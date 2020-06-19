Jimmy Kimmel will take a summer break from hosting his late-night talk show

Jimmy Kimmel announced Thursday that he will be taking a summer break from his late-night show, ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” . He broke the news on what would be his last show hosting for a while — then got an “unexpected” visit from Matt Damon right after making the announcement.

“There’s nothing wrong, I’m healthy, my family’s healthy, I just need a couple of months off,” Kimmel said, noting that he had been hosting the show for nearly 18 years.

A “cavalcade of very kind and capable people” will begin filling in for him when the show returns from hiatus July 6, he said.

Kimmel has hosted 3,130 episodes of the late-night show, including the 30-minute versions that he adapted to during quarantine. Many — but not Matt Damon — will await his glorious return.

Kimmel will host the 72nd Emmy Awards on Sept. 20.