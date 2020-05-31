What’s on TV Monday: ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ on CW; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Almost Paradise Christian Kane, Samantha Richelle, Arthur Acuña, Nonie Buencamino and Ces Quesada star in the season finale. (N) 7 p.m. WGN America
The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Iconic: TLC Musicians LoCash, Ceraadi, Max and Ally Brooke perform covers of TLC’s biggest hits. TLC then selects one of the artists to collaborate with in a performance. 8 p.m. CW
Beyond the Unknown Don Wildman investigates claims of psychic spies in the CIA in the season finale. 8 p.m. Travel
The Wall (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Roswell, New Mexico Driven by the prospects of her scientific research, Liz (Jeanine Mason) opens up to Diego (guest star Cleo Anthony) about all the good her findings could do. Lily Cowles, Amber Midthunder and Tyler Blackburn also star in this new episode of the mystery series. 9 p.m. CW
The Baker and the Beauty In the first of two new episodes, Daniel and Noa (Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley) try to rebound after a falling out, but Daniel still wants a more normal life. Then, in the season finale Daniel is approached with an opportunity that would require him to leave the family business. Lisa Vidal also stars. 9 p.m. ABC
Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart After Martha Stewart gives the three finalists a lesson on how to make the best wedding cake outdoors, the campers have four hours to make one. Carla Hall and Dan Langan join Stewart to judge their efforts. Jesse Palmer hosts the season finale. 9 p.m. Food Network
Home Town Erin and Ben Napier’s latest clients are two brothers who want to open a cafe with a private apartment on the property. (N) 9 p.m. HGTV
Barkskins In the first of two new episodes, Mathilde (Marcia Gay Harden) takes charge of the inn. Lily Sullivan also stars. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
To Catch a Beautician (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. VH1
Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Bebe Rexha in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
Creepshow A killer gets stranded in a funeral home with a mortician and his monkey paw. In a second episode a former mayor and his followers who controlled a town through fear and intimidation get a taste of their own medicine. 10 p.m. AMC
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook Brunch and leftovers in the season finale. (N) 10 p.m. Food Network
Beyond the Unknown (season premiere) (N) 10 p.m. Travel
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Pandemic Kate Bolduan. (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
Coronavirus briefings and events 5 p.m. C-SPAN
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Amanda Peet (“Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story”); medical safety during COVID-19. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.); Magic Johnson. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Bob Harper (“The Biggest Loser”) and fiancé Anthony Gutierrez; Train performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Sanya Richards-Ross and Julissa Bermudez (“Central Ave.”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall How the pandemic impacts children in underserved communities; managing anxiety disorder; insomnia. 1 p.m. KABC
The Real (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Little Big Town’s Pontoon; Derek Hough; Drs. Terry Dubrow, Paul Nassif (“Botched”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil The pandemic’s emotional and psychological toll on healthcare workers and first responders. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Garner; the Killers perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Common mistakes that can turn a microwave into a hotbed of germs; shopping for healthy shrimp. 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Man sells drugs to suicidal friend; pharmacy reveals patient’s HIV status; woman has 759 cysts. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lady Gaga; Little Big Town performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Hayes; Brian Wilson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Anna Kendrick; Action Bronson. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Keegan-Michael Key; Doja Cat performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tegan and Sara; Alexandra Shipp. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The Skeleton Twins (2014) 8:40 a.m. Epix
The Great Ziegfeld (1936) 8:45 a.m. TCM
The Wife (2017) 8:47 a.m. Starz
Stir Crazy (1980) 9 a.m. AMC
Spectre (2015) 10 a.m. FX
The Favourite (2018) 10:10 a.m. Cinemax
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
Adventureland (2009) 10:29 a.m. Starz
The Departed (2006) 11:45 a.m. IFC
The Human Comedy (1943) 11:45 a.m. TCM
Drumline (2002) Noon VH1
The Pledge (2001) 12:10 p.m. Cinemax
Up in the Air (2009) 12:18 and 9:29 p.m. Starz
Lucy (2014) 1 p.m. FX
The Fifth Element (1997) 1 p.m. Syfy
Zombieland (2009) 1:30 p.m. AMC
Dazed and Confused (1993) 2:35 p.m. Encore
The Stratton Story (1949) 3 p.m. TCM
Girls Trip (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX
A Few Good Men (1992) 4 p.m. Sundance
A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) 5 p.m. TCM
Forrest Gump (1994) 5:11 p.m. Starz
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 5:15 p.m. TNT
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 5:35 p.m. Showtime
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 6 p.m. AMC
New Jack City (1991) 6 p.m. BET
The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) 6:10 p.m. TMC
The Wedding Singer (1998) 7 p.m. Freeform
Shakespeare in Love (1998) 7 and 10 p.m. LOGO
The Man With the Golden Arm (1955) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Fury (2014) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 8 p.m. TNT
Anatomy of a Murder (1959) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Adrift (2018) 10 p.m. TMC
Déjà Vu (2006) 10:25 p.m. Cinemax
Saturday Night Fever (1977) 10:56 p.m. Encore
Crawl (2019) 11:10 p.m. Epix