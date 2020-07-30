Watch Drew Barrymore interview 7-year-old self for new talk show

Things just got a little more meta: Actress Drew Barrymore “interviewed” her 7-year-old self in a new promo for her talk show coming to CBS later this year.

Interacting with archival footage of herself, the “Santa Clarita Diet” star riffed on her 1982 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” She sat in for the legendary host to bring her younger self up to date on her life and career — mainly that she has two kids now and that she’ll be starring in her own syndicated daytime talk show.

The former child star appeared on “The Tonight Show” for her breakout role in Steven Spielberg’s “E.T.” and let out a scream of excitement that she hasn’t lived down to this day. (Hence its use in the promo.)

Advertisement

"[S]hooting this clip was so fun and a little emotional as my own 7 year old daughter Olive sat in as my 7 year old self,” Barrymore wrote Thursday on Instagram. “So, I am actually speaking to her too. I cannot wait to share this show with you. It is so personal to me and I’m grateful and proud of the journey it took us all to get this made!”

Born into the famous Barrymore family of actors, she’s gone on to star in a bevy of beloved rom-coms, including “The Wedding Singer,” “Never Been Kissed,” “Fever Pitch” and the “Charlie’s Angels” films of the early aughts. She also launched the Flower Beauty makeup line and her own production company, Flower Films.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” premieres Sept. 14 on CBS in most markets. The star debuted a digital series in the lead-up to her broadcast debut that includes “The Making of the Drew Barrymore Show” and conversations with talk-show hosts who have inspired her in “The Art of the Interview.”