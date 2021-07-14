What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Kung Fu’ on the CW; Shark Week on Discovery; NBA Finals on ABC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Kung Fu Nicky and Henry (Olivia Liang, Eddie Liu) try to translate a cryptic map that could lead them to the Forge. Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang and Tzi Ma also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

MasterChef Michelin star chef Nancy Silverton challenges the home cooks to prepare a fresh pasta. 8 p.m. Fox

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

In the Dark With Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) still on the run, Josiah (Maurice Compte) enlists Darnell (Keston John) to track her down. Brooke Markham, Morgan Krantz and Theodore Bhat also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Crime Scene Kitchen (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Court Cam (season premiere) 9 p.m. A&E

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

The Hills: New Beginnings (N) 9 p.m. MTV

Gordon Ramsay: Shark Bait The chef documents the controversies surrounding shark fin soup. 10 p.m. National Geographic

The Encore The women host a listening party for former bandmates and industry leaders to preview their album, but some feel their voices are not being heard. 10 p.m. BET

Good Trouble Callie and Gael (Maia Mitchell, Tommy Martinez) decide to give their relationship a serious chance, while Malika (Zuri Adele) is blindsided by news from Isaac (Sarunas J. Jackson). Sherry Cola, Josh Pence and Emma Hunton also star. 10 p.m. Freeform

Dave The title character (Dave Burd) joins an exclusive online dating app and is matched with a pop star in this new episode of the comedy. 10 p.m. FXX

Younger Liza (Sutton Foster) tries focusing on work, including a new book pitch by a hot surfer (guest star Matt Passmore). Peter Hermann also stars with guest star Laura Benanti. 10 p.m. TV Land

SHARK WEEK

Mechashark In this new documentary, researchers Kina Scollay, Mark Erdmann and Al Baxter build a submersible mechanical shark that will allow them to track down some of New Zealand’s largest great whites. 8 p.m. Discovery

The Real Sharknado Ian Ziering and Tara Reid, stars of the campy “Sharknado” movie franchise, join behavioral ecologist Tristan Guttridge to test whether sharks can actually leap out of the water and attack humans. 9 p.m. Discovery

Return to Lair of the Great White During a previous unrelated mission conservation biologist Craig O’Connell and Marc Payne filmed a juvenile great white shark, leading the pair to suspect there’s a shark nursery somewhere in the vicinity. They return to that location to search for evidence. 10:02 p.m. Discovery

SPORTS

2021 WNBA All-Star Game Team USA versus Team WNBA, from Las Vegas. 4 p.m. ESPN

2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Trinidad and Tobago versus El Salvador, 4:30 p.m. FS1; Guatemala versus Mexico, 7 p.m. FS1

2021 NBA Finals Game 4: Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks. 6 p.m. ABC

2021 Tour de France Stage 17: 9 a.m., Noon, 5 and 9 p.m. NBCSP; Stage 18: Thursday, 4:30 a.m. NBCSP. Stage 18: Pau to Luz Ardiden, 130 km, mountain stage. (Live) 4:30 a.m. NBCSP

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Connor Fields; Morgan Neville; Nadiya Hussain; Jasmine Snow. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tory Johnson; Marie Benedict; Victoria Christopher Murray. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Richard Branson discusses his historic flight into space; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jamie Lee Curtis. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Jonathan Bennett; Amirah Kassem. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Howie Mandel (“America’s Got Talent”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Sonequa Martin-Green; Jerry O’Connell guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Martha Stewart. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dwayne Johnson. Guest host Anthony Anderson. (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Don Cheadle; Cecily Strong; BTS performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mindy Kaling; writer Wally Baram. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Phoebe Robinson; Chris Bosh; Moneybagg Yo performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Florence Pugh; Questlove; Walk the Moon performs; Charlie Benante performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Andra Day; SG Lewis and Nile Rodgers perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984) 8:31 a.m. Cinemax

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 8:57 a.m. and 3:42 p.m. Encore

Scarface (1983) 9 a.m. AMC

Hit! (1973) 9 a.m. TMC

Man With the Gun (1955) 9:45 a.m. TCM

As Good as It Gets (1997) 11:05 a.m. Starz

The Godfather, Part II (1974) Noon AMC

Hitch (2005) Noon and 5 p.m. MTV

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 12:30 p.m. FX

Scrooged (1988) 12:50 p.m. Epix

Blood Father (2016) 1:23 p.m. Syfy

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 2:05 p.m. Showtime

The Chosen (1981) 2:30 p.m. Cinemax

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 3 p.m. FXX

Pale Rider (1985) 4 p.m. Ovation

Galaxy Quest (1999) 4:15 p.m. Epix

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) 4:18 p.m. Cinemax

The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990) 4:30 p.m. AMC

Blockers (2018) 5 p.m. FXX

The Miracle of Morgan’s Creek (1944) 5 p.m. TCM

Ready Player One (2018) 5 p.m. TNT

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 5:30 p.m. FX

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 5:35 p.m. Encore

Despicable Me (2010) 6 p.m. Freeform

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 6 p.m. HBO

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 6 p.m. Showtime

Ginger & Rosa (2012) 6:25 p.m. TMC

Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 7 p.m. FXX

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Die Hard (1988) 8 p.m. AMC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 8 p.m. Freeform

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 8 p.m. Showtime

Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 8 p.m. TMC

Dances With Wolves (1990) 9 p.m. Ovation

John Wick (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy

Theodora Goes Wild (1936) 9 p.m. TCM

And Then There Were None (1945) 9:15 p.m. KVCR

The Fifth Element (1997) 9:30 p.m. IFC

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 9:31 p.m. Starz

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 9:40 p.m. Epix

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 10 p.m. Showtime

Die Hard 2 (1990) 11 p.m. AMC

Pacific Rim (2013) 11 p.m. TNT

Obvious Child (2014) 11:10 p.m. TMC

Kick-Ass (2010) 11:15 p.m. Epix

