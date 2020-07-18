Netflix’s ‘Indian Matchmaking’ hints at happily ever after. Did the couples last?

The following story contains spoilers from the entire season of “Indian Matchmaking.”

“Indian Matchmaking” follows Sima Taparia, who offers her traditional matchmaking services in today’s world of hyphenated identities, niche dating apps and career-driven women. Throughout the debut season of the Netflix series, she meets with South Asian singles and their families to help finesse their romantic futures, and even calls on face readers, astrologers, life coaches and fellow matchmakers for assistance.

“It’s a miracle it even got done,” said series creator Smriti Mundhra, who called all of Taparia’s clients (over 500 people!) to find singles who were willing to share their matchmaking journey on camera. Twelve initially agreed to take part in the modern twist on traditional arranged marriages, and after more than six months of filming as many first dates as they could, producers included eight participants in the final cut.

Many of the storylines wrap up with a hint at happily ever after. But did these couples last? The Times checked in with each of the arranged matches via email to see if the couples remained together.

