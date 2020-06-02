Betty Broderick is coming back to TV. What to know about the real-life murder case

Betty Broderick and the 1989 double murder she committed against her ex-husband and his new wife were a saga that dominated national headlines with its themes of marital infidelities and a fractured suburban ideal. It’s back in the spotlight more than 30 years later as the subject of the new season of “Dirty John.”

The first season of “Dirty John,” adapted from the popular L.A. Times podcast of the same name, told the story of the real-life sordid romance between Debra Newell, a wealthy interior-design businesswoman, and con man John Meehan, which ultimately came to a deadly end. The anthology series now has its true crime sights on Broderick, who killed her ex-husband, Daniel Broderick, and his second wife, Linda.

Subtitled “The Betty Broderick Story,” the new season is once again helmed by Alexandra Cunningham (“Chance,” “Aquarius”). While the first season ran on Bravo — as the reality-heavy network attempted to bolster its scripted slate — the sophomore outing has moved to sister channel USA Network.

Ahead of the drama’s two-hour premiere Tuesday (its first two episodes will run back-to-back), we dug through our archives for a primer on the case.

