What’s on TV Monday: ‘Black Lightning’ on The CW and more
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Neighborhood Tina (Tichina Arnold) and Gemma (Beth Behrs) get a surprise in a new art class that makes Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) jealous. Dave (Max Greenfield), Marty (Marcel Spears) and Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) try to solve an unfinished mystery novel. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Luis Fonsi, Dan & Shay, Brandy and Darren Criss prepare their singers in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
All American Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) unhappiness with Olivia (Samantha Logan) forces him to face some difficult truths, while Olivia (Samantha Logan) makes everything worse, leaving Billy (Taye Diggs), Laura (Monet Mazur) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) worried. Cody Christian also stars. 8 p.m. The CW
American Idol The top 12. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Bob Hearts Abishola Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) takes charge of the nursing staff when Gloria (Vernee Watson) goes on vacation, but quickly finds out that the job requires good people skills, which are not among her strengths. Billy Gardell, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones and Maribeth Monroe also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
All Rise (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Black Lightning Khalil Payne (Jordan Calloway) is struggling to make a fresh start, but that involves burying a very dark past as a super-enhanced human killing machine known as Painkiller in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
America’s Most Wanted Host Elizabeth Vargas wraps up Season 1 of this reboot of a long-running true-crime series. 9 p.m. Fox
Pray, Obey, Kill This new, five-part documentary series chronicles a bizarre 2004 murder case in Sweden. In the premiere a nanny claims she was told to commit the violence by God through a series of text messages. (In Swedish with English subtitles) 9 p.m. HBO
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Champion racer Danica Patrick joins host Bear Grylls for a trek into the Moab Desert. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Debris (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Independent Lens The new documentary “Down a Dark Stairwell” reexamines a tragic 2014 incident when Chinese American police officer Peter Liang shot and killed an innocent, unarmed Black man named Akai Gurley while both men were in a dark stairwell at the Pink Houses housing project in Brooklyn, N.Y. 10 p.m. KOCE
Cakealikes The cake artists attempt to re-create TV personality Kim Kardashian’s red carpet moments. 10 p.m. Food Network
Breeders (N) 10 p.m. FX
Race to the Center of the Earth (N) 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPECIALS
The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial (N) 7 a.m. HLN
SPORTS
Baseball The Boston Red Sox visit the Minnesota Twins, 11 a.m. MLB; the Chicago Cubs visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 4:30 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Kansas City Royals, 5 p.m. FS Prime; Regional Coverage, 6:30 p.m. MLB
NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet; the Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:05 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. KCOP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Former House Speaker John Boehner; Jamie Foxx; Corinne Foxx; Yuh-Jung Youn; Alan Kim. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Dylan McDermott (“Law & Order: Organized Crime”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Emilio Estevez; Arica Himmel; chef Karen Akunowicz prepares lemon shrimp pasta. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mark Wahlberg (“Wahl Street”); Brandi Carlile (“Broken Horses”); Nessa Barrett performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Finding COVID vaccine appointments online; websites show where doses are available in real time. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Cocoa Brown; Kron Moore (“Tyler Perry’s the Oval”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Brooke Baldwin. 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Steven Yeun. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rapper Snoop Dogg; H.E.R. performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former House Speaker John Boehner; Shelley performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver; Chloé Zhao. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Rainn Wilson; Tom Odell performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Rapper RZA. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Into the Woods (2014) 8:38 a.m. Starz
It Happened Tomorrow (1944) 9:30 a.m. TCM
As Good as It Gets (1997) 9:57 a.m. and 10:47 p.m. Encore
The Namesake (2006) 10:15 a.m. HBO
Love, Simon (2018) 11 a.m. FXX
It Should Happen to You (1954) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Hellboy (2004) 12:19 p.m. Encore
Blockers (2018) 12:30 p.m. FX
Hollywood Shuffle (1987) 12:30 p.m. TMC
Friends With Benefits (2011) 1 p.m. MTV
Snatch (2000) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
A Most Violent Year (2014) 2 p.m. TMC
It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963) 2:15 p.m. TCM
Black Hawk Down (2001) 2:24 p.m. Encore
Blinded by the Light (2019) 2:45 p.m. Cinemax
Carlito’s Way (1993) 3:15 p.m. Showtime
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 3:30 p.m. MTV
Lars and the Real Girl (2007) 3:45 p.m. HBO
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 3:45 p.m. Sundance
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 4:20 p.m. Epix
It’s Always Fair Weather (1955) 5 p.m. TCM
A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 6 p.m. Sundance
Ant-Man (2015) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 6:32 p.m. Encore
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 7 p.m. FX
Ivanhoe (1952) 7 p.m. TCM
True Lies (1994) 8 p.m. AMC
Black Rain (1989) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 8:07 and 11:20 p.m. TNT
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) 8:30 p.m. Sundance
Jezebel (1938) 9 p.m. TCM
Scarface (1983) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Johnny Belinda (1948) 11 p.m. TCM
Changing Lanes (2002) 11:45 p.m. Epix
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 11:57 p.m. Starz
TV highlights for April 11-17 also include the series finale of “Shameless,” a new sitcom starring Jamie Foxx and a new reality series with Mark Wahlberg.
Movies on TV this week: April 11: ‘Pulp Fiction’ on BBC America and IFC; “The Godfather” and “The Godfather, Part II” on Showtime, and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, April. 11 - 17 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of April. 11 - 17 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.