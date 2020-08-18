What’s on TV Wednesday: The Democratic National Convention

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Blue’s Clues & You! The live-action/animated series for preschoolers returns for a new season. 9 a.m. Nickelodeon

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

America’s Got Talent (N) 8 p.m. NBC

United We Fall Bill and Jo (Will Sasso, Christina Vidal) confirm that, with kids, weekends are worse than weekdays. Guillermo Díaz and Jane Curtin also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

The 100 A hopeful new day seems to be dawning but a new foe poses a challenge for Clarke, Octavia, Raven and Echo (Eliza Taylor, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles) in this new episode of the science fiction series. Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. 8 p.m. CW

Expedition Unknown Josh Gates interviews astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz, and Gary Cole (“Office Space”). Then he tries surviving the arena of the new series “Dodgeball Thunderdome,” which premieres tonight. 8 p.m. Discovery

Tough as Nails (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Coroner In the opener of a new two-part episode, Jenny (Serinda Swan) is called to investigate a dismembered body found in a forest and struggles with establishing cause of death and the victim’s identity. Back home her son (Ehren Kassam) takes a break from school over lingering grief over his father’s death. Roger Cross and Éric Bruneau also star. 9 p.m. CW

True Life: Quarantine Stories This new series looks at the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on people during social distancing shutdowns. The premiere focuses on the strains faced by people in relationships. 9 p.m. MTV

Dodgeball Thunderdome Contestants compete in a custom arena in this new series. In the premiere, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers tries his hand in a new game. 9 p.m. Discovery

Growing Belushi This new unscripted series follows Jim Belushi as he branches out into a new line of work: legal cannabis farmer. Fans can look forward to appearances by “Blues Brothers” performing partner Dan Aykroyd, as well as Jim’s former sister-in-law, Judy Belushi-Pisano. 10 p.m. Discovery

Corporate (N) 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS



DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION COVERAGE

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) accepts the vice presidential nomination on the third night of the convention. Former President Obama, former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) are among the featured speakers. MSNBC (4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.); KOCE (5 p.m.); CNN (5, 6, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.); C-SPAN (5:50 p.m.); Fox Business (6 p.m.); CBS; NBC; The CW; ABC; KCAL; Bloomberg; Fox News (7 p.m.)



SPORTS

Baseball The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Boston Red Sox, 10:30 a.m. MLB; the Washington Nationals visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net and ESPN; the Dodgers visit the Seattle Mariners, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball The Utah Jazz versus the Denver Nuggets, 1 p.m. TNT; the Philadelphia 76ers versus the Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Dallas Mavericks versus the Clippers, 6 p.m. FS Prime and TNT

NHL Hockey Conference First Round: 4 and 6:30 p.m. NBCSP



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Erin Brockovich. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; nurses discuss caring for coronavirus patients; Ree Drummond. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Mariah Carey performs; Tyler Perry. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Debra Messing (podcast “The Dissenters”); Daveed Diggs (“Snowpiercer”); Caroline Rhea. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Sean Hayes; Jena Malone. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan With guest Chris Redd. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tyler Perry; Maisie Williams; Trevor Daniel performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ben Platt; Zendaya; Muna and the Knocks perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sandra Oh; Gayle King; Thomas Land performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ethan Hawke; Chris Tomlin and Florida Georgia Line perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 8 a.m. IFC

Hanna (2011) 8:35 a.m. HBO

Baby Driver (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Black Mass (2015) 10 a.m. AMC

Galaxy Quest (1999) 10 a.m. IFC

Super 8 (2011) 10:10 a.m. Epix

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 10:30 a.m. HBO

Kung Fu Panda (2008) 11 a.m. Freeform

Hope Springs (2012) 11:09 a.m. Starz

Nighthawks (1981) 11:20 a.m. Showtime

Journey Into Fear (1942) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Upgrade (2018) Noon FXX

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Unfaithful (2002) 12:55 p.m. Cinemax

300 (2006) 1 p.m. FX

The Fugitive (1947) 1 p.m. TCM

Walk the Line (2005) 1:40 p.m. HBO

52 Pick-Up (1986) 2:15 p.m. Epix

A Most Violent Year (2014) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

21 Jump Street (2012) 2:57 p.m. Starz

Hustle & Flow (2005) 3 p.m. BET

More Than a Miracle (1967) 3 p.m. TCM

Gorky Park (1983) 4:05 p.m. Epix

Men in Black (1997) 4:49 p.m. Starz

Jarhead (2005) 5:22 p.m. Encore

Dope (2015) 5:30 p.m. VH1

Training Day (2001) 6 p.m. BET

A League of Their Own (1992) 6 p.m. FS1; 9 p.m. Ovation

The Hangover (2009) 6 p.m. FXX

Carrie (1976) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Minority Report (2002) 6:30 p.m. Showtime

Ghostbusters (1984) 7:15 p.m. IFC

Taken (2008) 7:27 p.m. Encore

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 8 p.m. KVCR

A Few Good Men (1992) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

A Simple Favor (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

Get Out (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Blockers (2018) 8 and 10 p.m. FXX

Dunkirk (2017) 8 p.m. Paramount

Friday (1995) 8 p.m. VH1

Ex Machina (2015) 9 p.m. Showtime

Fair Game (2010) 10 p.m. Epix

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) 10 p.m. TRU

Flying Down to Rio (1933) 10:15 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Identity (2002) 10:57 p.m. Syfy

Grease (1978) 11 p.m. CMT

Arbitrage (2012) 11:50 p.m. Epix

