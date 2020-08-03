Who should #ReplaceEllen? Twitter weighs in on DeGeneres’ TV show debacle

Twitter has put out an unofficial casting call for the next Ellen DeGeneres, who has reportedly considered leaving her daytime talk show after several employees spoke up about experiencing racism and intimidation at work.

The veteran comedian, whose slogan is “Be kind to one another,” apologized recently in a memo to her staff acknowledging claims of workplace mistreatment and promising to enact positive change. Over the weekend, multiple publications reported that DeGeneres might ditch her hosting gig altogether — potentially opening the door for fresh talent to fill her coveted spot.

Portia de Rossi, actress and DeGeneres’ wife, also waded into the controversy Monday on Instagram, declaring, “I stand by Ellen.”

“To all our fans....we see you,” she wrote. “Thank you for your support.”

It’s unlikely that Warner Bros. would replace DeGeneres as the star of NBC’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”; an entirely different program would probably fill the hourlong slot instead. But that hasn’t stopped Twitter from nominating a slew of media personalities to #ReplaceEllen in the event of her exit.

One of many names being tossed around is “American Idol” alum Kelly Clarkson, who already hosts a hit NBC talk series that some believe should simply be shifted into DeGeneres’ slot. Others have suggested “Umbrella Academy” star Ellen Page — whose first name fits the brand — or vegan influencer Tabitha Brown, who recently scored her own web series on DeGeneres’ Ellen Digital Network.

“Just replace her with Ellen Page,” wrote Twitter user Robert Richmond. “Another out lesbian, and you don’t even have to change the name of the show!”

Why are we talking about replacing Ellen with James Corden?



Just replace her with Ellen Page. Another out lesbian, and you don’t even have to change the name of the show! pic.twitter.com/k0cq1LeBna — Robert Richmond (@RobertRichmond0) August 2, 2020

Several are of the opinion that the job should go to a Black woman, such as Brown, former “Strahan, Sara and Keke” cohost Keke Palmer or comedian Tiffany Haddish. “Desus & Mero” writer and “Baited” mastermind Ziwe Fumudoh — whose Instagram Live series about race has skyrocketed in popularity in recent months — has also racked up quite a few votes.

“Give a Black woman that slot,” wrote “Hair Love” director Matthew A. Cherry. “Keke, Nina Parker, Tabitha Brown, etc.”

“We want Ziwe or no one,” declared Twitter user Ben Yahr.

Okay and give a Black woman that slot. Keke, Nina Parker, Tabitha Brown, etc. https://t.co/3niXzRnjq2 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 3, 2020

And then there are those advocating for actress Dakota Johnson, whom Twitter hailed as a hero last year when she unapologetically called DeGeneres out for lying about not being invited to Johnson’s 30th birthday party. (It turns out DeGeneres was invited but missed the party because she was out of town that weekend at a Dallas Cowboys game with former President George W. Bush.)

“I don’t know why everyone is ignoring the obvious best choice to replace Ellen DeGeneres,” Meg Monk tweeted along with a screenshot of Johnson famously saying, “That’s not the truth, Ellen,” during the viral segment from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

I don’t know why everyone is ignoring the obvious best choice to replace Ellen DeGeneres pic.twitter.com/SM6PBQPiPB — meg monk (@MegMonk) August 3, 2020

One person who does not have Twitter’s support is “Late Late Show” host James Corden, who is rumored to be in talks to take DeGeneres’ place if and when she decides to move on from her daytime stint.

“Because James Corden has been recommended to replace Ellen DeGeneres, I made a list of people who are more capable of taking that job,” someone tweeted along with a list of names that included Page, Harry Styles, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barack Obama and Kate McKinnon, who has often impersonated DeGeneres on “Saturday Night Live.”

See who else the internet has nominated to #ReplaceEllen below.

Because James Corden has been recommended to replace Ellen DeGeneres, I made a list of people who are more capable of taking that job. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/sJHXHGXPYd — BLM || 🏳️‍🌈 (@HomosexualTrash) August 2, 2020

8 iconic lesbians we'd rather see replace Ellen DeGeneres as the queen of talk shows than James Cordenhttps://t.co/ELQoGYoIDa — PinkNews (@PinkNews) August 3, 2020

The final 2 choices that should replace Ellen pic.twitter.com/h2ccKuBjOd — LANDO (@LandoSoReal) August 3, 2020

replace ellen with her long lost twin.

no one will know the difference :)#ReplaceEllen pic.twitter.com/87gs3ApCxa — hannah²⁸◟̽◞̽ loves lou (@ohhoneylou) August 3, 2020

I’ve got an idea for who can replace Ellen: Joe Exotic 😂 — Mr Make Matters Worse (@ByYourLogic) August 3, 2020

Get Eric Andre to replace Ellen, keep show format the same. Also don't change the name — Gabe Gurwin (@GamingAngelGabe) August 2, 2020