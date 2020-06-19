Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Jimmy Kimmel will take a summer break from hosting his late-night talk show

Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
Jimmy Kimmel is taking some time off from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
(Randy Holmes / Associated Press)
By Dessi Gomez
June 19, 2020
11:53 AM
Jimmy Kimmel announced Thursday that he will be taking a summer break from his late-night show, ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” . He broke the news on what would be his last show hosting for a while — then got an “unexpected” visit from Matt Damon right after making the announcement.

“There’s nothing wrong, I’m healthy, my family’s healthy, I just need a couple of months off,” Kimmel said, noting that he had been hosting the show for nearly 18 years.

A “cavalcade of very kind and capable people” will begin filling in for him when the show returns from hiatus July 6, he said.

Kimmel has hosted 3,130 episodes of the late-night show, including the 30-minute versions that he adapted to during quarantine. Many — but not Matt Damon — will await his glorious return.

Kimmel will host the 72nd Emmy Awards on Sept. 20.

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Dessi Gomez

Dessi Gomez is an Arts and Entertainment intern at the Los Angeles Times. A Southern California native, she is a rising senior at the University of Notre Dame, where she is majoring in American studies with minors in journalism and gender studies. She previously interned at the South Bend Tribune.

