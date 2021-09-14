What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Fantasy Island’ on Fox; California Governor Recall KTLA, Spectrum News 1

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent The top 10 acts perform one last time. From the Dolby Theatre. (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Bachelor in Paradise (N) 8 p.m. ABC

LEGO Masters (season finale) 8 p.m. Fox

Queen Sugar In this new episode the Bordelons have a tense conversation with Billie (Tammy Townsend), the daughter of family friend Prosper Denton (Henry G. Sanders). Also, Ralph Angel and Darla (Kofi Siriboe, Bianca Lawson) prepare for a new baby. Nicholas Ashe, Tina Lifford, Rutina Wesley and Dawn-Lyen Gardner also star. 8 p.m. OWN

DC’s Stargirl (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Fantasy Island An introverted bookworm who has promised herself to say "yes” to life wants to travel back in time to meet her favorite author. Also, a hyper-competitive survivalist discovers that the ultimate challenge awaiting him is something for which he hasn’t trained. Roselyn Sanchez and Kiara Barnes star in this new episode with guest stars Eric Winter, Caitlin Stasey, Gillian Saker and Andrew Richardson. 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

Family Game Fight (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Ultimate Surfer (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The new episode “Boeing’s Fatal Flaw” investigates Boeing’s 737 Max jet and the crashes that killed 346 people, focusing on business pressures, design flaws and failed oversight that may have contributed. 10 p.m. KOCE

American Restaurant Battle From his home in Scottsdale, Ariz., Scott Conant oversees a culinary competition between chefs working in their restaurant kitchens in real-time. Conant delivers challenges that address issues faced by chefs and restaurant staff, and the chefs try to solve the problems using the ingredients and equipment they have on hand. 10 p.m. Food Network

Impeachment: American Crime Story Monica (Beanie Feldstein) reveals to Linda (Sarah Paulson) that she is having an affair with the president (Clive Owen) in this new episode. Annaleigh Ashford, Margo Martindale and Edie Falco also star. 10 p.m. FX

Miracle Workers The wagon train faces its final challenge. Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Steve Buscemi star in the season finale. (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS



ELECTION SPECIALS

The final day of voting and returns in the California governor recall election will be covered with dedicated specials and as breaking news by the major local stations and cable news channels.

Inside the Issues: California Governor Recall Election Hosted by Alex Cohen and Amrit Singh. Coverage throughout the night will include updates as results are reported; analysis and reports from reporters at the secretary of state’s office in Sacramento and candidate headquarters and watch parties. 6 p.m. (live) SpectrumNews1

The California Recall: Special Election Coverage (live) 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 p.m. and midnight CNN

KTLA News Special Edition: Recall Election Results (live) 8 p.m. The CW

California Recall Election Coverage Trace Gallagher hosts. (live) 8 and 11 p.m. Fox News

SPECIALS

Level Playing Field This new special documents an intersection of sports, race and social policy through a look at Midnight Basketball, the innovative program started in Glenarden, Md., in 1986 to provide a haven for at-risk youths and help curb rising crime rates in the area. 8 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

Baseball The Cleveland Indians visit the Minnesota Twins, 4:30 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

Soccer: Leagues Cup Semifinal: Seattle Sounders versus Santos Laguna, 7 p.m. ESPN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Bon Appétit’s Dawn Davis; author Colson Whitehead; civilian astronaut Hayley Arceneaux. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ben Platt; Julianne Moore; the cast of “Wicked” performs; chef Antoni Porowski. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Gymnast Simone Biles; Joe Zee; Chioma Nnadi. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ben Platt (“Dear Evan Hansen”); Olympic gymnast Simone Biles (“Gold Over America Tour”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Mary Katharine Ham guest co-hosts; author Gabrielle Union. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Idina Menzel performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show New details on the death of singer Aaliyah, whose plane crashed minutes after takeoff. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Molly Shannon, David Arquette and Michael Vartana (“Never Been Kissed”); RuPaul. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly sings “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”; Tracy Morgan; Julia Haart. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Tonia Bales, Debra Newell and Terra Newell discuss con artist “Dirty John” Meehan. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Model Kendall Jenner; Antoni Porowski; “TINA,” the Tina Turner Musical. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Justice Stephen Breyer; Chris Turner. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Magic Johnson; Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan (“Tacoma FD”); the Marias perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Cobie Smulders; Regina Hall. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kate Hudson; Jon Bernthal; Natasha Brown; José Medeles. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Karen Inspired by a real-life incident and a series of social media memes, writer-director Coke Daniels’ 2021 drama stars Taryn Manning as a virulently racist white woman who vows to make life miserable for a Black family who moved into her neighborhood, but the newcomers (Cory Hardrict, Jasmine Burke) have no intention of caving to her nastiness. Gregory Alan Williams and Brandon Sklenar also star. 10 p.m. BET

The Chosen (1981) 8 a.m. Cinemax

Bringing Up Baby (1938) 8:30 a.m. TCM

A Hidden Life (2019) 9:50 a.m. Cinemax

Mississippi Grind (2015) 10 a.m. TMC

G.I. Jane (1997) 11:15 a.m. Showtime

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 11:30 a.m. FXX

The World’s End (2013) Noon Syfy

Contact (1997) Noon TMC

Arrival (2016) 12:30 p.m. Epix

The Lost Boys (1987) 12:45 p.m. IFC

Vivacious Lady (1938) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) 2:30 p.m. Epix

Enemy of the State (1998) 2:30 p.m. Syfy

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 2:41 p.m. Encore

Billy Elliot (2000) 2:48 p.m. Cinemax

Stand by Me (1986) 3 p.m. IFC

Ninotchka (1939) 3 p.m. TCM

United 93 (2006) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

American Gangster (2007) 5 p.m. BET

The Paper Chase (1973) 5 p.m. TCM

Tombstone (1993) 5:05 and 10:08 p.m. USA

The Goonies (1985) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Ruby in Paradise (1993) 6 p.m. TMC

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 6:25 p.m. Epix

La Bamba (1987) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

The Father (2020) 6:56 p.m. Starz

Gremlins (1984) 7 p.m. IFC

Good News (1947) 7 p.m. TCM

Gangs of New York (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Election (1999) 8 p.m. Epix

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 8 p.m. Freeform

Moonlight (2016) 8 p.m. TMC

Getting Straight (1970) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Cliffhanger (1993) 9 p.m. Ovation

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) 9:30 p.m. IFC

Grease (1978) 10 p.m. AMC

Dear White People (2014) 11:10 p.m. Epix

