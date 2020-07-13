What’s on TV Tuesday: The season finale of ‘Dirty John’
SERIES
America’s Got Talent Auditions conclude with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. (N) 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Stargirl Tensions rise among the JSA team when Courtney (Brec Bassinger) suggests who she thinks their next recruit should be. Also, Barbara (Amy Smart) invites Jordan (Neil Jackson) and his family over for dinner. Luke Wilson and Jake Austin Walker also star in this new episode of the superhero adventure. 8 p.m. CW
20/20: The Last Defense: Julius Jones This new episodes profiles the death row inmate who was convicted at age 19 in the shooting death of an Oklahoma businessman and maintains his innocence. 8 p.m. ABC
Frontline Filmmaker’s new documentary “Once Upon a Time in Iraq” promises a different perspective on the 2003 invasion of Iraq. The film is constructed from eyewitness accounts of Iraqis from all different backgrounds, who share their stories of what it meant to survive those violent years from the fall of Saddam Hussein to the end of the Islamic State group. 9 p.m. KOCE
Chopped Chefs use wild game meat in every round and use bourbon to accent and complement their dishes. 9 p.m. Food Network
Greenleaf Grace (Merle Dandridge) finds a key informant who can provide answers for her investigation into Bob Whitmore’s (Beau Bridges) old company. Also, at the church, preparations for the last Sunday service at Calvary turn contentious when Charity (Deborah Joy Winans) stands her ground against Phil and Judee (Sean Blakemore, Valerie Jane Parker). Keith David also stars in this new episode. 9 and 10 p.m. OWN
What Would You Do? This new episode of the hidden camera series captures bystanders’ reaction when a coach discourages a young baseball player from coming out as gay; a waitress is rude to a veteran with a traumatic brain injury; a customer in a clothing store starts rearranging items and a young man confronts his father about his gambling. 10 p.m. ABC
Dirty John This true-crime anthology series concludes its second season. Amanda Peet and Christian Slater star. 10 p.m. USA
World of Dance The duel rounds continue. 10 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
Alice Wetterlund: My Mama Is a Human and So Am I The comic performs in Denver. 9 p.m. CW
Showbiz Kids Best known for his iconic comedy work with Keanu Reeves in the “Bill & Ted” movies, former juvenile actor-turned-filmmaker Alex Winter directed this new film which spotlights children who grow up in the world of show business. Henry Thomas (“E.T. the Extraterrestrial”), Mara Wilson (“Mrs. Doubtfire”) and Wil Wheaton (“Stand by Me”) are interviewed. 9 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
MLS Soccer MLS is Back Tournament Group Stage: Chicago Fire versus Seattle Sounders FC. 6 a.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Colin Jost. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Bruce Feiler. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Christopher Jackson (“Hamilton”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Amy Schumer. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Amanda Peet; Tom Lennon. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed; Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Joey King; Jordin Sparks; Carter. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Adults lose control with rage. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Trevor reports on the pandemic from the comfort of his couch. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Colin Jost; Val Demings; Davido performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tom Hanks; Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Demi Moore; Paul Scheer; Kaleo performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Tracy Morgan; Bazzi performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 9 a.m. IFC
Haunter (2013) 9:20 a.m. TMC
Fair Game (2010) 9:30 a.m. Epix
Inception (2010) 10 a.m. AMC
Keeping the Faith (2000) 10:10 a.m. Cinemax
The Pelican Brief (1993) 10:30 a.m. Showtime
The Rack (1956) 10:30 a.m. TCM
City Slickers (1991) 11 a.m. TMC
The Revenant (2015) 11:30 a.m. FXX
The Dirty Dozen (1967) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Rocky (1976) 1 p.m. Showtime
Unstoppable (2010) 1:05 p.m. HBO
Menace II Society (1993) 1:30 p.m. VH1
Atomic Blonde (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX
Logan (2017) 3 p.m. FXX
Atonement (2007) 3 p.m. TMC
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 3:02 p.m. Syfy
Point Blank (1967) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Baby Boy (2001) 3:30 p.m. VH1
Rocky Balboa (2006) 3:47 p.m. Showtime
Somewhere (2010) 4 p.m. Cinemax
13 Going on 30 (2004) 4 p.m. Encore
The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Pride of the Yankees (1942) 5 p.m. MLB
Open Range (2003) 5:40 p.m. Cinemax
Searching (2018) 5:41 p.m. Encore
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 6 p.m. BET
Hustlers (2019) 6 p.m. Showtime
Star Trek (2009) 6 p.m. TNT
Green Book (2018) 7 p.m. TMC
The Fugitive (1993) 8 p.m. AMC
The Rundown (2003) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Roxanne (1987) 8 p.m. Epix
Furious 7 (2015) 8 p.m. FX
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 8 p.m. Syfy
The Rules of the Game (1939) 8:30 p.m. TCM
The Wedding Singer (1998) 9 p.m. Freeform
Almost Famous (2000) 9:10 p.m. TMC
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 9:50 p.m. Epix
Casque d’Or (1952) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 11 p.m. FX
The Italian Job (2003) 11 p.m. Paramount
Enemy (2013) 11 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 11:03 p.m. Syfy
