Chris Rock’s live Netflix special taps several comedy greats, from Sykes to Seinfeld

Chris Rock’s live Netflix comedy special has added some Hollywood heavyweights to its lineup.

On Monday, the streaming giant revealed new details about the forthcoming TV event, which will premiere Saturday on Netflix and will be available to watch later on the platform. Rock will kick off the special, “Selective Outrage,” live from Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre at 7 p.m. Pacific.

The prime-time event will be preceded by “The Show Before the Show,” hosted by Ronny Chieng of “The Daily Show” live from the Comedy Store on Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip. The pre-show will also feature a mix of “live commentary” and “special messages” from Arsenio Hall, Deon Cole, Leslie Jones, Amy Schumer, Cedric the Entertainer, Ice-T, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Matthew McConaughey, Paul McCartney, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and others.

Rock is set to headline the main show solo, followed by an after-program hosted by David Spade and Dana Carvey live from the Comedy Store. “The Show After The Show” will include appearances from Hall, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, J.B. Smoove and others.

“March 4 will be a hilarious evening, with an incredible set from Chris Rock — one of the greatest stand-ups of all-time — and contributions from an amazing lineup of special guests,” Robbie Praw, a Netflix executive overseeing stand-up comedy, said in a statement.

“Our goal is to deliver the best stand-up comedy to our members and this live streaming event further reinforces all the ways we continue to invest in the genre.”

In December, Netflix unveiled the release date for “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” billed as the platform’s “first-ever ... live streamed global event.” The announcement came on the heels of the Netflix Is a Joke festival, which took place in Los Angeles last April.

“Selective Outrage” will mark Rock’s second Netflix special. The company previously released “Chris Rock: Tamborine” in February 2018.

In the new special, Rock is expected to perform the same material (including jokes about Will Smith slapping him at the 2022 Academy Awards) from his ongoing Ego Death world tour, which will conclude with his Maryland show Saturday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.