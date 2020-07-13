What’s on TV Tuesday: The season finale of ‘Dirty John’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Auditions conclude with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. (N) 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Stargirl Tensions rise among the JSA team when Courtney (Brec Bassinger) suggests who she thinks their next recruit should be. Also, Barbara (Amy Smart) invites Jordan (Neil Jackson) and his family over for dinner. Luke Wilson and Jake Austin Walker also star in this new episode of the superhero adventure. 8 p.m. CW

20/20: The Last Defense: Julius Jones This new episodes profiles the death row inmate who was convicted at age 19 in the shooting death of an Oklahoma businessman and maintains his innocence. 8 p.m. ABC

Frontline Filmmaker’s new documentary “Once Upon a Time in Iraq” promises a different perspective on the 2003 invasion of Iraq. The film is constructed from eyewitness accounts of Iraqis from all different backgrounds, who share their stories of what it meant to survive those violent years from the fall of Saddam Hussein to the end of the Islamic State group. 9 p.m. KOCE

Chopped Chefs use wild game meat in every round and use bourbon to accent and complement their dishes. 9 p.m. Food Network

Greenleaf Grace (Merle Dandridge) finds a key informant who can provide answers for her investigation into Bob Whitmore’s (Beau Bridges) old company. Also, at the church, preparations for the last Sunday service at Calvary turn contentious when Charity (Deborah Joy Winans) stands her ground against Phil and Judee (Sean Blakemore, Valerie Jane Parker). Keith David also stars in this new episode. 9 and 10 p.m. OWN

What Would You Do? This new episode of the hidden camera series captures bystanders’ reaction when a coach discourages a young baseball player from coming out as gay; a waitress is rude to a veteran with a traumatic brain injury; a customer in a clothing store starts rearranging items and a young man confronts his father about his gambling. 10 p.m. ABC

Dirty John This true-crime anthology series concludes its second season. Amanda Peet and Christian Slater star. 10 p.m. USA

World of Dance The duel rounds continue. 10 p.m. NBC



SPECIALS

Alice Wetterlund: My Mama Is a Human and So Am I The comic performs in Denver. 9 p.m. CW

Showbiz Kids Best known for his iconic comedy work with Keanu Reeves in the “Bill & Ted” movies, former juvenile actor-turned-filmmaker Alex Winter directed this new film which spotlights children who grow up in the world of show business. Henry Thomas (“E.T. the Extraterrestrial”), Mara Wilson (“Mrs. Doubtfire”) and Wil Wheaton (“Stand by Me”) are interviewed. 9 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

MLS Soccer MLS is Back Tournament Group Stage: Chicago Fire versus Seattle Sounders FC. 6 a.m. ESPN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Colin Jost. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Bruce Feiler. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Christopher Jackson (“Hamilton”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Amy Schumer. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Amanda Peet; Tom Lennon. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed; Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Joey King; Jordin Sparks; Carter. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Adults lose control with rage. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Trevor reports on the pandemic from the comfort of his couch. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Colin Jost; Val Demings; Davido performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tom Hanks; Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Demi Moore; Paul Scheer; Kaleo performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Tracy Morgan; Bazzi performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 9 a.m. IFC

Haunter (2013) 9:20 a.m. TMC

Fair Game (2010) 9:30 a.m. Epix

Inception (2010) 10 a.m. AMC

Keeping the Faith (2000) 10:10 a.m. Cinemax

The Pelican Brief (1993) 10:30 a.m. Showtime

The Rack (1956) 10:30 a.m. TCM

City Slickers (1991) 11 a.m. TMC

The Revenant (2015) 11:30 a.m. FXX

The Dirty Dozen (1967) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Rocky (1976) 1 p.m. Showtime

Unstoppable (2010) 1:05 p.m. HBO

Menace II Society (1993) 1:30 p.m. VH1

Atomic Blonde (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX

Logan (2017) 3 p.m. FXX

Atonement (2007) 3 p.m. TMC

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 3:02 p.m. Syfy

Point Blank (1967) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Baby Boy (2001) 3:30 p.m. VH1

Rocky Balboa (2006) 3:47 p.m. Showtime

Somewhere (2010) 4 p.m. Cinemax

13 Going on 30 (2004) 4 p.m. Encore

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Pride of the Yankees (1942) 5 p.m. MLB

Open Range (2003) 5:40 p.m. Cinemax

Searching (2018) 5:41 p.m. Encore

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 6 p.m. BET

Hustlers (2019) 6 p.m. Showtime

Star Trek (2009) 6 p.m. TNT

Green Book (2018) 7 p.m. TMC

The Fugitive (1993) 8 p.m. AMC

The Rundown (2003) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Roxanne (1987) 8 p.m. Epix

Furious 7 (2015) 8 p.m. FX

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 8 p.m. Syfy

The Rules of the Game (1939) 8:30 p.m. TCM

The Wedding Singer (1998) 9 p.m. Freeform

Almost Famous (2000) 9:10 p.m. TMC

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 9:50 p.m. Epix

Casque d’Or (1952) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 11 p.m. FX

The Italian Job (2003) 11 p.m. Paramount

Enemy (2013) 11 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 11:03 p.m. Syfy

