The week’s bestselling books, Jan. 14

Hardcover fiction
1. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
2. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.
3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
4. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) In the sequel to the bestselling “Fourth Wing,” the dragon-rider faces even greater tests.
5. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods.
6. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
8. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $30) A giant Pacific octopus bonds with a widowed worker at a Washington state aquarium and tries to help her solve the mystery of her long-missing son.
9. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
10. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
3. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
4. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown: $32) The former GOP representative recounts her fight to impeach and investigate Donald Trump.
5. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.
6. Prequel by Rachel Maddow (Crown: $32) The MSNBC anchor chronicles the fight against a pro-Nazi American group during World War II.
7. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.
8. My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand (Viking: $47) The multi-hyphenate icon dishes on her career in music and Hollywood.
9. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) The life of the world’s richest man.
10. The Path to Paradise by Sam Wasson (Harper: $33) A biography of Francis Ford Coppola focusing on his founding of Zoetrope studios.
Paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria: $17)
2. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
3. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $19)
4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
5. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
6. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
7. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)
8. Bookshops & Bonedust by Travis Baldree (Tor: $18)
9. The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes (Dutton: $18)
10. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
2. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)
3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
4. The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown (Penguin: $19)
5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
6. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)
7. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)
8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
9. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper: $19)
10. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)
