President Trump is coming to Netflix. Sort of.

Sarah Cooper, who has become one of the hottest comedians in the country thanks to her social media posts lip-syncing to Trump’s head-scratching public statements, is getting her own Netflix comedy special.

“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” is being billed by the streaming platform as a “variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects.” The special, which will also feature special guest interviews, sketches and more, will premiere globally this fall.

Natasha Lyonne (“Orange Is the New Black”) will direct and act as executive producer with her Animal Pictures production company partners Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”) and Danielle Renfrew Behrens. Cooper and “SNL” vet Paula Pell will also be executive producers.

Cooper’s videos making vicious fun of Trump’s headline-grabbing comments include “How to Medical,” which has been viewed more than 20 million times. She also guest-hosted Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!.”