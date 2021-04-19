What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘NCIS’ on CBS; ‘Cruel Summer’ on Freeform
SERIES
NCIS An investigation into the stabbing of a Marine sergeant leads Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) to meet his father (Steven Bauer), who left when Torres was a child. Pam Dawber guest stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Young Rock (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Pooch Perfect (N) 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident A complication throws a wrench into the plans of Mina and A.J. “The Raptor” Austin (Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner). Kit (Jane Leeves) gives Cain (Morris Chestnut) a chance to prove he’s ready to resume surgery. Devon (Manish Dayal) presents Rose (guest star Cara Ricketts) with a clinical trial that offers hope in her battle with sickle cell anemia. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. Journalists Gretchen Carlson and Don Lemon each overcame biases in their careers and find parallels in their ancestors who faced similar challenges. 8 p.m. KOCE
Deadliest Catch The dangerous-profession series returns for a new season. 8 p.m. Discovery
Queen Sugar (season finale) The melodrama ends its season. 8 p.m. OWN
Kenan (N) 8:30 p.m. NBC
FBI After a man is killed by an exploding package at his home, Maggie and OA (Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki) race to find the bomber and intercept the latest delivery before it reaches its intended victim. Adrienne Rose Bengtsson guest stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Supergirl Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) sees an opportunity to escape from the Phantom Zone. Also, Lena (Katie McGrath) joins the Super Friends on a mission but disagrees with their plan. 9 p.m. The CW
black-ish Junior and Olivia (Marcus Scribner, Katlyn Nichol) invite Bow and Dre (Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson) over to dinner at the young couple’s new apartment, where the parents are surprised by the living conditions. Also, Diane (Marsai Martin) asks Pops (Laurence Fishburne) for dating advice in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC
Prodigal Son Bright (Tom Payne) throws himself into a new case involving a serial killer who is stepping up the frequency of murders. Lou Diamond Phillips, Bellamy Young and Michael Sheen also star with guest star Catherine Zeta-Jones. 9 p.m. Fox
Philly D.A. This new documentary series takes viewers inside the offices of Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner as he and his team work to transform the criminal justice system from the inside. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s The Oval When Nancy (Ptosha Storey) surprises Richard (Javon Johnson) she finds him in a compromising position in this new episode of the political drama. 9 p.m. BET
Chopped Martha Stewart is back for another new episode of the culinary competition. 9 p.m. Food Network
Cruel Summer Jessica Biel is an executive producer on this new series that unfolds over three years in the 1990s and revolves around a local golden girl (Olivia Holt) who goes missing and a nerdy misfit (Chiara Aurelia) who becomes a suspect in the disappearance. Michael Landes and Harley Quinn Smith costar. A second new episode follows. 9 and 10 p.m. Freeform
Delilah After a night with Jamal (Michel Curiel), Delilah (Maahra Hill) is jolted back into reality when Mace (Joe Holt) shows up for an early-morning visit with bad news. Susan Heyward and Ozioma Akagha also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. OWN
The Blended Bunch (season finale) (N) 9 p.m. TLC
Mixed-ish When Rainbow’s (Arica Himmel) best friend (guest star Trin-i-tee) asks for help planning her 14th birthday party, Bow pulls out all the stops. Alicia and Paul (Tika Sumpter, Mark-Paul Gosselaar) compete to prove which of them is the cooler parent. Gary Cole, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Ethan William Childress also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
FBI: Most Wanted After a small town is rocked by a double homicide, Jess (Julian McMahon) hunts the killer, a self-styled vigilante who relies on internet users to exact revenge on his targets. Jen Landon, Kellan Lutz and Roxy Sternberg also star. 10 p.m. CBS
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Crikey! It’s the Irwins As Rosie the giraffe is ready to give birth, the zoo staff prepares for the delivery. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET
Mayans M.C. (N) 10 p.m. FX
Underground Elizabeth (Jessica De Gouw) considers joining the abolitionist rebellion at Harpers Ferry. Alano Miller and Aisha Hinds also star in this new episode of the historical drama. 10 p.m. OWN
Hustle & Tow This new dangerous-profession series follows tow-truck drivers from around the country. 10 p.m. A&E
Assembly Required Hosts Tim Allen and Richard Karn challenge the contestants to build the ultimate street sweeper. (N) 10:05 p.m. History
Chad (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial 7 a.m. HLN
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Seattle Mariners, 1 p.m. MLB and SportsNetLA; the New York Mets visit the Chicago Cubs, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Texas Rangers visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. KCOP
NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Buffalo Sabres, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Colorado Avalanche visit the St. Louis Blues, 6 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the Kings, 7 p.m. KDOC and BSW
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. BSSC and TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”); author Susan Page. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; former President George W. Bush. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Nigella Lawson; Gal Gadot. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”); DJ L.L.A.M.A., Ne-Yo and Carmen DeLeon perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Maria Bakalova. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Andy Cohen (“Watch What Happens”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Thomas Lennon. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Patti Stanger (“The Millionaire Matchmaker”); Kim and Penn Holderness. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Jenny McCarthy (“The Masked Singer”); Ross Mathews and Terence J. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Olympian Alex Morgan; Erin Andrews; Chiney Ogwumike, WNBA; Jessica Mendoza. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says she’s a victim of sexual abuse, human trafficking and mind control. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ed Helms; podcaster Barbara Corcoran (“Business Unusual”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Outrageous behavior in the name of fame and fortune; fungus-contaminated drugs kill. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Kevin James. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jane Fonda; Robin Thede. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Cher; Bradley Whitford. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ellen DeGeneres; Billie Joe Armstrong; Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Hank Azaria; Brandi Carlile; Dulcé Sloan; Emmanuelle Caplette performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Angela Bassett; KSI, Yungblud and Polo G perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Abdullah Saeed. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Kate & Leopold (2001) 8 a.m. Showtime
Leadbelly (1975) 8 a.m. TMC
Sausage Party (2016) 9 a.m. FXX
Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 9 a.m. HBO
Our Very Own (1950) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 9:17 a.m. Encore
In a World ... (2013) 9:45 a.m. Cinemax
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) 10 a.m. Showtime
Lethal Weapon (1987) 10:10 a.m. TMC
The Namesake (2006) 10:45 a.m. HBO
Paranormal Activity (2007) 11:06 a.m. Starz
The Woman in Black (2012) 11:45 a.m. Showtime
World War Z (2013) Noon FX
Animal House (1978) Noon IFC
Paisan (1946) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Courage Under Fire (1996) 1:54 p.m. Encore
Rush Hour (1998) 2 p.m. BET
Strictly Ballroom (1992) 2 p.m. TMC
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 2:30 p.m. FX
The Bourne Identity (2002) 3 p.m. AMC
Pal Joey (1957) 3 p.m. TCM
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 3:55 p.m. Starz
Total Recall (1990) 4 p.m. Ovation
RoboCop (1987) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
Papillon (1973) 5 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Deadpool 2 (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX
Dazed and Confused (1993) 5:30 p.m. MTV
Snatch (2000) 6:15 p.m. Showtime
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
American Pie (1999) 6:30 and 11:15 p.m. IFC
Air Force One (1997) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 7:15 p.m. HBO
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 7:20 p.m. Encore
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 7:24 p.m. Starz
A Passage to India (1984) 7:45 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 8 p.m. AMC
Pulp Fiction (1994) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Saint Maud (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
The Spectacular Now (2013) 8 p.m. TMC
Eighth Grade (2018) 9:35 p.m. TMC
Salt (2010) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Passion Fish (1992) 10:45 p.m. TCM
The Fits (2015) 11:10 p.m. TMC
Titanic (1997) 11:27 p.m. Encore
