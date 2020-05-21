Join Mandy Moore, John Legend and more stars for NBC’s ‘Red Nose Day Special’ tonight

NBC’s sixth “Red Nose Day Special” tonight will be a star-studded event.

The two-hour fundraising telecast will be hosted by “This Is Us” stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley and will feature sketches, songs and short films about the children and charities that will benefit from the donations.

Among the entertainment luminaries taking part in the event are Julia Roberts, John Legend, OneRepublic, Paul Rudd, Sarah Silverman, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, 5 Seconds of Summer, Jim Gaffigan, Meghan Trainor, Elizabeth Banks, Bryan Cranston, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Garner, Sam Smith, James Taylor, Ricky Gervais, Joel McHale, Stephen Merchant and Susan Kelechi-Watson.

A night of fun for a world of good. 🔴



Don’t miss a full night of #RedNoseDay programming, starting with #CelebrityEscapeRoom at 8/7c and followed by The #RedNoseDay Special at 9/8c on NBC. pic.twitter.com/LomaM5zWvz — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) May 21, 2020

Money raised during the telecast will go to children in need across the U.S., Puerto Rico and impoverished communities worldwide.

“Children living in poverty who needed help before the COVID-19 health crisis need help now more than ever,” said NBC in a news release.

“With millions of families under increased economic stress due to illness, lost jobs and business closures, and schools being shut down, the mission of the Red Nose Day campaign is more urgent than ever to ensure that vulnerable children have access to food, housing, health care, education and more. Throughout the Red Nose Day campaign, funds raised are being directed to address the impact of COVID-19 on children living in poverty and the organizations supporting them.”

The fundraising campaign began in the U.K. in 1988 and launched in the U.S. in 2015. Donations are funneled to groups including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Children’s Health Fund and Feeding America.

The event will kick off with “Celebrity Escape Room,” a “high-energy, hilarious show” starring Jack Black, Ben Stiller, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott.

Escaping Jack Black's house for charity? Count me in. Don't miss #CelebrityEscapeRoom tonight at 8/7c on @NBC pic.twitter.com/4TjfzDCLab — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) May 21, 2020

“Jack Black is host and the all-knowing ‘Game Master,’ who puts his celebrity friends to the test as they work together under intense pressure to beat the clock, unlocking a series of surprising puzzle rooms to ultimately engineer their great escape in this uproarious and heart-pounding adventure,” according to NBC.

Tune in to the “Celebrity Escape Room” tonight at 8 p.m. Pacific on NBC, followed by the “Red Nose Day Special” at 9 p.m.