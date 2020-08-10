The five TV shows you should be watching this week

The dog days of summer are traditionally TV’s silly season, but there’s no shortage of series tackling more challenging subject matter at the moment. In addition to Netflix’s harrowing peek inside the machinery of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, “Immigration Nation,” and the discussions of abortion, gender violence and other topics in Diego Luna’s “Pan y Circo” (Amazon Prime) — both streaming now — Misha Green and Jordan Peele’s upcoming “Lovecraft Country” (HBO) situates the Black experience of postwar America within the realm of horror. Even the frothy reality show “Selling Sunset” (Netflix) handles one subject’s surprise divorce with uncommon care.

And if you need a chaser for the above, you have options: Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy” turns family strife (and superpowers) into a whole lot of apocalypse-averting fun. “Saturday Night Live” alumna Paula Pell tried her hand at a short-form “Murder, She Wrote.” And there are more than enough good vibes to go around in this interview with “Wynonna Earp” star Melanie Scrofano about directing her first full episode of the sci-fi western.

Still not enough? As always, here are five more titles that the Times TV team is watching this week — and that you should be watching too.

