his friends’ wives and tells jokes he forces everyone to laugh at, whether they’re funny or not. (Spoiler: They’re not.)

All the casual violence, sex and animal abuse is a rude awakening to Catherine II (Elle Fanning), Peter’s starry-eyed wife, who soon seeks to dethrone him in a military-backed coup. “She’s walking into a world that has to be like, ‘What the ... is this place?!’ and I want the audience to feel the same,” said series creator Tony McNamara. “There’s often an expectedness to period genre things, so we always tried our best to not choose the most expected route.”

Though “The Great” has not yet been picked up for a second season, McNamara — who also wrote the irreverent 2018 movie “The Favourite” — initially pitched it as an “occasionally true” series tracking Catherine’s lifelong reign and spanning five or six seasons. “Unfortunately, my mind is full of shocking moments, so I don’t think I’ll run out of ideas,” he said with a laugh. He walked The Times through the debut season’s most depraved recreational activities.

