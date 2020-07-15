Bestsellers List Sun., July 19, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

2. Sex and Vanity by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday: $27) A woman with Asian and white parents is attracted to two men, one Asian, one white.

3. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

4. Antkind by Charlie Kaufman (Random House: $30) A film critic comes across a mysterious movie that is three months long and took 90 years to make.

Advertisement

5. Death in Her Hands by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin Press: $27) A recently widowed woman finds a clue to a possible murder while walking her dog.

6. A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor by Hank Green (Dutton: $27) A sequel to “An Absolutely Remarkable Thing” continues the story of April May and the Carls.

7. Camino Winds by John Grisham (Doubleday: $29) A hurricane hits Camino Island, providing cover for a murder.

8. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron: $28) A Mexican woman and her son are forced to escape as refugees to the U.S.

Advertisement

9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $26) A young woman living on her own becomes a murder suspect.

10. The Guest List by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $28) On a remote island off the Irish coast, the wedding of a TV star and a magazine publisher is disrupted by a murder.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (One World: $27) The author weaves ethics, history, law, science and personal narrative into a work that illuminates how racism works.

2. Me and White Supremacy by Layla Saad (Sourcebooks: $26) How to dismantle white privilege and stop inflicting damage on people of color.

3. Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $26) The hazards and hopes of Black male life.

Advertisement

4. The Room Where It Happened by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster: $33) The former national security advisor offers a detailed account of his time in the Trump administration.

5. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

6. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

7. Begin Again by Eddie S. Glaude (Crown: $27) A biography of author and activist James Baldwin provides context and insight into race in America today.

Advertisement

8. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady writes an in-depth autobiography.

9. Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall (Viking: $26) A collection of essays critical of the feminist movement for overlooking a large segment of the population.

10. Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong (One World: $27) An Asian American writer explores aspects of racism in America.

Paperback fiction

1. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)

2. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $17)

Advertisement

3. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead: $17)

4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

5. This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger (Atria: $17)

6. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

Advertisement

7. The Guest Book by Sarah Blake (Flatiron: $18)

8. Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo (Black Cat: $17)

9. Fleishman Is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House: $17)

10. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)

Advertisement

2. Stamped From the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type: $20)

3. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander (New Press: $19)

4. The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin (Vintage: $14)

5. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal: $17)

Advertisement

6. The End of Policing by Alex S. Vitale (Verso: $18)

7. The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein (Liveright: $18)

8. Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson (One World: $17)

9. Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde (Crossing: $17)

Advertisement

10. My Grandmother’s Hands by Resmaa Menakem (Central Recovery: $18)

