What’s on TV Friday: Anthony Ramos in ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ on CBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Secret Celebrity Renovation Singer, songwriter and actor Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”) helps make over the Brooklyn home of Sara Steinweiss, the drama teacher who first recognized his potential and helped change the trajectory of his life, in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Charmed (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Dynasty As Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) prepares for the IPO, she and Liam (Adam Huber) make some startling discoveries in this new episode of the prime-time soap. Grant Show and Daniella Alonso also star. (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Icon: Music Through the Lens The premiere of this documentary series examines iconic images shot by some of music photography’s greatest. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Cellmate Secrets: Shayna Hubers This new episode features an extended interview with Holly Nivens, the former cellmate of Shayna Hubers, who was convicted in the fatal 2012 shooting of her boyfriend, Ryan Poston. Angie Harmon narrates. (N) 9 p.m. Lifetime

Shark Attack Files This new episode documents multiple instances of sharks attacking humans in pairs. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Dateline NBC Chicago police search for a killer after a nightclub owner is gunned down in his home. 10 p.m. NBC

Great Performances The new episode “Roots of Latin Jazz” features performances by Richard Bona and Anaadi. Sheila E. hosts. 10 p.m. KOCE

SurrealEstate Tim Rozon (“Wynonna Earp,” “Schitt’s Creek”) returns to TV in this new supernatural series, starring as a real estate agent whose team specializes in “metaphysically engaged properties” (haunted houses). In the premiere, a new employee (Sarah Levy, another “Schitt’s Creek” alum) is welcomed to the firm. 10 p.m. Syfy

Betty (season finale) 11 p.m. HBO

SHARK WEEK

Ninja Sharks 2: Mutants Rising Scientists and shark experts Craig O’Connell, Joe and Lauren Romeiro, Avery Paxton, Madeline Marens and Hap Fatzinger discuss three species they have discovered off Alaska, near New York beaches and lurking in shipwrecks off North Carolina, that have developed unique, efficient and deadly skills. 8 p.m. Discovery

Monster Sharks of Andros Island Shark researchers Tristan and Annnie Guttridge, Alannah Vellacott and Khrys Carola travel to Andros Island in the Bahamas to study whether this has become a new hotspot for hammerhead activity. 9 p.m. Discovery

Mystery of the Black Demon Shark In Mexico, there are legends about El Demonio Negro, a 50-foot shark that has allegedly cut a swath of terror among local fishermen and tourists. American adventurer Forrest Galante visits the Baja Peninsula in search of definitive answers. 10 p.m. Discovery

SPORTS

Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the Detroit Tigers, 11 a.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW

2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Guadeloupe versus Jamaica, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Suriname versus Costa Rica, 6 p.m. FS1

2021 British Open Third round, from Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Kent, England, Saturday, 3 a.m. Golf and 4 a.m. NBC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Dan & Shay perform. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Billie Joe Armstrong; Pete Wentz; Rivers Cuomo; Fall Out Boy and Weezer perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Keegan-Michael Key (“Schmigadoon!”); 3-year-old Mensa member Kashe Quest. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Colin Farrell; Tim Gunn. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Michael Bolton (“The Celebrity Dating Game”); Kate the Chemist performs science experiments. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Tom Cavanagh; Darren Barnet; Jerry O’Connell; Victor Cruz. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Washington Week Texas Democratic legislators leave the state; the infrastructure deal; the Delta variant causes a rise in COVID-19 cases: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Sahil Kapur, NBC; Abby Livingston, Texas Tribune; Jasmine Wright, CNN. Protests in Cuba: Freelance journalist Ed Augustin, from Cuba. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Vin Diesel; Riley Keough; Modest Mouse performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Nick Kroll; Seth Rogen; Winston Duke; Gucci Mane performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:15 a.m. KCET, 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Joel McHale; Bill Cowher; Carmen Christopher; Brendan Buckley performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Ben Schwartz; Foo Fighters perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Body Heat Lawrence Kasdan wrote and directed this 1981 film-noir drama starring William Hurt as Florida lawyer Ned Racine who conspires with femme fatale Matty Walker (Kathleen Turner) in a murder scheme. Richard Crenna plays her ill-fated spouse. Ted Danson also stars. 6:45 p.m. TCM

Underwater Director William Eubank’s 2020 science-fiction horror film stars Kristen Stewart as a mechanical engineer on a research and drilling facility operating at the bottom of the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean. A strong earthquake cripples their work station, leaving them stranded in the depths and releases a horde of hostile and voracious creatures. Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr. and T.J. Miller also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 8 a.m. Showtime

First Blood (1982) 9 a.m. AMC

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 9:55 a.m. Epix

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 10 a.m. FX

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) 10 a.m. IFC

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 10 a.m. Showtime

Locke (2013) 10:05 a.m. TMC

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 11:30 a.m. TMC

Mystic Pizza (1988) 11:40 a.m. Epix

The Lost Boys (1987) noon AMC

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) noon FXX

Executive Suite (1954) noon TCM

Open Water (2003) 1:25 p.m. Epix

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 2 p.m. AMC

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 2 p.m. FXX

Scarface (1983) 2:45 and 10 p.m. IFC

Shrek (2001) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon

Baby Face (1933) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Pulp Fiction (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation

Rollerball (1975) 4:05 p.m. TMC

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 5 p.m. AMC

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 p.m. Syfy

The Aviator (2004) 5:25 p.m. HBO

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 5:30 p.m. BBC America

The Nutty Professor (1996) 5:30 p.m. BET

Ferdinand (2017) 6:10 p.m. Disney

The Lookout (2007) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Blades of Glory (2007) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax

Carlito’s Way (1993) 6:30 p.m. IFC

Bridesmaids (2011) 6:33 and 9:30 p.m. Bravo

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

The Magnificent Seven (1960) 8 p.m. KCET

Space Cowboys (2000) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

The Terminator (1984) 8 p.m. Epix

Instant Family (2018) 8 p.m. FX

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 8 p.m. Pop

Creed (2015) 8 p.m. TBS

Moneyball (2011) 8 p.m. TMC

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 8:50 p.m. HBO

The Invisible Man (2020) 9:36 p.m. Cinemax

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) 9:50 p.m. Epix

The Accidental Tourist (1988) 10:10 p.m. KCET

Creed II (2018) 10:40 p.m. TBS

Erin Brockovich (2000) 11 p.m. Pop

