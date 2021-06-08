What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘America’s Book of Secrets’; the season finale of New Amsterdam’
SERIES
America’s Got Talent Auditions continue. (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Cisco and Kamilla (Carlos Valdes, Victoria Park) tell everyone they are leaving Central City, but then the team must join together one final time to save the city. Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker and Jesse L. Martin also star in this new episode of the superhero action series. 8 p.m. The CW
LEGO Masters (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Superman & Lois Lois, Chrissy and Clark (Elizabeth Tulloch, Sofia Hasmik and Tyler Hoechlin) try to figure out why Smallville is so important to Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). 9 p.m. The CW
Chopped The chefs try to make trendy foods from the 1990s appetizing for a new era. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Leah (Courtney Nichole) struggles to fit in at the Pleasant Days assisted living facility. 9:30 p.m. BET
New Amsterdam Max (Ryan Eggold) is ready to turn the hospital upside down after he misplaces his wedding ring in the season finale of the medical drama. Also, Reynolds (Jocko Sims) gets an exciting offer, while Iggy (Tyler Labine) ponders a major life change. Janet Montgomery and Freema Agyeman also star, with guest star Shiva Kalaiselvan. 10 p.m. NBC
Crikey! It’s the Irwins (N) 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Mr Inbetween (N) 10 p.m. FX
America’s Book of Secrets This new episode of the documentary series looks back to 1962, when the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. criticized the FBI for declining to prosecute white supremacists who’d burned down Black churches in Georgia. Then-FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover took it as a personal attack and embarked on a vendetta against the civil rights leader. Lance Reddick hosts. 10 p.m. History
SPORTS
Baseball The Washington Nationals visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Kansas City Royals visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB
2021 Women’s College Softball World Series Championship finals, Game 2, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Gina Yashere (“Cack-Handed: A Memoir”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Model Karlie Kloss; author Aviva Romm (“Hormone Intelligence”); author Samah Dada. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lin-Manuel Miranda; Tom Hiddleston; Zooey Deschanel. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Former President Clinton and author James Patterson (“The President’s Daughter”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Michael Peña; June Ambrose. 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Chef Jamika Pessoa; Dr. Jennifer Ashton. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Jennie Garth (“Left for Dead: the Ashley Reeves Story”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Wilson Cruz; Marcela Valladolid; guest cohost Steven Weber. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dascha Polanco (“In the Heights”); Black Pumas perform. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “Boom Clap”; Michael Douglas; Yvonne Orji; Ben Platt performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Garcelle Beauvais; Winnie Harlow; guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Sarah Silverman. (N) 11 p.m., 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lin-Manuel Miranda; Phoebe Dynevor; Sharon Van Etten. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Clive Owen; Ziwe. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tom Hiddleston; Maya Erskine; Anna Konkle; Chiiild performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Joel McHale; Bill Cowher; Carmen Christopher; Brendan Buckley performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Chelsea Handler; the Wallflowers perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Emma. Autumn de Wilde, who made her feature film directorial debut with this 2020 adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1815 novel starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a headstrong young woman in Regency-era England who can’t stop meddling in the lives of those around her. Bill Nighy, Johnny Flynn and Miranda Hart also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Killerman Malik Bader’s (“Cash Only”) gritty 2019 crime thriller stars Liam Hemsworth as a Manhattan jeweler whose services at money laundering are much in demand. Emory Cohen and Diane Guerrero also star. 8 p.m. HBO
The Family Man (2000) 8:25 a.m. HBO
A Few Good Men (1992) 9 a.m. AMC
The Negotiator (1998) 9:24 a.m. Encore
Seabiscuit (2003) 9:45 a.m. Sundance
Kate & Leopold (2001) 10 a.m. TMC
The Birdcage (1996) 10:55 a.m. Epix
World War Z (2013) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Talk to Me (2007) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax
Beetlejuice (1988) 1 p.m. Freeform
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 1:55 p.m. HBO
Knocked Up (2007) 2:30 p.m. MTV
The Namesake (2006) 2:36 p.m. Cinemax
Runaway Jury (2003) 3:41 p.m. Starz
The Bank Job (2008) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 4:30 p.m. Epix
Dunkirk (2017) 4:40 p.m. HBO
Brokeback Mountain (2005) 4:45 p.m. Showtime
Tombstone (1993) 5 p.m. AMC
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 5 p.m. Freeform
Two Weeks in Another Town (1962) 5 p.m. TCM
As Good as It Gets (1997) 5:03 p.m. Encore
RoboCop (1987) 5:30 p.m. TMC
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 7 p.m. Paramount
Django Unchained (2012) 7 p.m. Showtime
Us (2019) 7:30 p.m. FX
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
Matilda (1996) 8 p.m. Freeform
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 8 p.m. IFC
The Client (1994) 9 p.m. Ovation
Love and Monsters (2020) 9:45 p.m. Epix
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 10 p.m. Paramount
Once (2006) 10:05 p.m. Cinemax
Se7en (1995) 10:30 p.m. Syfy
Fargo (1996) 10:35 p.m. TMC
Argo (2012) 10:55 p.m. HBO
Walk the Line (2005) 11:33 p.m. Cinemax
The Adventures of Tintin (2011) 11:35 p.m. Epix
