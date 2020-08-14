Movies on TV this week: ‘Dances with Wolves’ on Encore

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Aug 16 - 22, 2020

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

A Clockwork Orange (1971) TMC Thur. 11:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ENCORE Sat. 7:14 a.m.

Five Fingers (2006) CMAX Sun. 3:25 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ENCORE Tues. 3:02 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) SHOW Fri. 9 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) AMC Sun. 2:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) AMC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

GoodFellas (1990) AMC Sun. 7 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:15 p.m.

The Great Ziegfeld (1936) TCM Thur. 6 a.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) TCM Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m. KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

Libeled Lady (1936) TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

Miracle on 34th Street (1947) TCM Mon. 7:15 p.m.

Oliver Twist (1948) TCM Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) OVA Thur. 7 p.m.

Rocky (1976) PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m.

The Searchers (1956) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) STARZ Wed. 3:42 a.m.

The Shining (1980) TMC Sun. 10 p.m. SHOW Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) BBCA Fri. 2:30 a.m. BBCA Fri. Noon AMC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) TMC Thur. 9 p.m. SHOW Sat. 1:30 p.m. SHOW Sun. 2:40 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) TMC Thur. 7 p.m.

The Thin Man (1934) TCM Thur. 9 a.m.

The Trail of ’98 (1929) TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

West Side Story (1961) EPIX Sun. 6:50 a.m.

When We Were Kings (1996) CMAX Sun. 4:55 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Aug 16 - 22, 2020

Blow (2001) ★★ IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ IFC Mon. 9 a.m. IFC Tues. 1 a.m. AMC Thur. 11 a.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Sat. 2 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ IFC Tues. 1 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ SUND Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ SUND Sun. 8:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Grandma’s Boy (2006) ★ IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ IFC Mon. Noon IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 a.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m.

K-9 (1989) ★★ SUND Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ IFC Fri. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6:45 a.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m.

Oblivion (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 p.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ IFC Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m.

Semi-Pro (2008) ★★ IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ IFC Tues. 7 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ IFC Wed. 3 p.m. IFC Thur. 4 a.m. VH1 Sat. 2:10 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 11 a.m. IFC Thur. 3 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 10 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 2:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ IFC Sun. 8:45 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Aug 16 - 22, 2020

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 10 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ SUND Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ FX Sun. 1 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ USA Sat. 6 p.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ ENCORE Tues. 6:07 a.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ TRU Wed. 10 p.m. TRU Thur. Noon

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ USA Sun. 5 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ WGN Sun. 6 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ WGN Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ WGN Sun. 11 a.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ ENCORE Mon. 8:52 a.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ MTV Mon. 3:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ TMC Fri. 10:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 1:36 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 10:33 p.m.

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ ENCORE Mon. 6:53 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 3:16 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ ENCORE Fri. 12:58 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ SYFY Wed. 10:57 p.m. SYFY Thur. 6 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ SYFY Thur. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Fri. 6:05 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ SYFY Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 1 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ FREE Mon. 2:30 p.m. FREE Tues. 11 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ BRVO Sat. 6:10 p.m. BRVO Sat. 9:20 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ IFC Mon. 9 a.m. IFC Tues. 1 a.m. AMC Thur. 11 a.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ SUND Sun. 11 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ ENCORE Sat. 7:14 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ FREE Sun. 5:35 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ FREE Sun. 7:40 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ SHOW Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ AMC Sat. 1 a.m. AMC Sat. 6 a.m.

Dressed to Kill (1980) ★★★ TMC Sun. 6:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ FREE Tues. 3:30 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 4:20 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 12:56 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 11 p.m. BBCA Thur. 5 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Sat. 10:15 p.m. AMC Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ CMT Thur. 1:30 a.m. LOGO Fri. 9 p.m. LOGO Fri. 11 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ ENCORE Tues. 3:02 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) ★★★★ SHOW Fri. 9 a.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ CMAX Sun. 4:12 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ SUND Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ SUND Sun. 8:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ CMT Wed. 11 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 6 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11:08 p.m. BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 4 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ TBS Sun. 5:45 p.m. TBS Fri. 9:45 p.m. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FXX Wed. 6 p.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ LIFE Mon. 8 p.m. LIFE Tues. 12:59 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ TBS Sat. 11 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ TBS Sat. 6 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ TBS Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 6 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ ENCORE Mon. 2:44 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 3:25 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ IFC Mon. Noon IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4:15 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ SHOW Fri. 10:30 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ ENCORE Fri. 4:50 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ FREE Sun. 11:30 a.m. FREE Wed. 11 a.m. FREE Wed. Noon

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ FREE Sun. 1:30 p.m. FREE Thur. 11 a.m. FREE Thur. Noon

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) ★★★★ KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m. KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ OVA Sun. 10 a.m. FS1 Wed. 6 p.m. OVA Wed. 9 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m. BRVO Sat. 3:10 p.m. BRVO Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ BRVO Fri. 8:14 p.m. BRVO Fri. 10:22 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10 a.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ IFC Fri. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ STARZ Sun. 11:09 a.m. STARZ Sun. 2:57 p.m. STARZ Wed. 7:43 a.m. STARZ Wed. 4:49 p.m. STARZ Sat. 8 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ STARZ Sun. 4:37 p.m. STARZ Wed. 6:29 p.m. STARZ Sat. 9:40 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ FREE Fri. 6 p.m. FREE Sat. 10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ FXX Fri. 12:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ FX Wed. 7 a.m. FX Wed. Noon FXX Fri. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ HBO Thur. 7:15 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ CMT Sat. 6 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ CMT Sat. 3 p.m. CMT Sun. Noon

My Girl (1991) ★★★ ENCORE Tues. 4:22 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ FS1 Sun. 7 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ STARZ Fri. 10:06 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 9:58 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ HBO Mon. 12:10 p.m. HBO Sun. 5:55 a.m.

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 8:15 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ OVA Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Pelican Brief (1993) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 6:30 a.m. SHOW Sun. 3:30 p.m. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. SHOW Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ HBO Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Police Academy 3: Back in Training (1986) ★★ CMAX Fri. 10 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ OVA Thur. 7 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ AMC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Reds (1981) ★★★ TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ SHOW Tues. 4:15 a.m. SHOW Fri. 7 p.m. SHOW Sat. 4:40 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 3:27 p.m. BBCA Mon. 3:10 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ PARMOUNT Thur. 11 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 8 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ SYFY Sun. 3:40 p.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ STARZ Mon. 12:04 p.m. STARZ Tues. 8:51 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 10 p.m. SHOW Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ COM Sun. 4 p.m. COM Sun. 8 p.m. COM Sat. 1:30 p.m. COM Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ NICK Fri. 8 p.m. NICK Fri. 9 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ BBCA Fri. 2:30 a.m. BBCA Fri. Noon AMC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ FREE Thur. 7 p.m. FREE Fri. 11 a.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ FREE Thur. 9 p.m. FREE Fri. 1 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ SYFY Mon. 2 p.m. SYFY Tues. 11 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ STARZ Tues. 5:56 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 6:05 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Sun. 2 p.m. TNT Sun. 11 p.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ OVA Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Staying Alive (1983) ★★ OVA Sun. 4 p.m. OVA Fri. 10 p.m. OVA Sat. 11 a.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ SHOW Tues. 8:05 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ FREE Sat. 11:35 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ TMC Thur. 9 p.m. SHOW Sat. 1:30 p.m. SHOW Sun. 2:40 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ TMC Thur. 7 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ PARMOUNT Mon. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:25 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Sat. 1 a.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ STARZ Sat. 2:13 a.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ TNT Sat. 5 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ TNT Sat. 8:15 p.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ CMAX Sat. 6:46 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ SYFY Sat. 8:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ AMC Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ OVA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:50 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 2 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ STARZ Thur. 3:25 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Aug 16 - 22, 2020

A

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) ★★★ Haley Joel Osment, Jude Law. In the future a cutting-edge android in the form of a boy embarks on a journey to discover his true nature. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. TMC Mon. 2:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Abducted (2020) Scout Taylor-Compton, Daniel Joseph. A war hero takes matters into his own hands when a kidnapper snatches his young daughter during a home invasion. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Wed. 1 p.m.

Abduction (2011) ★ Taylor Lautner, Lily Collins. A young man must run for his life soon after learning that the folks who raised him are not his real parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:10 a.m.

Above the Rim (1994) ★★ Duane Martin, Leon. A high-school basketball star is torn by loyalties to a drug dealer and an ex-player. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. BET Mon. 5 p.m.

An Acceptable Loss (2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sun. 4:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 6:20 a.m. TMC Wed. 11:45 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Accepted (2006) ★★ Justin Long, Jonah Hill. After trying and failing to get into college, a high-school senior and his friends fool parents and peers by creating their own university. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. ENCORE Sat. 2:33 a.m.

Accommodations (2018) Kat Foster, Patrick Heusinger. A woman decides to quit accommodating everyone around her and goes on a creative journey to bring meaning to her life. (NR) TMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 10 a.m.

The Addams Family (2019) ★★ Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron. Animated. Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:30 a.m.

After Earth (2013) ★ Jaden Smith, Will Smith. With his father trapped in the wreckage of their spacecraft, a youth treks across Earth’s now-hostile terrain to recover their rescue beacon and signal for help. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. SYFY Fri. 1 a.m. SYFY Fri. 1:33 p.m.

Air Strike (2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:10 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. SUND Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) ★★ Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway. Live action/animated. After returning to Underland, Alice receives a mission from the White Queen to travel back in time to save the Mad Hatter’s family. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. FREE Mon. 8:30 p.m. FREE Tues. 6 p.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Mon. 1:55 p.m.

All About Steve (2009) ★ Sandra Bullock, Thomas Haden Church. After a blind date leaves her breathless, a crossword-puzzle creator follows a news cameraman around the country in a bid for his undying love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. ENCORE Mon. 3:55 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 10:07 a.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Thur. 4 p.m. VH1 Fri. Noon

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Sun. 7 p.m.

All for Love (2017) Sara Rue, Steve Bacic. After negative reviews and declining sales of her latest books, an author of romance novels is paired with her editor’s brother for research on her latest book. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Fri. Noon

All Is Lost (2013) ★★★ Robert Redford. During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran sailor must face the possibility of his own death after his vessel, radio and navigation equipment become damaged. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Wed. 12:05 p.m.

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

An Alligator Named Daisy (1955) ★★ Donald Sinden, Diana Dors. A British piano salesman returns from Ireland with the wrong suitcase, with an alligator inside. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Fri. 10 a.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. OVA Mon. 8:30 p.m. OVA Tues. 6 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. The emergence of a powerful new villain and the return of an old friend bring Peter Parker to the realization that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m. FX Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sun. 1 p.m.

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Mon. 10:18 a.m. STARZ Wed. 9:23 a.m.

American Dreamz (2006) ★★ Hugh Grant, Dennis Quaid. A conniving singer and a sleeper-cell terrorist become finalists on America’s hottest TV talent show, which the White House chief of staff has scheduled the president to judge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Tues. 7:20 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. USA Sat. 6 p.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. A young couple prepares to marry, while an obnoxious friend plans to throw a bachelor party. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9 p.m.

The Amityville Murders (2018) John Robinson, Chelsea Ricketts. Ronald DeFeo Jr. lives a seemingly normal and happy life in Long Island, N.Y., but soon hears mysterious voices that urge him to kill his parents and four siblings. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Thur. 7:43 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 3:17 a.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. SYFY Tues. 2 p.m. SYFY Tues. 11 p.m.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (2018) Bruce Irons, Lyndie Irons. Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:50 a.m.

Angel Heart (1987) ★★★ Mickey Rourke, Robert De Niro. A satanic figure sends a private eye to 1955 New Orleans, home of a voodoo priestess. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Mon. 8 p.m.

Animal (2014) Keke Palmer, Jeremy Sumpter. A vicious, bloodthirsty predator traps a group of friends in an isolated cabin. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. SYFY Wed. 10 a.m.

Anna (2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Wed. 9:15 p.m. HBO Sun. 1:10 a.m.

Annapolis (2006) ★★ James Franco, Tyrese Gibson. A young man from the wrong side of the tracks realizes his dream of entering the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Tues. 5:35 a.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney. Daddy Warbucks protects little orphan Annie from Miss Hannigan and crooks in Depression-era New York. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. ENCORE Tues. 6:07 a.m.

Another Life (2001) ★★ Natasha Little, Nick Moran. In 1921 a woman tells her lover that she fantasizes about killing her husband. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. OVA Mon. 11 p.m.

Another Thin Man (1939) ★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Nick and Nora Charles visit a Long Island estate, where Nick drinks Scotch and solves murders. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

Another You (1991) ★ Richard Pryor, Gene Wilder. A paroled Hollywood con man’s community service is to baby-sit a chronic liar recently released. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Apollo 18 (2011) ★ Lloyd Owen, Warren Christie. Footage recovered from a secret mission to the moon, which was funded by the Department of Defense in the early 1970s, reveals evidence of a terrifying alien encounter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Mon. 4:55 p.m. TMC Tues. 5 a.m.

The Apollo (2019) Ta-Nehisi Coates. Filmmaker Roger Ross Williams looks at the storied history of the iconic Apollo Theater while following the Apollo’s inaugural staging of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ acclaimed Between the World and Me. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Sat. 1 p.m.

The Apparition (2012) ★ Ashley Greene, Sebastian Stan. A paranormal researcher must save a couple from a malevolent entity that feeds on fear and torments them no matter where they run. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:35 p.m.

Appetite for Love (2016) Taylor Cole, Andrew W. Walker. Sparks fly when a woman returns to her hometown in Tennessee to convince her stubborn ex-boyfriend to sell his restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Wed. 5:35 p.m.

Arbitrage (2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:50 p.m.

Are We Done Yet? (2007) ★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. A contractor with a bizarre business plan complicates a man’s attempt to move his new family to the suburbs. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. ENCORE Tues. 10:37 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 10:34 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 4:08 a.m.

Are We There Yet? (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 8:57 a.m.

Argo (2012) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston. During the Iran hostage crisis, an extraction specialist in the CIA poses as a Hollywood film producer to rescue six Americans who eluded Iranian militants and found refuge with the Canadian ambassador. (R) 2 hrs. WGN Tues. 4 p.m. WGN Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) ★★★ Cary Grant, Raymond Massey. A theater critic learns his two elderly aunts serve poisoned elderberry wine to lonely gentlemen callers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019) ★★ Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried. Formula One race car driver Denny Swift has three loves of his life -- his beautiful wife, their young daughter and his best friend, which is a dog that wants to be reincarnated into a human. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sat. 6:55 a.m.

As Long as They’re Happy (1955) ★ Jack Buchanan, Janette Scott. Daughters of a London stockbroker flip for a visiting American singer. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sat. 1 a.m.

At Sword’s Point (1952) ★★ Cornel Wilde, Maureen O’Hara. Sons and a daughter of the Four Musketeers rally to rescue royal women from a duke. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Mon. 11 a.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ Mike Myers, Heather Graham. The secret agent travels back in time to the 1960s to rescue his stolen mojo from Dr. Evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TRU Wed. 10 p.m. TRU Thur. Noon

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. USA Sun. 5 p.m.

Awakenings (1990) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Robin Williams. A doctor tries the drug L-dopa on an immobile man and others like him in 1969 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. ENCORE Thur. 2:18 a.m.

B

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Thur. 2 p.m.

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:40 p.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FXX Tues. 1:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 9:30 a.m.

The Bachelor Next Door (2017) Haylie Duff, Michael Welch. Gavin and Alex’s new neighbor seems friendly at first, but becomes increasingly threatening and peculiar. They must work together to unravel his twisted motives before it’s too late. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. WGN Sun. 6 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. WGN Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. WGN Sun. 11 a.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Tues. 11:24 p.m. STARZ Wed. 12:51 p.m. STARZ Wed. 8 p.m. STARZ Sun. 1:09 a.m.

Bad Education (2019) Allison Janney, Hugh Jackman. A Long Island school superintendent and his assistant are credited with bringing the district unprecedented prestige. That changes when a student reporter uncovers an embezzlement scheme, prompting Frank to devise an elaborate cover-up. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Fri. 8 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales. Mexican-American Ritchie Valens becomes a rock ‘n’ roll star, then dies at 17 in a 1959 plane crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Mon. 8:52 a.m.

Barbarosa (1982) ★★★ Willie Nelson, Gary Busey. A farm boy roams Texas with a legendary bandit who’s being hunted over a family feud. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Fri. 5:20 a.m.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. The owner of a barbershop faces pressure from a corporation that is opening establishments in his neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Mon. 9:30 p.m. BET Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Batman: Gotham Knight (2008) Voices of Kevin Conroy, Gary Dourdan. Animated. The Dark Knight battles Scarecrow, Killer Croc and Deadshot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 15 mins. TOON Sun. Noon

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2 (2013) Voices of Peter Weller, Ariel Winter. Animated. Batman and his new sidekick, Robin, deal with the Joker’s newest plot, while Superman brings a global catastrophe to Gotham. (PG-13) 1 hr. 18 mins. TOON Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Be Cool (2005) ★★ John Travolta, Uma Thurman. Chili Palmer runs afoul of music-industry players when he teams up with a friend’s widow to produce a singer’s debut album. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:10 a.m.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys. Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Thur. 1:45 a.m. STARZ Thur. 7:08 p.m. STARZ Sat. 4:45 a.m. STARZ Sat. 10:59 a.m.

Bee Season (2005) ★★ Richard Gere, Juliette Binoche. A professor’s obsession with his daughter’s gift for spelling becomes detrimental to his relationship with his wife and son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Tues. 5:25 a.m.

The Beguiled (2017) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman. An injured Union deserter finds refuge at an all-female Southern boarding school during the Civil War. Soon, sexual tensions lead to dangerous rivalries as the women tend to his wounded leg while offering him comfort and companionship. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMAX Thur. 3:25 a.m.

Benjamín Argumedo (1979) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Él era un hombre honesto y valiente, pero se convirtió en un vengador despiadado. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Beware of Mom (2020) Crystal Allen, René Ashton. A woman tries to save her teenage daughter from a wild neighborhood mother who wants to steal her away. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m.

Beyond White Space (2018) Holt McCallany, Zulay Henao. The captain of a deep-space vessel makes a daring decision to go after a rare and nearly extinct species. His obsession soon jeopardizes the mutinous crew when the gigantic and deadly creature attacks the ship. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 4:35 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins. A wishing machine turns a boy into a 35-year-old man with a fun job and a girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Mon. 3:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Billionaire Boys Club (2018) ★ Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton. A group of wealthy boys in Los Angeles during the early 1980s establishes a get-rich-quick scam that turns deadly. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sun. 12:45 p.m. TMC Sat. 10:15 a.m. TMC Sun. 5:35 a.m.

Bird of Paradise (1932) ★★ Dolores del Río, Joel McCrea. Yachtsmen drop anchor in Hawaii and meet a hula princess, bride of the Peli volcano. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Fri. 10:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) ★★★ Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez. Harley Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask and every other thug in Gotham. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sun. 7 p.m. HBO Tues. 8:10 p.m.

Birth of the Dragon (2016) ★ Philip Ng, Xia Yu. Young Bruce Lee is trying to make a name for himself while working as a martial arts instructor in 1964 San Francisco. When Lee meets Wong Jack Man, he challenges the kung fu master to a no-holds-barred fight that became the stuff of legend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Fri. 4:20 p.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Mon. 8 p.m. STARZ Tues. 3:03 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:36 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 10:33 p.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton. Forming an alliance with FBI agent John Connolly in 1970s Boston, Irish gangster James Whitey Bulger increases his power and evades capture to become one of the most dangerous criminals in U.S. history. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Blackhat (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei. A convicted hacker is released from prison and joins forces with American and Chinese partners to track down a high-level, international cybercrime network. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TBS Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Wed. 10 p.m. FX Sat. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

Bloodshot (2020) ★★ Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce. Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what’s real and what’s not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Sun. 6:08 p.m. STARZ Wed. 11:52 p.m. STARZ Thur. 6:24 a.m. STARZ Thur. 5:16 p.m.

Blow (2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. In the 1970s a man works with Colombian smugglers to establish the cocaine business in the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. OVA Mon. 6:30 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

Bolden (2019) Gary Carr, Erik LaRay Harvey. New Orleans cornet player Buddy Bolden becomes a key figure in the birth of jazz, influencing countless musicians for decades to come. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:20 a.m.

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) ★★★★ Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway. Acclaimed account of the gun-toting bank robbers and the trail of terror they blazed through the Southwest in the ‘30s. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Boogie Nights (1997) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds. A producer guides a young man to success in the 1970s porn industry, but greed and egotism lead to his downfall in the ‘80s. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. SHOW Wed. 1:45 a.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous 50 Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:40 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry. A Manhattan playboy gets a new corporate boss, and she treats him the way he has always treated women. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. ENCORE Mon. 6:53 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 3:16 p.m.

Booty Call (1997) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Tommy Davidson. Two longtime friends hope that lust will prevail during a wild double date, in a humorous look at safe sex. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. SHOW Thur. 1 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. ENCORE Fri. 12:58 p.m.

The Boss (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

The Bounty (1984) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Anthony Hopkins. Mate Fletcher Christian leads a mutiny against his friend Lt. Bligh on an 18th-century voyage to Tahiti. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:45 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SYFY Wed. 10:57 p.m. SYFY Thur. 6 p.m.

The Bourne Legacy (2012) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Rachel Weisz. Las acciones de Jason Bourne podrían provocar el posible fin de los programas secretos de inteligencia, por lo que un agente especializado huye con una investigador cuando sus vidas corren peligro. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. SYFY Thur. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Fri. 6:05 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. SYFY Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Boy Erased (2018) ★★★ Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman. Jared is the son of a small-town Baptist pastor who gets outed to his parents at age 19. He’s soon faced with an ultimatum -- attend a gay conversion therapy program or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends and faith. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 1 a.m.

Brainstorm (1983) ★★ Christopher Walken, Natalie Wood. Researchers develop a helmet which allows its wearer to feel another person’s recorded sensations. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Breaking In (2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Thur. 9:30 a.m. FX Fri. 1 a.m.

A Brilliant Young Mind (2014) ★★★ Asa Butterfield, Rafe Spall. Struggling to build relationships with others, a teenage math prodigy develops a budding friendship with a young girl while competing at the International Mathematics Olympiad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:25 a.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Fri. 6 p.m. VH1 Sat. 2 a.m.

Bringing Up Baby (1938) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant. A paleontologist loses a dinosaur bone to a dog whose heiress owner also has a pet leopard, called Baby. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Sun. 8 a.m. SUND Sat. 7 p.m. SUND Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

A Brush With Love (2019) Arielle Kebbel, Nick Bateman. A discouraged artist is convinced by her best friend to paint the perfect man, hoping it will attract love. When the portrait is finished, they discover that he’s a real-life Prince Charming, and the artist embarks on a whirlwind romance with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 2 p.m.

Bugsy (1991) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Annette Bening. New York gangster Bugsy Siegel goes Hollywood with a tan, a mistress and a mad vision of Las Vegas. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Tues. 8:30 p.m.

C

Cabaret de Frontera (1992) Patricia Rivera, Alejandro Ruíz. Un traficante llega a un cabaret fronterizo en busca del asesino de su padre, y sospecha del administrador. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

El cabaretero y sus golfas (1988) Raúl Ramírez, Raúl Marcelo. Una noche en el cabaret, un narcotraficante coloca droga en el bolsillo de un hombre sin que este se percate. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:55 p.m.

Cada oveja con su pareja (1964) Fernando Casanova, Demetrio González. Cuatro mujeres del mismo pueblo, dos puritanas y dos chicas modernas, luchan por el amor de dos hombres. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant. Lee Israel is a frustrated, hard-drinking author who can barely afford to pay her rent or bills in 1990s New York. Desperate for money, Israel soon hatches a scheme to forge letters by famous writers and sell them to bookstores and collectors. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Thur. 5 a.m.

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ethan Embry. A teen decides to proclaim his love for a classmate at their high-school graduation party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FREE Tues. Noon

Candyman (1992) ★★ Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd. A professor’s wife links a local legend to a Chicago serial killer fitted with a hook. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Wed. 11:45 a.m. SYFY Thur. 1:29 a.m.

Cantinflas (2014) Óscar Jaenada, Michael Imperioli. From humble beginnings, Cantinflas travels from the small stage to the bright lights of Hollywood and becomes Mexico’s beloved comedy-film star. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:20 a.m.

Capsized: Blood in the Water (2019) Josh Duhamel, Tyler Blackburn. In 1982 a yacht bound for Florida capsizes during an unexpected storm, leaving the the people to drift for days in the cold shark-infested waters. They must do everything in their power to survive as the sharks hunt them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. APL Tues. 8 p.m. APL Wed. Noon

Carlito’s Way (1993) ★★★ Al Pacino, Sean Penn. A reformed ex-convict is torn between his girlfriend and his crooked lawyer in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. SUND Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 6:15 p.m.

Cartels (2016) Steven Seagal, Luke Goss. Elite DEA agents are tasked with guarding a dangerous drug lord until he can be extracted. They soon find themselves at the center of an explosive ambush. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:35 a.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman. A teen who lost her mother befriends friendly ghost Casper while staying at a mean heiress’s haunted mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. FREE Mon. 2:30 p.m. FREE Tues. 11 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. BRVO Sat. 6:10 p.m. BRVO Sat. 9:20 p.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sun. 8 p.m.

Chance at Romance (2013) Erin Krakow, Ryan McPartlin. A woman begins an online relationship with a famous photographer, not realizing that she is actually communicating with the man’s young son. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. HALL Sat. 1 p.m.

Charade (1963) ★★★ Cary Grant, Audrey Hepburn. A suave stranger helps a chic widow stalked by four men looking for loot in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Charlotte’s Web (2006) ★★★ Voice of Julia Roberts, Dakota Fanning. After learning that a young pig’s days are numbered, a literate spider weaves an elaborate plan to save her friend from the butcher’s block. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. KCOP Sat. 1 p.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005) ★★ Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt. While on vacation, Tom Baker discovers old rival Jimmy Murtaugh and his family are also there; the Bakers and Murtaughs find themselves in less-than-friendly competition. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

Cheyenne Autumn (1964) ★★★ Richard Widmark, Carroll Baker. A cavalry captain is ordered to stop 300 Cheyennes migrating from Oklahoma to Wyoming. (NR) 2 hrs. 39 mins. TCM Thur. Noon

Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience (2017) Terry Kath has been praised by icons like Jimi Hendrix and Joe Walsh for his voice and guitar playing. Terry’s daughter, Michelle Sinclair, searches for the truth surrounding the life and untimely death of her father. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. AXS Wed. 11 a.m.

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Christmas Joy (2018) Danielle Panabaker, Matt Long. An ambitious market researcher returns home to care for her injured aunt. She’s reunited with her former crush, now a hospital administrator. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:52 p.m. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FREE Sat. 9:13 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. IFC Mon. 9 a.m. IFC Tues. 1 a.m. AMC Thur. 11 a.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 a.m.

A Clockwork Orange (1971) ★★★★ Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee. Young Alex and his droogs commit barbaric acts in a near-future, dehumanizing society. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TMC Thur. 11:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Closer (2004) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Jude Law. A writer, a photographer, a young woman and a successful dermatologist grapple with love and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMAX Sun. 6 p.m. CMAX Wed. 11:35 p.m. CMAX Sun. 1:25 a.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. ENCORE Fri. 5:46 p.m.

Con el Diablo en el Cuerpo (1954) Luis Aguilar, Linda Cristal. Un hombre encuentra refugio en un rancho después de haber matado a otro hombre en defensa propia. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

The Con Is On (2018) Uma Thurman, Tim Roth. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, two badly behaved con artists flee to Los Angeles, where they hatch a convoluted plot to steal jewels. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:10 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 2 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin. Stranded on Earth, aliens Beldar and Prymaat of Remulak try suburbia with their teenage daughter, Connie. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sat. 2 p.m.

Constantine (2005) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz. A man who can see demons helps a skeptical policewoman investigate her twin sister’s mysterious death. (R) 2 hrs. AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 10 a.m.

Countdown (2019) ★ Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway. When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Mon. 1:45 p.m. SHOW Tues. 2:45 a.m. SHOW Fri. 9 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Fri. 1 p.m. VH1 Fri. 9 p.m.

Crash (2004) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle. Racial tensions collide in a collection of intertwined stories involving residents of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Thur. 5:05 p.m.

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 7 p.m.

Crimson Peak (2015) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain. A woman investigates ghostly visions at a remote gothic mansion where she lives with her new husband and mysterious sister-in-law. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Mon. 8:43 a.m. CMAX Thur. 6 p.m.

Crisis (1950) ★★★ Cary Grant, Jose Ferrer. Soldiers kidnap a U.S. surgeon and his wife and force him to operate on a Latin dictator’s brain. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Colombian drug dealers pursue the outback he-man and his Manhattan girlfriend in Australia. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. SUND Sun. 11 a.m.

Cuando habla el corazón (1943) Pedro Infante, María Luisa Zea. El hermano de una humilde joven, que muere durante el parto, reta en un duelo a muerte al padre de la criatura. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. SUND Mon. 4 p.m. SUND Tues. 2 a.m.

Cyrano, My Love (2018) Thomas Solivéres, Olivier Gourmet. In 1897 in Paris, a playwright offers a new and unwritten production to an investor. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:05 a.m.

D

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FXX Wed. 4 p.m. FXX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Fri. 8:30 p.m. BET Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. ENCORE Sat. 7:14 a.m.

Danger Route (1967) ★★ Richard Johnson, Carol Lynley. A British spy is ordered to kill a Soviet scientist who has defected to the West. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Dark Girls (2011) Filmmakers Bill Duke and D. Channsin Berry explore a deep-seated bias within black culture against women with darker skin. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. OWN Sat. 2 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Mon. 1 a.m. FX Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Day of Reckoning (2016) Raymond J. Barry, Barbara Crampton. Fifteen years after demon-like beings nearly eradicated mankind, they return to finish the job. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Fri. 3:03 a.m.

Death Sentence (2007) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Garrett Hedlund. A suburban businessman becomes a vigilante after thugs kill his son during a gas station robbery. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Thur. 1:35 a.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:40 p.m. EPIX Tues. 12:10 p.m. USA Sat. 9 p.m.

The Debt (2015) Stephen Dorff, Elsa Olivero. Un hombre de negocios estadounidense se debate entre ayudar a un niño peruano en situación de pobreza o ayudar al director general de su empresa a obtener más tierras. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KVEA Sun. 1 p.m.

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:55 p.m.

Deliver Us From Eva (2003) ★★ LL Cool J, Gabrielle Union. In order to get a breather from their meddling sister-in-law, three men pay a playboy $5,000 to romance her. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Mon. 5:05 a.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes. The police defrost an imprisoned ex-officer to catch an escaped convict in 2032 San Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Desperado (1995) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A guitar-playing stranger shoots up a Mexican cantina while seeking the drug dealer who killed his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. OVA Tues. 8:30 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Sun. 5:35 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. FREE Sun. 7:40 p.m.

Destination Wedding (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Jeremy Guilbaut. Ellie has been painstakingly planning her sister Mandy’s destination wedding for a very long time. When Mandy and her fiance don’t show up, Ellie and her ex-boyfriend find themselves reconnecting while frantically trying to prevent a disaster. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 9 a.m.

Detroit Rock City (1999) ★★ Edward Furlong, Giuseppe Andrews. In 1978 a group of four teenage boys will do anything to get tickets for a sold-out KISS show. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:10 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. VH1 Fri. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Devil’s Playground (1937) ★★ Richard Dix, Dolores Del Río. A Navy deep-sea diver embarks on an underwater rescue mission to save a group of men trapped in a sunken submarine. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Wed. 8:30 a.m.

The Devil’s Rejects (2005) ★★ Sid Haig, Bill Moseley. A vengeful sheriff and two bounty hunters track a murderous family on the run. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel (2011) ★★★ The story of the legendary editor of Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 17 mins. EPIX Mon. 5 a.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry. James Bond teams with a beautiful agent to battle a terrorist and a businessman bent on world domination. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Sat. 11:15 a.m.

The Dilemma (2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BRVO Fri. 6 a.m. BRVO Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Doc of the Dead (2014) Filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe examines the zombie phenomenon in today’s popular culture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Doctor Sleep (2019) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson. Traumatized by the sinister events from his childhood, Dan Torrance meets a teen who shares his extrasensory gift of the shine. They must soon join forces to battle a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal. (R) 2 hrs. 31 mins. HBO Thur. 1:20 a.m.

A Dog’s Purpose (2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Reincarnated as different dogs over the course of five decades, a lovable and devoted canine keeps reuniting with the original owner who cared for it as a golden retriever puppy. (PG) 2 hrs. FX Sun. 8:30 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. ENCORE Wed. 5:31 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 11:52 a.m.

Domingo Corrales (1988) Antonio Aguilar, Antonio Aguilar Jr. Un hombre busca la venganza contra los asesinos de su padre quien, sin querer, se había involucrado con narcotraficantes. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Mon. 4:01 a.m. STARZ Tues. 1:31 a.m.

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A Los Angeles teen with an irresponsible father seeks guidance from a cousin whose weapons color-coordinate with his sneakers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Tues. 10:57 a.m. STARZ Tues. 9:52 p.m. STARZ Fri. 4:51 a.m.

Dope (2015) ★★★ Shameik Moore, Tony Revolori. A high-school senior and his friends have a wild adventure in Los Angeles as they try to stay one step ahead of armed thugs who want the Ecstasy that a drug dealer secretly stashed in the youth’s backpack. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Wed. 2 a.m. VH1 Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:50 a.m.

Dos alegres gavilanes (1963) Lucha Villa, Julio Aldama. Los caporales de un rancho son muy trabajadores, pero muy mujeriegos, y para que dos hermanas los acepten tiene que concluir todos sus amoríos. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Los Dos Rivales (1965) Antonio Aguilar, Lucha Villa. Los nombres de dos niños son cambiados al nacer, el niño recibe el nombre de su hermana y ella el de él. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Sat. 1 a.m. AMC Sat. 6 a.m.

Doubt (2008) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Suspicions of child abuse fuel a traditionalist nun’s personal crusade against a popular priest who wants to reform her school’s strict customs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Mon. 10:25 a.m. HBO Fri. 10:55 a.m.

Down to Earth (2001) ★ Chris Rock, Regina King. Accidentally sent to Heaven, a comic returns to Earth in the body of a Manhattan mogul whose family is plotting to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Down to You (2000) ★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Julia Stiles. Two collegians fall in love but have a bumpy affair due to mischievous roommates and the temptation to stray. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Mon. 7:10 a.m. HBO Fri. 7:55 a.m.

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Steve Carell. Animated. Horton the elephant’s friends and neighbors think he has gone crazy when he claims that a tiny community lives on a speck of dust. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. FREE Sun. 7 a.m.

Draft Day (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner. On the day of the NFL Draft, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice as he angles for the number-one pick. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 4:10 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 1:30 a.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Dream Wife (1953) ★★ Cary Grant, Deborah Kerr. A diplomat/girlfriend watches her boyfriend while he courts an Arab princess during an oil crisis. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 9:15 p.m.

Dressed to Kill (1980) ★★★ Michael Caine, Angie Dickinson. A psychiatrist, a prostitute and the son of a slain woman seek a Manhattan slasher. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Sun. 6:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott. Two potheads wake to discover their car missing, their drug stash gone and no memory of the previous night’s events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. ENCORE Sun. 5:32 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Seann William Scott. Bo, Luke and Daisy Duke try to thwart a scheme by Boss Hogg involving a high-profile auto race. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Dunkirk (2017) ★★★ Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney. Germany advances into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops are slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every vessel that can be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 1:30 a.m.

E

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Sat. 3:20 p.m.

The Edge of Seventeen (2016) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, Haley Lu Richardson. A high school junior develops an unexpected bond with a thoughtful teen after learning that her best friend is dating her older brother. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m. TNT Tues. 8 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FREE Tues. 3:30 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Sun. 4:20 p.m.

The Electric Horseman (1979) ★★★ Robert Redford, Jane Fonda. A newswoman and a rodeo star flee to Utah with a $12 million horse freed from a Las Vegas promotion. (PG) 2 hrs. CMAX Wed. 5:30 a.m.

En Preparación (2010) Eleazar García Jr., Emilio Franco. Unos narcotraficantes matan a los padres de Daniel y éste queda bajo la custodia de sus tíos, que no lo aceptan. Solo su primo, Damián, traba amistad con él. Sin embargo, al crecer, sus vidas toman caminos muy diferentes. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. Una mujer que huye es forzada a tomar drásticas medidas cuando su marido extremadamente violento la persigue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

La entalladita de Texas (2012) Chavita Almada, Ely Esquivel. Un ranchero de Texas está enamorado de una mujer que se casará con otro hombre. Un enfrentamiento sangriento cambiará la vida de esta pequeña ciudad. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Ernest Borgnine. A hardened criminal is offered a pardon if he rescues the president from convicts in the prison city of Manhattan. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 1 a.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Mon. 1:02 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 12:11 p.m.

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMT Sun. 1 p.m.

The Evil That Men Do (1984) ★★ Charles Bronson, Theresa Saldana. A hit man leaves retirement to stop a British torturer serving the regime in Guatemala. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:40 a.m.

Ex Machina (2015) ★★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac. A young programmer at an Internet company is chosen to evaluate the capabilities and consciousness of a beautiful and sophisticated robot. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Wed. 9 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Cuando uno de sus compañeros muere, el mercenario Barney Ross y su equipo dan rienda suelta a sus violentos deseos de venganza. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

Exposed (2016) ★ Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves. While investigating the death of his partner, a detective uncovers police corruption and a dangerous secret involving a young woman. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SYFY Mon. 11:53 a.m. SYFY Tues. 2 a.m.

Extract (2009) ★★ Jason Bateman, Mila Kunis. The owner of a flavor-extract factory suffers a series of personal and professional disasters following a freak workplace accident. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Sun. 3:16 a.m.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. A doctor explores his relationship with his wife by delving into a sensual underworld. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. TMC Tues. 2:15 a.m.

F

Fair Game (2010) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Sean Penn. Valerie Plame’s life becomes front-page news when someone leaks her status as a covert CIA operative after her husband, Joseph Wilson, wrote a controversial article for The New York Times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:35 a.m.

The Fallen Sparrow (1943) ★★★ John Garfield, Maureen O’Hara. A U.S.-based Nazi hounds a tormented Spanish Civil War veteran about a captured Nazi battle flag. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Mon. 7 a.m.

Falling for You (2018) Taylor Cole, Tyler Hynes. A small town’s radio station manager meets her match when a visiting businessman can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer. Everything changes when she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Thur. 1:05 p.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. SUND Sun. 3 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m.

Fast Color (2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:25 a.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. BBCA Sun. 12:56 p.m.

Fatal Flip (2015) Dominique Swain, Tatyana Ali. Jess and Alex hire handsome contractor Nate to help them repair a rundown house to sell at a profit. As the project progresses, Jess and Alex realize they got more than they bargained for when they learn of Nate’s dark past. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

Fear (1996) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon. A deranged suitor torments family and friends of a teen girl with whom he is obsessed. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Femme Fatale (2002) ★★ Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, Antonio Banderas. A woman double-crosses her two violent accomplices after they steal $10 million in diamonds. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Sun. 8:10 a.m. CMAX Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Mon. 5:30 p.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 11 p.m. BBCA Thur. 5 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. MTV Mon. 11 a.m.

52 Pick-Up (1986) ★★★ Roy Scheider, Ann-Margret. An affair with an exotic dancer and subsequent blackmail demands threaten the marriage of a businessman and his wife. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:15 p.m.

The Fighting Temptations (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Beyoncé Knowles. To collect his aunt’s inheritance, an unemployed man must form a gospel choir and lead it to success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sun. 6 a.m. HBO Sat. 10:55 a.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:25 p.m.

Finding Neverland (2004) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Kate Winslet. Writer J.M. Barrie befriends a widow and her four sons who inspire him to create the character Peter Pan. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Tues. 4:30 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Sat. 10:15 p.m. AMC Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Fist Fight (2017) ★★ Charlie Day, Ice Cube. Fired from his teaching job for losing his cool, a disgruntled man challenges the colleague who snitched on him to a fight after school. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Sun. 4 p.m. TBS Mon. Noon

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Marianne Koch. Sergio Leone’s classic about a mysterious drifter’s involvement with warring factions in a Mexican border town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. ENCORE Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Five Fingers (2006) ★★★★ Laurence Fishburne, Ryan Phillippe. An idealistic Dutch relief worker must prove his innocence to a terrorist leader who kidnapped him within moments of his arrival in Morocco. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. CMAX Sun. 3:25 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMT Thur. 1:30 a.m. LOGO Fri. 9 p.m. LOGO Fri. 11 p.m.

Flawless (1999) ★★ Robert De Niro, Philip Seymour Hoffman. After a debilitating stroke and on his doctor’s advice, a conservative man takes singing lessons from a drag-queen neighbor. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMAX Mon. 9:55 p.m. CMAX Sat. 1:45 a.m.

Fly Away Home (1996) ★★★ Jeff Daniels, Anna Paquin. A Canadian sculptor builds an ultralight plane so his teen daughter can lead geese south. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 7 a.m. TMC Thur. 8:05 a.m.

Flying Down to Rio (1933) ★★★ Dolores del Río, Gene Raymond. A bandleader woos a Latin flame who is already engaged to his employer. The film features the first screen pairing of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Wed. 10:15 p.m.

For Colored Girls (2010) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. STARZ Sat. 6:37 a.m. STARZ Sat. 3:37 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. ENCORE Tues. 3:02 p.m.

Forsaken (2015) ★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland. In 1872 Wyoming, a former gunslinger and his estranged father encounter a ruthless businessman and his gang of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Fri. 5:15 a.m.

The Fortune (1975) ★★ Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty. Two con men resort to murder to bilk an heiress in 1920s Los Angeles. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 a.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FREE Sat. 7:30 a.m.

The Fountain (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Rachel Weisz. A man seeks immortality by traveling through the past, present and future; along the way he learns about love, death and what it means to be alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Mon. 8:45 a.m. HBO Fri. 2:06 p.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 1:30 a.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 10:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 4:20 p.m. VH1 Sun. 1 a.m.

Freelancers (2012) ★ Robert De Niro, Forest Whitaker. The son of a fallen police officer joins the NYPD, where he falls in with his father’s former partner and a band of rogue cops. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:50 p.m. CMAX Sat. 3:40 a.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Wed. 8 p.m. VH1 Thur. 6 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. VH1 Thur. Noon VH1 Thur. 10 p.m.

From Beyond the Grave (1973) ★★ Peter Cushing, Margaret Leighton. The sinister owner of a London antiques shop leads customers into four tales of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

From Friend to Fiancé (2019) Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan Paevey. Things get complicated when a woman’s best friend from high school asks her to help plan his wedding to a girl that she secretly despises. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. HALL Sun. 9 p.m. HALL Wed. 10 a.m.

From Paris With Love (2010) ★★ John Travolta, Jonathan Rhys Meyers. A low-ranking agent joins forces with a trigger-happy operative to stop a terrorist attack in France. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:15 a.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. ENCORE Thur. 5:15 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 1:03 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 9:18 a.m.

The Frozen Ground (2013) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A teenage escapee provides a critical break in the case, as an Alaskan detective hunts a serial killer who has been preying on women for 13 years. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:55 p.m.

The Fugitive (1947) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Dolores del Río. An outlawed priest posing as a peasant is betrayed south of the border. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

Funny People (2009) ★★ Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen. A gravely ill comic takes a struggling performer under his wing, then gets a chance to re-evaluate his life when his disease goes into remission. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. ENCORE Thur. 9:24 a.m.

Furry Vengeance (2010) ★ Brendan Fraser, Brooke Shields. The fur flies when forest animals go to war against a land developer whose latest project threatens their habitat. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 10 a.m.

G

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis. The G.I. Joe team faces threats both from COBRA and from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. SYFY Mon. 9:31 p.m. SYFY Tues. 6 p.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Tues. 1 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

The Game Plan (2007) ★★ Dwayne `The Rock` Johnson, Madison Pettis. A star football player tries to juggle his carefree lifestyle, his team’s bid for the championship and the needs of his newly discovered young daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. FREE Sun. 9 a.m.

The Game (1997) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sean Penn. A control freak’s disreputable brother introduces him to a mysterious game that invades his ordered existence. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. STARZ Thur. 8:17 a.m.

Gandhi (1982) ★★★★ Ben Kingsley, Candice Bergen. Richard Attenborough’s Oscar-winning portrait of the man whose policy of nonviolence won India’s independence. (PG) 3 hrs. 8 mins. SHOW Fri. 9 a.m.

Gattaca (1997) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman. An outcast takes part in a complicated and perilous scheme to assume the identity of a genetically engineered citizen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Generation Columbine (2019) NowThis examines the epidemic of school shootings and their lasting impact through the eyes of survivors. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. STARZ Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Get On Up (2014) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Nelsan Ellis. James Brown rises from extreme poverty, abuse and jail to become the Godfather of Soul and one of the most-influential musicians in history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Thur. 9:20 a.m.

Get Out (2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis `50 Cent` Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Tues. 7:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 3 p.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ John Travolta, Gene Hackman. A film-loving loan shark teams with a B-movie producer to become a Hollywood mogul. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:12 p.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:54 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 12:09 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. SUND Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. SUND Sun. 8:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

A Gift of Miracles (2015) Rachel Boston, Jesse Moss. Darcy finds a list of belongings her estranged mother had intended to give to close friends and family, and sets out to fulfill those wishes. While making deliveries, she encounters small and miraculous events that help guide her in life. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

A Girl From Mogadishu (2019) Aja Naomi King, Barkhad Abdi. Ifrah Ahmed wages a campaign to end female genital mutilation after fleeing war-torn Somalia in 2006. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Tues. 6:10 a.m.

The Girl He Left Behind (1956) ★★ Tab Hunter, Natalie Wood. A spoiled Army draftee feigns ineptitude to gain a discharge and get back to his sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ Al Pacino, Robert Duvall. Michael Corleone rules his father’s criminal empire, while flashbacks recall young Vito’s climb to power. (R) 3 hrs. 20 mins. AMC Sun. 2:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Al Pacino. Crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons rule their New York empire with Mafia justice. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. AMC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Gods of Egypt (2016) ★ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites. A defiant mortal forms an unlikely alliance with the powerful god Horus to save the world from Set, the merciless god of darkness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. SYFY Tues. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Wed. 5:45 p.m. KVEA Sat. Noon

Goin’ South (1978) ★★ Jack Nicholson, Mary Steenburgen. A horse thief escapes hanging by marrying a proper woman who expects him to work her gold mine. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. KCOP Sun. 2 p.m. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney. New York City cop John McClane and his estranged son must put aside their differences and work together to get a Russian whistleblower to safety and thwart a disastrous crime in Chernobyl. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Good Time Girl (1948) ★ Jean Kent, Dennis Price. A British magistrate tells the story of a wayward girl who joins two GI deserters in a crime spree. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Good Witch: Spellbound (2017) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. A long-forgotten prophecy is unearthed in the basement of city hall and, when things that were predicted start to come true, the people of Middleton begin to fear that their town is under the grip of a horrible curse. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Tues. 5 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. AMC Sun. 7 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Gorky Park (1983) ★★★ William Hurt, Lee Marvin. A Moscow detective’s investigation of a bizarre triple murder leads him to run-ins with the KGB and an American tycoon. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:05 p.m.

Grandma’s Boy (2006) ★ Doris Roberts, Allen Covert. Evicted from his apartment, a video-game tester must live with his grandmother and her two friends. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

Graveyard Shift (1990) ★ David Andrews, Kelly Wolf. The owner of an ancient mill hires a drifter to rid the basement of rats. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. SUND Mon. Noon SUND Tues. 4 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Wed. 11 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

The Great Race (1965) ★★★ Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon. The Great Leslie and sinister professor Fate enter their wacky cars in a 1908 race from New York to Paris. (NR) 2 hrs. 30 mins. TCM Sun. Noon

The Great Ziegfeld (1936) ★★★★ William Powell, Luise Rainer. The life and times of Broadway showman Florenz Ziegfeld and his two wives. (NR) 2 hrs. 54 mins. TCM Thur. 6 a.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Green Lantern (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Wed. 4:45 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. BBCA Sun. 6 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11:08 p.m. BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 4 p.m.

Greta (2018) ★★ Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz. Frances strikes up a seemingly harmless friendship with Greta, a lonely and kindly widow who enjoys her company. But when Greta’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and obsessive, Frances does whatever it takes to end the toxic relationship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Mon. Noon CMAX Wed. 6:20 p.m. CMAX Sat. 9:40 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TBS Sun. 5:45 p.m. TBS Fri. 9:45 p.m. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. MTV Mon. 5:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Grudge Match (2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone. A boxing promoter offers two rival boxers the chance to come out of retirement for one final bout. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m. CMAX Tues. 1:30 a.m. CMAX Sat. 4 p.m.

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Wed. 6:07 a.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. USA Sun. 8 p.m. USA Mon. 5 p.m.

Gypsy (1962) ★★★ Rosalind Russell, Natalie Wood. One of a stage mother’s daughters quits, and the other becomes stripper Gypsy Rose Lee. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

H

Half Baked (1998) ★ Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz. Potheads sell marijuana to raise bail for a fellow stoner who accidentally killed a horse. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. ENCORE Wed. 4:08 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 1:53 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Wed. 6 p.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m.

Hanna (2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Sun. 4:40 p.m. HBO Wed. 8:35 a.m.

Happy Death Day (2017) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman dies at the hands of a masked killer, only to wake up in the same strange bed from early that morning. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Wed. 6 p.m. FX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Happy Death Day 2U (2019) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman becomes the target of a masked killer when she wakes up in an alternate reality. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save her friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Mon. 10:45 a.m.

Harlem Nights (1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Thur. 3 p.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Tues. 2:50 p.m. HBO Sat. 5:50 p.m.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal (2019) Charlie Field, Tiffany Smith. After a stunning wedding, Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle embark on their pivotal first year of marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Mon. 1 a.m.

Harsh Times (2005) ★★ Christian Bale, Freddy Rodriquez. An unstable Gulf War veteran incites confrontation and violence through the streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Fri. 9:55 p.m.

A Harvest Wedding (2017) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. Sarah Bloom, a highly successful wedding planner, returns to her hometown to plan the season’s biggest wedding. Much to Sarah’s surprise, the bride’s brother happens to be her first love. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 2 p.m.

Hellboy (2019) ★ David Harbour, Milla Jovovich. Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who’s out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world. (R) 2 hrs. CMAX Wed. 9:30 p.m. CMAX Sat. 12:30 p.m. CMAX Sat. 11:20 p.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. STARZ Fri. 2:47 a.m. STARZ Fri. 11:56 a.m. STARZ Sat. 8:54 a.m.

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. STARZ Fri. 2 p.m.

Her Deadly Groom (2020) Kate Watson, Michael DeVorzon. A recently divorced woman meets a seemingly perfect man who harbors a dark secret. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Her Secret Family Killer (2020) Brooke Nevin, Diora Baird. A young woman searches for answers after learning that someone related to her murdered her best friend. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. LIFE Sun. Noon

Here Come the Huggetts (1948) ★ Jack Warner, Jane Hylton. A scatterbrained girl disrupts the daily lives of her aunt and uncle when she arrives for a visit. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 a.m.

High Pressure (1932) ★★ William Powell, Evelyn Brent. A man nearly loses all his assets, including his girlfriend, when a zany get-rich-quick scheme fizzles. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 a.m.

The Hills Have Eyes (2006) ★★ Aaron Stanford, Kathleen Quinlan. A family road trip takes a terrifying turn when the travelers become stranded in a government atomic zone inhabited by a band of bloodthirsty mutants. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Fri. 1:55 a.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell. An ace reporter’s editor tries to stop her from remarrying in this remake of director Lewis Milestone’s The Front Page. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. LIFE Mon. 8 p.m. LIFE Tues. 12:59 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. At the urging of the wizard Gandalf, unassuming hobbit Bilbo Baggins joins 13 dwarves on a perilous quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor and gains possession of the powerful One Ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 49 mins. TBS Sat. 11 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. As the dragon Smaug rains fire on the citizens of Lake-town, Sauron sends legions of Orcs to attack the Lonely Mountain. Men, Dwarves and Elves must decide whether to unite and prevail -- or be destroyed -- and Middle Earth hangs in the balance. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TBS Sat. 6 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. Bilbo and his companions continue their journey east and brave many dangers on their way to the Lonely Mountain, culminating in an encounter with the fearsome dragon Smaug. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 40 mins. TBS Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Hollow (2015) Deborah Kara Unger, Richard Harmon. A 100-year-old curse gives birth to a mysterious creature that terrorizes three sisters on Halloween eve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Wed. 6 a.m.

Hollywood Homicide (2003) ★★ Harrison Ford, Josh Hartnett. A veteran Los Angeles detective and his partner investigate the slaying of a rap group. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Thur. 11:54 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Mon. 12:45 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 7:27 p.m.

Hometown Killer (2019) Kaitlyn Black, Ashley Gallegos. A woman finds her life in danger when she reconnects with an old high school friend who is now a police officer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

The Honeymooners (2005) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps. New York bus driver Ralph Kramden and pal Ed Norton test their wives’ patience with moneymaking schemes that end in failure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Wed. 9:40 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. SHOW Thur. 6 a.m.

Hope Springs (2012) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tommy Lee Jones. A woman drags her skeptical husband to a renowned counselor’s marriage retreat to try to put the spark back in their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. STARZ Wed. 11:09 a.m.

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. After a shady investor steals their new invention, Nick, Dale and Kurt conspire to kidnap the man’s adult son and ransom him to pay off their debts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. MTV Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Sun. 9:50 p.m. FREE Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Your favorite monster family boards a luxury cruise, but the dream vacation soon turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, a woman who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy them all. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

Hours (2013) Paul Walker, Genesis Rodriguez. A new father must remain behind and try to keep his prematurely born daughter alive after Hurricane Katrina knocks out the power in their New Orleans hospital. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Thur. 5:37 a.m.

The House of Tomorrow (2017) Ellen Burstyn, Nick Offerman. A sheltered, socially-awkward teen becomes friends with a green-haired heart transplant patient who introduces him to punk rock. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Wed. 10 a.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Tues. 8 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:35 a.m.

Hugo (2011) ★★★ Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen. A resourceful orphaned boy and a bookish girl set out on a quest to unlock a secret left to him by the boy’s late father. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. ENCORE Mon. 2:44 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 3:25 p.m.

Human Capital (2019) Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei. The lives of two families collide when their children begin a relationship and it leads to a tragic accident. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Fri. 2:40 p.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939) ★★★ Charles Laughton, Maureen O’Hara. Grotesque bell-ringer Quasimodo saves Gypsy Esmeralda from a mob and a corrupt priest in medieval Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. IFC Mon. Noon IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

Hustle & Flow (2005) ★★★ Terrence Howard, Anthony Anderson. A pimp in Memphis, Tenn., sees rap music as the way to escape his dead-end existence and achieve something meaningful. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. BET Tues. 6 p.m. BET Wed. 3 p.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Thur. 6:25 p.m. SHOW Fri. 2 a.m.

I

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sun. 4:15 p.m.

I Am Watching You (2016) Madeline Zima, Brian Ames. A romance blogger’s passionate fling with her neighbor quickly spirals into a dangerous obsession. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 11 a.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Fri. 10:30 p.m.

I Live for Love (1935) ★★ Dolores del Río, Everett Marshall. A South American actress and her singer lover pursue their careers away from each other. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Wed. 7 a.m.

I Love You Again (1940) ★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. A businessman snaps out of 9-year amnesia, reverts to con man and falls in love with his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

I Married a Woman (1958) ★★ George Gobel, Diana Dors. An adman working on a beer account neglects his pregnant beauty-queen wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 a.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. MTV Mon. 1 p.m. MTV Tues. 10 a.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Scrat’s pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Diego and Sid. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. NICK Sun. 10 a.m. NICK Sun. 9 p.m. NICK Fri. 6 p.m. NICK Sat. 11 a.m.

Idiocracy (2006) ★★ Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph. Selected for a human hibernation project, an average soldier awakens 500 years in the future, where society is so dumbed-down that he is the smartest person alive. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Mon. 4 a.m.

In & Out (1997) ★★ Kevin Kline, Joan Cusack. An actor’s comment stirs media speculation about his prim Midwestern teacher’s sexuality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Wed. 1:47 p.m.

In a World ... (2013) ★★★ Lake Bell, Fred Melamed. A vocal coach competes with her own father and his main rival for a prestigious gig doing the voice-over on a trailer for a big-budget movie. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Wed. 3:10 a.m.

In Caliente (1935) ★★ Dolores del Río, Pat O’Brien. A critic goes to a Mexican resort and meets a dancer he had given a bad review. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Wed. 8:30 p.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:05 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. ENCORE Fri. 4:50 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett. Indy and a young adventurer must ferret out a powerful artifact and keep it out of the hands of a deadly Soviet agent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent. An Allied officer and his team of Jewish soldiers join forces with a German actress and undercover agent to take down the leaders of the Third Reich. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 6:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 a.m.

Inside Daisy Clover (1965) ★★ Natalie Wood, Robert Redford. An overnight starlet marries a homosexual actor and goes downhill in 1930s Hollywood. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Inside Man: Most Wanted (2019) Aml Ameen, Rhea Seehorn. Un negociador de rehenes del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York se une a una agente del FBI para resolver una situación crítica en el Banco de la Reserva Federal. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. KVEA Sat. 10 p.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:40 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Tues. 3 p.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 6:40 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 10:59 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 9 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 11 p.m.

Iverson (2014) Allen Iverson rises from an impoverished childhood to conquer the basketball world as an 11-time NBA All-Star. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Sun. 12:30 p.m.

J

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Tues. 4:23 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. Young Jack Ryan goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Jackie Chan’s First Strike (1996) ★★ Jackie Chan, Jackson Liu. A CIA operative goes under cover to find a former agent selling nuclear secrets to the Russians. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Fri. 11:25 a.m.

Jacob’s Ladder (1990) ★★★ Tim Robbins, Elizabeth Peña. A Vietnam vet prone to flashbacks walks the edge of sanity as he searches for the cause of his nightmarish visions. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m.

Jamaica Inn (1939) ★★ Charles Laughton, Maureen O’Hara. A naval officer infiltrates a band of smugglers who have been plundering the Cornish coastline. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Jarhead (2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. ENCORE Wed. 2:03 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 5:22 p.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Tues. 12:30 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) ★★★ Ted Neeley, Carl Anderson. Jesus, Judas and Mary Magdalene cross paths in a rock opera by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Tues. 6 p.m.

Jewel Robbery (1932) ★★ William Powell, Kay Francis. Baroness Teri von Horhenfels deals with the tedium of her aristocratic life with a long line of lovers until she gets a much-needed dose of excitement when she becomes the target of a charismatic thief. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Jexi (2019) ★ Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp. A man’s new cellphone turns into a technological nightmare when the artificial intelligence program becomes obsessed with him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. SHOW Mon. 4:30 a.m. SHOW Wed. 11 p.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Wed. 3:45 p.m. SYFY Thur. 1:30 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sun. 2 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. USA Sat. 3:30 p.m. USA Sat. 11:02 p.m.

Jojo Rabbit (2019) ★★★ Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie. Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Wed. 10:30 a.m. HBO Sat. 4 p.m.

Journey Into Fear (1942) ★★★ Joseph Cotten, Orson Welles. A Turkish police chief puts a marked U.S. naval engineer on a freighter with Nazi spies. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Julie & Julia (2009) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Amy Adams. A woman in Queens, N.Y., sets a deadline of one year to prepare all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s famous cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Mon. 6 a.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. STARZ Sun. 12:51 p.m. STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 5:54 p.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sat. 5 p.m.

June in January (2014) Brooke D’Orsay, Wes Brown. When her fiance receives a job offer, a woman must suddenly plan her wedding in three weeks. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HALL Sat. 9 a.m.

Just Add Romance (2019) Meghann Fahy, Luke MacFarlane. Two talented chefs, exact opposites in culinary style and personality, find themselves competing on a cable cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

Just My Luck (2006) ★ Lindsay Lohan, Chris Pine. A young woman, who has always led a charmed life, suffers a reversal of fortune after kissing a stranger at a costume party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:10 a.m.

Just My Type (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Brett Dalton. Vanessa, a pop culture writer in New York, lands the interview of a lifetime with renowned author Martin Clayborne. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 3 p.m.

K

K-9 (1989) ★★ James Belushi, Mel Harris. A police detective with a girlfriend gets stuck with a new partner, a German shepherd dog. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. SUND Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Kaleidoscope (1966) ★★ Warren Beatty, Susannah York. A U.S. playboy plans to break the banks of European casinos by marking all the decks in a card factory. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

Keeping Up With the Joneses (2016) ★★ Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher. An ordinary suburban couple discover it’s not easy keeping up with their gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors, the Joneses, especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. Jones are really covert operatives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m. FXX Fri. 10 a.m.

The Kennel Murder Case (1933) ★★ William Powell, Mary Astor. Detective Philo Vance sifts through clues and comes up with seven possible suspects in the murder of a sportsman. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Thur. 4:30 a.m.

The Key (1934) ★★ William Powell, Edna Best. The wife of a British officer loves his comrade amid revolution in 1920s Ireland. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse. After Hit Girl is busted and forced to retire, Kick-Ass joins a team of amateur superheroes led by a reformed mobster and tangles with the evil villain formerly known as Red Mist. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Kids Are All Right (2010) ★★★ Julianne Moore, Annette Bening. The teenage children of a lesbian couple seek out their biological father and make him a part of their lives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Fri. 4:05 a.m.

Killerman (2019) Liam Hemsworth, Emory Cohen. Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMAX Thur. 10 p.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Tues. 11:50 a.m.

King of the Roaring ‘20s: The Story of Arnold Rothstein (1961) ★★ David Janssen, Mickey Rooney. The gambler marries an actress, avenges his buddy and meets an underworld fate. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Fri. 7 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) ★★★ Colin Firth, Michael Caine. A top-secret spy agency recruits an uncouth but promising street kid into its highly competitive training program, just as a twisted technological genius threatens the world. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Fri. 4 p.m. FX Sat. 1 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. MTV Tues. 5 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FREE Sun. 11:30 a.m. FREE Wed. 11 a.m. FREE Wed. Noon

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Po must unlock secrets of his past in order to defeat a formidable villain who plans to wipe out kung fu and conquer China. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FREE Sun. 1:30 p.m. FREE Thur. 11 a.m. FREE Thur. Noon

L

Laggies (2014) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Chloë Grace Moretz. Caught in a panic over her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, a woman pretends to go on a business trip but, in reality, hangs out with a teenage friend. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. SHOW Thur. 4:45 p.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. SYFY Sun. 9 a.m.

Lake Placid 2 (2007) John Schneider, Sam McMurray. A sheriff, a big-game hunter and a wildlife officer try to kill three giant crocodiles. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. SYFY Sun. 10:45 a.m.

The Last Exorcism (2010) ★★ Patrick Fabian, Ashley Bell. While a film crew documents his final days as an exorcist, a deceitful cleric must summon true faith when he encounters real evil at a Louisiana farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

The Last Kiss (2006) ★★★ Zach Braff, Casey Affleck. Four friends cope with the consequences of their choices in life as they approach the age of 30. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:30 p.m.

The Last Man (2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:30 a.m.

The Last Movie Star (2017) Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter. An aging screen icon gets lured into accepting an award at a rinky-dink film festival in Nashville, Tenn., sending him on a hilarious fish-out-of-water adventure and an unexpectedly poignant journey into his past. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Fri. 8:45 a.m. TMC Sat. 5:05 a.m.

The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time (2018) Ian Ziering, Tara Reid. Fin has to go back in time to rejoin his shark battling friends to stop the first Sharknado and save humanity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sat. 8:30 a.m.

The Last Stand (2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. A sheriff must take matters into his own hands when a notorious drug lord escapes from FBI custody and comes speeding toward a showdown in the lawman’s quiet border town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:05 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Wed. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Thur. 3:33 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) ★★★★ Peter O’Toole, Alec Guinness. Controversial British officer T.E. Lawrence learns the culture of Arabs and unites their tribes against the Turks. (PG) 3 hrs. 36 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m. KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

Laws of Attraction (2004) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Julianne Moore. Two successful attorneys fall in love despite battling each other in high-profile divorce cases. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Mon. 9:50 p.m.

Le firmé un contrato al diablo (2010) Eleazar García Jr., Bernabé Meléndrez. Los dos cárteles más grandes de México luchan para conseguir el control absoluto del narcotráfico. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) ★★ Sean Connery, Shane West. Allan Quatermain, Capt. Nemo, Dorian Gray, Dr. Jekyll, Tom Sawyer and others unite to stop a mad bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. OVA Sat. 8 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. OVA Sun. 10 a.m. FS1 Wed. 6 p.m. OVA Wed. 9 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m. BRVO Sat. 3:10 p.m. BRVO Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Leatherface (2017) Sam Strike, Stephen Dorff. A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Wed. 1:45 p.m. SYFY Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. BRVO Fri. 8:14 p.m. BRVO Fri. 10:22 p.m.

The Legend of Zorro (2005) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones. The masked swordsman and his wife fight a European count plotting to block California’s statehood. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:20 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:20 p.m.

Libeled Lady (1936) ★★★★ Jean Harlow, Spencer Tracy. An editor’s fiancee and a lawyer help him trick an heiress suing his paper. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

Life With Father (1947) ★★★ William Powell, Irene Dunne. A New Yorker and her four sons experience love and laughter from their opinionated but well-meaning family patriarch. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 p.m.

Lights Out (2016) ★★ Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman. A supernatural entity re-emerges to terrorize a woman and her two children when the lights go out at night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 17 mins. HBO Sun. 4:35 a.m.

Lilith (1964) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Jean Seberg. A mental patient seduces a young therapist at a Maryland asylum for the rich. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Tues. 9 a.m.

Little Black Book (2004) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Holly Hunter. To learn more about his past, a young woman interviews three of her boyfriend’s former sweethearts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Wed. 12:14 p.m.

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. E Sun. 5 p.m. E Sun. 11 p.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. STARZ Tues. 12:29 p.m. STARZ Fri. 10:15 a.m. STARZ Fri. 6:20 p.m.

Little Women (2019) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson. In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. STARZ Fri. 6:23 a.m. STARZ Fri. 4:02 p.m. STARZ Fri. 11:53 p.m.

Livin’ for Love: The Natalie Cole Story (2000) ★★ Natalie Cole, Randy J. Goodwin. The singer/songwriter, daughter of musician Nat King Cole, finds life in the public eye to be overwhelming. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Sat. Noon

Locke (2013) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Ruth Wilson. A man’s life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London to be present for the birth of a child conceived during a one-night stand. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. SHOW Sun. 5 a.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FXX Sun. 9 a.m.

The Long Haul (1957) ★★ Victor Mature, Diana Dors. A GI stays in England with his wife and drives a truck for a blonde and a racketeer. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:55 p.m. CMAX Tues. 12:55 p.m. CMAX Sat. 5:55 p.m.

The Lost Boys (1987) ★★★ Jason Patric, Corey Haim. A woman and her sons move to a coastal California town full of teenage vampire punks. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. SUND Mon. 8 p.m. SUND Tues. Noon

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6 p.m.

Love and Death (1975) ★★★ Woody Allen, Diane Keaton. Neurotic Boris and his distant cousin Sonja try to kill Napoleon in czarist Russia. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:53 a.m.

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 6 p.m.

Love Comes Softly (2003) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Dale Midkiff. Stranded after her husband’s sudden death, a woman agrees to live temporarily with a widower and his daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Love in the Sun (2019) Emeraude Toubia, Tom Maden. When a successful dating app creator hesitantly gets engaged, she returns to her hometown to deliver the news to her dad. Upon returning home, she crosses paths with her former flame and finds herself falling in love with him all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Sun. 11 a.m.

Love Me if You Dare (2003) ★★ Guillaume Canet, Marion Cotillard. Close childhood friends continuously dare each other to pull pranks in a twisted game of one-upmanship. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 12:55 p.m.

Love on a Limb (2016) Ashley Williams, Trevor Donovan. Always willing to fight for a just cause, Aimie Roarke chains herself to her town’s beloved oak tree to stop the mayor from cutting it down. While attempting to outwait her, a handsome landscaper becomes close to her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 4 p.m.

Love on Harbor Island (2020) Morgan Kohan, Marcus Rosner. Sparks fly between an interior designer and a handsome pilot who finds homes for rescue dogs. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. HALL Sun. 1 p.m.

Love on Safari (2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 7 p.m.

Love Under the Olive Tree (2020) Tori Anderson, Benjamin Hollingsworth. The prize of Sunset Valley’s annual olive oil contest is a land parcel with disputed ownership. When a feisty woman and a competitive man face off, they never expect sparks to fly. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Tues. 6 p.m.

Love Under the Rainbow (2019) Jodie Sweetin, David Haydn-Jones. A grade school teacher unwillingly finds herself falling for a widowed architect whose daughter is a new student in her class. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

Love With the Proper Stranger (1963) ★★★ Natalie Wood, Steve McQueen. Pregnancy surprises a working girl and a trumpet player from Italian families in New York. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. 7:15 p.m.

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994) ★ Keenen Ivory Wayans, Charles S. Dutton. A former Los Angeles policeman helps a DEA agent on a case similar to the one that ended his career. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Thur. 2 a.m.

Lucas (1986) ★★★ Corey Haim, Kerri Green. School bullies pick on a scrawny 14-year-old in front of his 16-year-old summer dream-girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Sun. 4:59 a.m.

Lucky in Love (2014) Jessica Szohr, Benjamin Hollingsworth. A woman must adjust to her new, seemingly perfect life when her pranks on April Fools’ Day come true. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HALL Tues. 10 a.m.

The Lucky One (2012) ★★ Zac Efron, Taylor Schilling. A war veteran pursues a romance with the woman whose photograph he believes helped him survive his tour of duty in Iraq. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMAX Wed. 11:10 a.m.

M

Ma (2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Sat. 8:31 a.m. CMAX Sat. 8 p.m.

MacGruber (2010) ★★ Will Forte, Kristen Wiig. After his sworn enemy steals a nuclear warhead, a clueless soldier-of-fortune leads a skilled team on a mission to retrieve the device and bring the thief to justice. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Fri. 8:41 a.m.

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. OVA Fri. Noon

Madame Du Barry (1934) ★★ Dolores del Río, Reginald Owen. A French commoner becomes senile Louis XV’s mistress in the court of Versailles. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

Made of Honor (2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 11:48 a.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. LIFE Fri. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Wed. 7:09 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 10:38 p.m.

The Male Animal (1942) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Olivia de Havilland. A Midwestern professor fights for his wife and academic freedom on the eve of a big football game. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Man Bait (1952) ★★ George Brent, Marguerite Chapman. A blonde leads a London book dealer into a mess of blackmail and murder. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Fri. 8:30 a.m.

The Man From Dakota (1940) ★★ Wallace Beery, John Howard. A frontier scout, a Boston officer and a Russian girl escape with a map past Confederates. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 10 a.m.

Man on a Ledge (2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. While trying to convince a disgraced ex-cop to come in from a high-rise ledge, a police negotiator begins to realize that the man has an ulterior motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sun. 11 a.m. TMC Sat. 3:45 p.m.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator’s son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Mon. 4:20 p.m. SHOW Tues. 12:30 p.m. SHOW Sat. 6:35 a.m.

Marauders (2016) ★★ Bruce Willis, Christopher Meloni. FBI agents uncover a conspiracy while trying to nail a group of deadly bank robbers. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. SUND Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Margin Call (2011) ★★★ Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany. When an analyst uncovers information that could ruin them all, the key players at an investment firm take extreme measures to control the damage. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:50 a.m.

Marrying Mr. Darcy (2018) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. Since Elizabeth, who is a down-to-earth high school teacher, and Donovan, a reserved New York businessman, are so different, their trip to the altar is lively and unpredictable. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011) ★★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Sarah Paulson. After escaping from a cult, a young woman is haunted by her experiences there and fears that its vicious leader may be trying to find her. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Thur. 3:52 a.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s Pretend You Don’t See Her (2002) ★★ Emma Samms, Hannes Jaenicke. A real-estate agent gets a new identity after she witnesses a murder and tries to uncover the killer’s motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Thur. 2 p.m.

Mary Magdalene (2018) Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix. In the first century, free-spirited Mary Magdalene flees the marriage her family has arranged for her, finding refuge and a sense of purpose in a radical new movement led by Jesus. (R) 2 hrs. SHOW Tues. 4 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins. The fabled avenger trains an uncouth protege to drive a Spanish tyrant out of California once and for all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10 a.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Sun. 11:55 p.m. FREE Mon. 6:30 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Freedom fighters use extraordinary skills and weaponry to revolt against machines. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. IFC Fri. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Neo, Morpheus and Trinity prepare for a final battle against vicious machines set to invade Zion. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. A computer hacker joins forces with rebel warriors to battle a malevolent cyberintelligence. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. IFC Fri. 1 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 p.m.

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Thur. 4:30 p.m. FX Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Fri. 1 p.m. FX Sat. 11 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Fri. 10 a.m. FX Sat. 8 a.m.

McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Julie Christie. A frontier gambler and a madam protect their booming business from outside investors. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Tues. 11 p.m.

MDMA (2017) Annie Q, Francesca Eastwood. Angie is a working-class girl who is forced by financial necessity to become an expert in making the party drug Ecstasy in the chemistry lab at her prestigious West Coast university. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 1:40 a.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Tues. 10:10 a.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sun. 10:30 a.m. BET Sun. 10 p.m. TMC Tues. 9:45 a.m. TMC Tues. 11:35 p.m. TMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Megamind (2010) ★★★ Voices of Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt. Animated. An evil genius must create a powerful new opponent after defeating his heroic nemesis leaves him without purpose. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. COM Sun. 6 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. STARZ Sun. 11:09 a.m. STARZ Sun. 2:57 p.m. STARZ Wed. 7:43 a.m. STARZ Wed. 4:49 p.m. STARZ Sat. 8 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Sun. 4:37 p.m. STARZ Wed. 6:29 p.m. STARZ Sat. 9:40 p.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. SYFY Sun. 7:45 p.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Sat. 11:11 p.m.

Menace II Society (1993) ★★★ Tyrin Turner, Jada Pinkett. Crime, street sense and the status quo roil the mind of a teenager in the Watts section of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Sun. 11:30 a.m. VH1 Sun. 10:30 p.m.

MI-5: The Greater Good (2015) ★★ Kit Harington, Peter Firth. A former MI5 agent investigates the disappearance of Harry Pearce when the operative is blamed for the escape of a ruthless terrorist. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SHOW Wed. 9:35 a.m.

Mickey One (1965) ★★ Warren Beatty, Hurd Hatfield. A nightclub comic in debt to mobsters hides in Chicago at the mercy of his ego. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 7 a.m.

Midnight Express (1978) ★★★ Brad Davis, Randy Quaid. Caught smuggling hashish, American Billy Hayes is made an example of and given a harsh sentence in a hellish Turkish prison. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:50 p.m.

Midnight Run (1988) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Charles Grodin. A scruffy bounty hunter has five days to bring a fussy embezzler from New York to Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMAX Tues. 3:25 a.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sun. 11:35 a.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 10:10 p.m. TMC Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. SHOW Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Miracle on 34th Street (1947) ★★★★ Maureen O’Hara, John Payne. An adwoman’s lawyer boyfriend tries to prove that Macy’s Santa Claus is the real thing. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 p.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Wed. 10:06 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FREE Fri. 6 p.m. FREE Sat. 10 a.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FREE Fri. 8:30 p.m. FREE Sat. 12:40 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FXX Fri. 12:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FXX Sat. 1 p.m. FXX Sun. 12:34 p.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Sat. 4 p.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m. FX Wed. Noon FXX Fri. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

Mojave (2015) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund. A down-and-out artist has a dangerous and shocking encounter with an evil drifter in the desert, leading to terrifying consequences when the deadly stranger follows his unsuspecting victim home. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. SHOW Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. OVA Sun. 1 p.m. OVA Fri. 4 p.m. OVA Sat. 1 p.m.

A Monster Calls (2016) ★★★ Lewis MacDougall, Sigourney Weaver. A massive, ancient tree monster takes a 12-year-old boy on a journey of courage, faith and truth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements (2019) A deeply personal memoir about a deaf boy growing up. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Sun. 10 a.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ Cher, Nicolas Cage. An Italian-American widow, engaged to a reticent suitor, falls in love with his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:15 p.m.

More Than a Miracle (1967) ★★★ Sophia Loren, Omar Sharif. A 17th-century Spanish prince falls for a peasant instead of one of his mother’s seven princesses. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:30 a.m. CMAX Mon. 3:55 p.m.

A Most Violent Year (2014) ★★★ Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain. In 1981 New York, a fuel supplier tries to adhere to his own moral compass amid the rampant violence, corruption and decay that threaten his family and his business. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Wed. 2:30 p.m. SHOW Sat. 4 p.m.

Motherless Brooklyn (2019) ★★ Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Lionel Essrog is a private detective who doesn’t let Tourette’s syndrome stand in the way of his job. Gifted with a few clues and an obsessive mind, Essrog must contend with thugs and corruption while investigating the murder of his only friend. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. HBO Fri. 1:40 a.m.

Movie 43 (2013) ★ Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Bell. A dozen directors contributed to a collection of outrageous stories and spoofs. Included: Truth or Dare, in which two people on a blind date try to break the ice by playing the titular game. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. SHOW Wed. 4:20 a.m.

Mr. Brooks (2007) ★★ Kevin Costner, Demi Moore. A detective dogs a serial killer’s trail, while the killer’s voyeuristic neighbor blackmails him into continuing his deadly hobby. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. SHOW Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Ms. Matched (2016) Alexa PenaVega, Shawn Roberts. Despite differing viewpoints, a wedding planner and a financial adviser find out that they have more in common than they thought. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 11 a.m.

La muerte de un gallero (1977) Antonio Aguilar, Elsa Aguirre. Un cacique golpea a su joven esposa y como venganza su enamorado entrena a un gallo para matar a su rival. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. CMT Sat. 6 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMT Sat. 3 p.m. CMT Sun. Noon

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Tues. 5:30 p.m. FX Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Muppets Most Wanted (2014) ★★★ Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell. During a world tour, the Muppets become entangled in an international crime caper masterminded by a dead ringer for Kermit the Frog. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Tues. 8:17 a.m.

Murder on the Orient Express (1974) ★★★ Albert Finney, Lauren Bacall. Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot investigates an American industrialist’s murder aboard the world-famous luxury train. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMAX Sun. 6 a.m.

My Favorite Bachelor (2017) Carlson Young, Aaron Jakubenko. A shy writer has to go out on a date with a different man every month to write an article for her company’s blog. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Tues. Noon

My Girl (1991) ★★★ Anna Chlumsky, Macaulay Culkin. An 11-year-old meets a boy and grows up at her widowed father’s funeral home in the summer of ’72. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Tues. 4:22 a.m.

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) ★★ Voices of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth. Animated. Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. FREE Mon. 12:30 p.m.

My Nightmare Landlord (2020) Caroline Harris, Ignacyo Matynia. Lydia moves into a new apartment after breaking up with her longtime boyfriend, but she finds herself increasingly isolated when the manager becomes obsessed with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. OVA Sun. 8:30 p.m.

N

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Frank and Ed of Police Squad blunder through another case, an energy-related plot in Washington, D.C. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. ENCORE Sun. 8:32 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 4:04 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FS1 Sun. 7 p.m.

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SYFY Sun. 12:45 p.m. SYFY Mon. 9 a.m.

Neighbors (2014) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. Parents go to war with a neighboring fraternity president who refuses to tone down his house’s raucous activities. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Sat. 4 p.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Sat. 6 p.m.

New Year’s Eve (2011) ★ Halle Berry, Jessica Biel. Intertwining stories promise love, hope, forgiveness, second chances and more for a number of New Yorkers on the celebrated night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Sun. 8:02 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Wed. 10 p.m. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m.

The Nice Guys (2016) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling. A down-on-his-luck private eye works with a hired enforcer to investigate the disappearance of a young woman in 1977 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Mon. 1:30 a.m. HBO Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Night at the Museum (2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Mon. 5:36 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. STARZ Fri. 10:06 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum’s magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TRU Sat. 8 a.m.

Night of the Wild (2015) Rob Morrow, Kelly Rutherford. Dogs go on a deadly rampage after a large meteor strikes a quiet town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Wed. 4 a.m. SYFY Wed. 8 a.m.

Nighthawks (2019) Chace Crawford, Janet Montgomery. A Midwest transplant explores the New York nightlife with a friend. (NR) TMC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Nighthawks (1981) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Billy Dee Williams. Two undercover detectives are assigned to a special task force tracking an international terrorist. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. SHOW Wed. 11:20 a.m.

Nine Lives (2004) ★ Wesley Snipes, Jacqueline Obradors. Inyectado con una droga que controla la mente, un ex soldado se lanza en busca del antídoto. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. KVEA Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Ninth Gate (1999) ★★ Johnny Depp, Frank Langella. A rare-book broker, hired by a wealthy collector, discovers his latest find may hold the key to summoning Satan. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:15 a.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Mon. 12:24 p.m. STARZ Mon. 5:55 p.m.

Norbit (2007) ★ Eddie Murphy, Thandie Newton. Though married to a terrible shrew, a man tries to figure out a way to be with his childhood sweetheart, who has just moved back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TBS Mon. 2 a.m.

North Country (2005) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Frances McDormand. A constant barrage of abuse from her co-workers spurs a miner to file a sexual harassment lawsuit against her employer. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Not Another Teen Movie (2001) ★ Chyler Leigh, Chris Evans. A high-school quarterback bets a rival he can transform an unpopular student into a prom queen. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FREE Fri. Noon

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Sun. 9:02 a.m. STARZ Tues. 6:45 a.m.

The November Man (2014) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Luke Bracey. An ex-CIA agent comes out of retirement to protect a valuable witness and soon learns that now he is the target of his former friend and protege. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

O

Oblivion (2013) ★★ Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman. Two weeks before he is scheduled to depart from devastated planet Earth forever, a drone repairman rescues a woman from a downed spaceship, triggering a final battle to save mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 p.m.

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Mon. 10:30 p.m. VH1 Tues. 4:50 p.m.

October Kiss (2015) Ashley Williams, Sam Jaeger. After being hired as a nanny by a widowed, work-obsessed man, Poppy teaches the family that unconditional love, family and the joy of everyday occurrences are the most important things in life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. Noon

Ode to Joy (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin. Charlie has a rare disorder that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotions. But when a beautiful woman falls for him, he must soon decide whether to suppress his feelings, or take a chance and let love in. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Thur. 3:05 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. BBCA Sun. 9:58 a.m.

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Wed. 1:50 a.m.

Oliver Twist (1948) ★★★★ Robert Newton, Alec Guinness. Dickens’ London waif is pressed into Fagin’s street gang led by bully Bill Sikes and the Artful Dodger. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Once Upon a Crime (1992) ★ John Candy, James Belushi. Taking a lost dachshund from Rome to Monte Carlo drags various people into a mixed-up case of murder. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMAX Fri. 8:21 a.m.

Once Upon a Honeymoon (1942) ★★ Cary Grant, Ginger Rogers. A U.S. reporter in Europe lets a former Brooklyn stripper know she has just married a Nazi. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. STARZ Thur. 3:38 a.m. STARZ Thur. 12:40 p.m. STARZ Sat. 12:52 p.m.

One Way Passage (1932) ★★★ William Powell, Kay Francis. A condemned man and dying woman fall in love on a ship from Hong Kong to San Francisco. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

Open Water (2003) ★★★ Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis. Scuba divers struggle to survive in shark-infested waters after their tour boat accidentally leaves them behind. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. CMAX Mon. 12:28 p.m.

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006) Susan May Pratt, Richard Speight Jr. Six long-time friends try to stay afloat in the ocean after they forget to lower the ladder from a luxury yacht. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:55 p.m.

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Wed. 8:05 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Mon. 12:10 p.m. HBO Sun. 5:55 a.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Over the Moon in Love (2019) Jessica Lowndes, Wes Brown. With her matchmaking business on the verge of closing, a woman finds herself in the unique position of being featured in a magazine, but she must set up the writer with her childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Mon. 10 a.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Overcomer (2019) ★★ Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby. High school coach John Harrison reluctantly agrees to take over the cross-country team, a sport he doesn’t even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, a young runner who pushes herself to the limit and inspires those around her. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Sun. 6:59 a.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Overnight Delivery (1996) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd. A college student must prevent an impending disaster when he erroneously sends a poison-pen letter to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. HBO Tues. 9:25 a.m. HBO Fri. 9:27 a.m.

P

Papillon (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek. The epic story of Henri Papillon Charrière, framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil’s Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an alliance with counterfeiter Louis Dega to finance his escape. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. ENCORE Thur. 10:46 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 7:02 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) ★★ Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden. A wedding videographer places cameras throughout his home to uncover the source of late-night noises that are disturbing his family. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ Steve Martin, Mary Steenburgen. A middle-class man, his wife, his father and a divorcee try to be good parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Mon. 8:15 a.m.

The Parts You Lose (2019) Aaron Paul, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. A fugitive forms an unlikely bond with a deaf child when he takes refuge in an abandoned barn on the boy’s family’s farm. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Wed. 3 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:50 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. OVA Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015) ★ Kevin James, Raini Rodriguez. Paul Blart takes his teenage daughter with him to Las Vegas for a security-guard expo. While there, he stumbles upon a heist and must single-handedly apprehend the crooks. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Pavarotti (2019) ★★★ Bono. Featuring never-before-seen footage, concert performances and intimate interviews, filmmaker Ron Howard examines the life and career of famed opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Peace, Love & Misunderstanding (2011) ★★ Jane Fonda, Catherine Keener. With her divorce looming, a lawyer ventures to upstate New York with her children in tow to visit her hippie mother, whom she hasn’t seen in 20 years. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Thur. 11:35 a.m.

Pearl in Paradise (2018) Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha. A nature photographer heads to Fiji to shoot a magazine cover. She enlists the help of a romance novelist who she’s convinced can help her locate a rare blue pearl. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

The Pelican Brief (1993) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington. A Washington reporter helps an on-the-run law student who knows too much about a government cover-up. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SHOW Sun. 6:30 a.m. SHOW Sun. 3:30 p.m. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. SHOW Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Penelope (1966) ★★★ Natalie Wood, Ian Bannen. A woman disguised as a little old lady robs her husband’s bank, then tells her analyst. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 6:45 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Sat. 7:15 p.m.

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells (2018) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. After their wedding venue reserves the wrong date, Nick and Molly have six weeks to plan the wedding of their dreams. Things get even more complicated when Steven, who once left Molly at the altar, comes back into her life with a business offer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

Perfect Match (2015) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. Forced to work together, two wedding planners learn that opposites can produce the most unexpected results. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. Noon

Perfect Sense (2011) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Eva Green. A chef and a scientist fall in love amid a plague that robs people of their senses. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Mon. 3:35 a.m.

Perfect Skin (2018) Richard Brake, Natalia Kostrzewa. A young Polish woman’s relationship with a mysterious tattoo artist takes a sinister turn as she becomes increasingly fascinated by him. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sat. 3:20 a.m.

Perfect Stranger (2007) ★★ Halle Berry, Bruce Willis. A reporter crosses paths with a powerful executive when she goes under cover in cyberspace and the workplace to investigate a friend’s unsolved murder. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Thur. 12:27 p.m.

Perry Mason Returns (1985) ★★ Raymond Burr, Barbara Hale. The former trial lawyer leaves the bench to defend Della Street, his former secretary, for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Mon. 9 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Lost Love (1987) ★★ Raymond Burr, Jean Simmons. Lawyer Mason meets an old girlfriend in politics and agrees to defend her husband for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Thur. 9 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Notorious Nun (1986) ★★ Raymond Burr, Michele Greene. Lawyer Mason defends a nun accused of killing a priest rumored to be her lover. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Tues. 9 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Shooting Star (1986) ★★ Raymond Burr, Jennifer O’Neill. Mason defends an actor-director who apparently shot a talk show host in front of millions of TV viewers. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Wed. 9 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Sinister Spirit (1987) ★★ Raymond Burr, Robert Stack. Lawyer Mason defends a publisher for throwing a horror writer from a haunted hotel’s bell tower. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Fri. 9 a.m.

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Peter Rabbit (2018) ★★ Voices of James Corden, Fayssal Bazzi. Live action/animated. Peter Rabbit and his three sisters enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. A battle of wills soon breaks out as McGregor hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter -- a rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FX Tues. Noon

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m.

Pitch Perfect (2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FREE Sat. 5:25 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Sat. 8:45 a.m.

The Players Club (1998) ★★ LisaRaye, Bernie Mac. A single mother attending college moonlights as a stripper in a rowdy nightclub in order to pay for her tuition. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. BET Mon. 7 p.m.

Playing With Fire (2019) ★ John Cena, Judy Greer. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:35 a.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ Edgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Young FBI recruit Johnny Utah goes under cover to infiltrate a gang of extreme athletes who perform daredevil heists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. BBCA Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBCA Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019) ★★ Voice of Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith. Live action/animated. A young man joins forces with Detective Pikachu to unravel the mystery behind his father’s disappearance. Chasing clues through the streets of Ryme City, the dynamic duo soon discover a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokémon universe. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 10:55 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall. The new mayor’s policy puts badges on misfits: one has a police record; another does vocal sound effects. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Police Academy 3: Back in Training (1986) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Leslie Easterbrook. The misfits try to stop the penny-pinching governor from shutting down their academy. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Fri. 10 a.m.

Police Academy: Mission to Moscow (1994) ★ George Gaynes, Michael Winslow. The wacky law enforcers travel to Russia to bring down a mobster and his high-tech plot of world domination. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. CMAX Sat. 2:35 p.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 3 p.m. TMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) ★★★ Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone. After ditching his friends for a solo career, a hip-hop singer’s world comes crashing down when his second album flops. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. FREE Sat. Noon

El portero (1949) ★★ Cantinflas, Silvia Pinal. Cantinflas es el encargado de una humilde pensión y por dinero, se dedica a escribir cartas para los vecinos. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ Danny Glover, Gary Busey. Local and federal police hunt a sneaky alien creature, now skinning drug dealers in 1997 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Fri. 2:59 a.m.

Pride & Prejudice (2005) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Matthew MacFadyen. A convoluted courtship begins between a young woman and the handsome friend of a wealthy bachelor. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. OVA Fri. 7 p.m. OVA Sat. 8 a.m.

Princess O’Rourke (1943) ★★★ Olivia de Havilland, Robert Cummings. A down-to-earth pilot charms a European princess on vacation in the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Produced by George Martin (2011) Jeff Beck, Bernard Cribbins. An intimate portrait of Sir George Martin, Britain’s most celebrated record producer, at home and at work. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Wed. 7 p.m. AXS Wed. 11 p.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 10:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Prom Night (2008) ★★ Brittany Snow, Scott Porter. A deadly madman terrorizes a teen and her friends at their senior prom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. ENCORE Tues. 1:32 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 10:39 p.m.

Promise Her Anything (1966) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Leslie Caron. An adult-film maker sits for a widow’s baby while she woos a child psychologist who cannot stand kids. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Psycho Granny (2019) Robin Riker, Brooke Newton. A woman is grief-stricken when her mother passes away, but her spirits are lifted when her long-lost grandmother returns. Everything is looking better until her grandmother’s dark past reveals itself, forcing the woman to fight for her life. (NR) LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

Psycho Sister-in-Law (2020) Andrea Bowen, Lydia Hearst. A woman hatches a devious scheme to claim a family inheritance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 8 p.m. LIFE Mon. 12:01 p.m.

El puma (1958) Rene Cardona Jr., Sofia Alvarez. A principios del siglo XX, un joven se recibe de abogado y regresa al rancho de sus padres para ayudar a la comunidad. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Punisher: War Zone (2008) ★ Ray Stevenson, Dominic West. After an encounter with the Punisher leaves him horribly disfigured, mob boss Billy Russoti changes his name to Jigsaw and sets out for revenge. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Wed. Noon

Puss in Boots (2011) ★★★ Voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. Animated. The notorious cat has the adventure of nine lifetimes when he joins forces with Humpty Dumpty and Kitty Softpaws to steal the goose that lays the golden eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FREE Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Q

Queen & Slim (2019) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith. Slim and Queen’s first date takes an unexpected turn when one shoots a policeman during a routine traffic stop. Now labeled cop killers in the media, the unwitting outlaws feel that they have no choice but to go on the run and evade the law. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Queen Collective 2020: Gloves Off (2020) Washington, D.C., policewoman Tiara T-Baby Brown protects the community by day and trains to become a world champion boxer by night. (NR) 14 mins. SHOW Sun. 10:40 p.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:25 p.m.

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:58 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 10:43 a.m.

R

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. OVA Thur. 7 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Ramona (1928) Dolores del Río, Warner Baxter. Ramona refuses to marry Felipe, her adopted brother, and runs away to marry a Native American. When her husband and child die, she goes insane and flees into the wilderness. Felipe finds her, nurses her back to health, and the two reconcile. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

The Rare Breed (1966) ★★★ James Stewart, Maureen O’Hara. An English widow, her daughter and a drifter go to Texas to breed her Hereford bull with a rancher’s longhorns. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 9 a.m.

The Raven (2012) ★★ John Cusack, Luke Evans. In 19th-century Baltimore, Edgar Allan Poe and a detective hunt a serial killer who is basing his grisly crimes on Poe’s stories. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Wed. 4:35 p.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Tues. 2:50 a.m. HBO Sat. 4:20 a.m.

RBG (2018) ★★★ Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Gloria Steinem. An intimate portrait of an unlikely rock star: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With unprecedented access, the filmmakers explore how her early legal battles changed the world for women. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. CNN Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Re-Animator (1985) ★★★ Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott. A medical student brings his headless professor back from the dead with a special serum. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Fri. 2 a.m.

Ready or Not (2019) ★★★ Samara Weaving, Adam Brody. Grace couldn’t be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family’s luxurious estate. There’s just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Mon. 7:20 p.m.

Real Genius (1985) ★★ Val Kilmer, Gabe Jarret. Tech-school prodigies learn their laser project is actually a death beam funded by the military. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Fri. 10:43 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 1:24 p.m.

Rebel Without a Cause (1955) ★★★ James Dean, Natalie Wood. Tragedy follows when a new-to-town, troublemaking teen meets other anguished children of feckless parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Reckless (1935) ★★ Jean Harlow, William Powell. A Broadway star’s agent sees her through the scandal of her marriage to a drunken socialite. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Fri. Noon

Reclaim (2014) ★★ John Cusack, Ryan Phillippe. Steven and Shannon risk their lives to uncover the truth behind their newly adopted daughter’s disappearance in a small town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:50 a.m. CMAX Thur. 10:55 a.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Red Dragon (2002) ★★★ Anthony Hopkins, Edward Norton. A former FBI agent asks Dr. Hannibal Lecter for help in stopping a serial killer who slaughters families. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. STARZ Mon. 11:23 p.m.

Red Rock West (1993) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Dennis Hopper. A down-on-his-luck drifter is mistaken for a hit man hired to eliminate a local barkeeper’s wife. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AXS Fri. 4 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m.

Reds (1981) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton. U.S. journalist John Reed and wife Louise Bryant witness the Russian Revolution. (PG) 3 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

RENO 911!: Miami (2007) ★★ Thomas Lennon, Ben Garant. Attending a police convention in Florida, bumbling Nevada officers must save the day when terrorists launch an attack. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. ENCORE Fri. 7:37 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 12:01 p.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Sun. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

Rescue Dawn (2006) ★★★ Christian Bale, Steve Zahn. During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler, a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive by enemy soldiers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:50 a.m.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen. Alice travels to the Hive in Raccoon City to prevent the evil Umbrella Corp. from wiping out the last remaining survivors of the zombie apocalypse. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SYFY Thur. 10:45 p.m. SYFY Fri. 3:47 p.m.

The Revenant (2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins. FXX Mon. 2:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 10 a.m.

El Rey de Oros (1983) Antonio Aguilar, Felicia Mercado. La única apuesta que no pudo ganar fue la del amor. Ahora juega su última carta, la sangrienta carta de la venganza. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Riddled With Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with Dr. Zee Madeiras to track down their friend’s missing emerald brooch, a thief and a murderer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Wed. 9 p.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson. A journalist investigates the mystery behind a bizarre videotape that brings death after seven days to all who view it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. SHOW Tues. 4:15 a.m. SHOW Fri. 7 p.m. SHOW Sat. 4:40 a.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. NICK Thur. 8 p.m. NICK Thur. 9 p.m.

The Ritchie Blackmore Story (2015) Narrated by Ed Eales White. The influential, genre-defining career of Ritchie Blackmore, one of guitar’s all-time greats. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AXS Sat. 7 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Sat. 3 p.m. AMC Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Paul Newman. Accompanied by his eldest son, a Depression-era mob enforcer seeks revenge after the rest of his family are murdered by his employer’s jealous son. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. BBCA Sun. 3:27 p.m. BBCA Mon. 3:10 a.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMAX Sun. 10:05 a.m. CMAX Fri. 6 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 1 a.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 11 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 8 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ Felicity Jones, Diego Luna. Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire’s plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Sun. 5 p.m. TNT Mon. 4:30 p.m.

The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone (1961) ★★★ Vivien Leigh, Warren Beatty. An aging actress, upset by suggestions that she is too old for her role in a play, travels to Rome, where she begins a steamy affair with a young Italian gigolo. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Tues. 11 a.m.

Room (2015) ★★★ Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay. Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman and her young son finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. SHOW Wed. 7:35 a.m.

Room for One More (1952) ★★★ Cary Grant, Betsy Drake. The easygoing parents of three children take in one troubled teen, then another one. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Royal Hearts (2018) James Brolin, Cindy Busby. Montana rancher Hank learns that he’s the last heir of the late King of Merania and has inherited the throne. His daughter Kelly convinces the reluctant royal to step in as king so the country can keep its independence. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Sun. 2:35 p.m. TMC Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Rules of Engagement (2000) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Samuel L. Jackson. A decorated career Marine, about to stand trial for a botched rescue mission, asks an old friend to defend him. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. SHOW Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Rumbera caliente (1989) Sasha Montenegro, Polo Ortin. Una mujer se hace pasar por una bailarina erótica para ayudar a unos huérfanos. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Run This Town (2019) Ben Platt, Mena Massoud. A journalist and a political aide become entangled in a larger-than-life scandal. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Sat. 9 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Rush (2013) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl. Charismatic Englishman James Hunt and Austrian perfectionist Niki Lauda burn up the 1970s Formula 1 racing scene and share an intense rivalry on the track. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. CMAX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SYFY Sun. 5:45 p.m. USA Wed. 10 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sun. 3:40 p.m.

The Russian Bride (2018) Corbin Bernsen, Kristina Pimenova. A Russian woman moves to America with her daughter to marry a reclusive billionaire. When they arrive, he turns out to be a psychopath who sends their lives spiraling into a living hell. (NR) TMC Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

S

Sabrina (1995) ★★ Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond. Sons of a Long Island tycoon become romantic rivals for the chauffeur’s daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Sun. 8:50 a.m. TMC Mon. 5:10 a.m.

Safe (2012) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert John Burke. A cage fighter protects a 12-year-old math prodigy from mobsters and corrupt cops, who are all prepared to kill for the priceless numerical code she carries in her head. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:05 p.m. CMAX Fri. 8 p.m. OVA Sun. 1 a.m.

Sailing Into Love (2019) Leah Renee, Chris McNally. A biology teacher juggles her duties as bridesmaid to three friends, as well as teaching a summer enrichment class at her favorite place in the world. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 6 p.m.

The Samaritan (2012) ★ Samuel L. Jackson, Luke Kirby. After many years in prison, a former grifter tries to go straight, but the son of his former partner insists on learning the game and relieving a feared gangster of $8 million. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 6:25 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Mon. 2 p.m.

Sanctum (2011) ★★ Richard Roxburgh, Ioan Gruffudd. While exploring an underwater cave system in the South Pacific, a skilled diver and his team become trapped in the treacherous labyrinth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Fri. 12:50 p.m.

Sangre nocturna (2000) Alberto Estrella, Manuel Ibáñez. Una joven pareja, dos amigos, dos pandillas y cuatro convictos que se fugan, toman diferentes caminos en la misma noche fatídica, pero sus vidas se encuentran de formas inimaginables. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TBS Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Saw VI (2009) ★ Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor. Hoffman emerges as the next heir to Jigsaw’s twisted legacy, but as the FBI closes in, he sets in motion a game that is designed to reveal Jigsaw’s grand scheme. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:20 a.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) ★★ Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza. Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Thur. 4:05 a.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ Al Pacino, Chris O’Donnell. A blind ex-colonel takes his preppie guide on a lust-for-life trip to New York. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. SHOW Thur. 8:30 a.m.

The Searchers (1956) ★★★★ John Wayne, Jeffrey Hunter. A Confederate veteran and his part-Cherokee partner search five years for a kidnapped girl. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Season of the Witch (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman. Knights escort an accused witch to a remote abbey, where monks will perform a ritual in the hope of ending the pestilence ravaging Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Secrets in the Basement (2020) Melina Bartzokis, Nick Cassidy. An unsuspecting couple move into a new suburban house where a mysterious, masked figure lives in the basement. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Seduced by My Neighbor (2018) Andrea Bogart, Trevor St. John. A single mom moves into the suburbs and starts dating a firefighter, only to find herself the target of an obsessive neighborhood watchman who aims to prove he’s the best man to protect her -- even if he has to create the danger himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Semi-Pro (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, Woody Harrelson. In 1976 a singer uses the profits from his only hit to buy a basketball team that is in danger of going under when the ABA and the NBA merge. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

The Senator Was Indiscreet (1947) ★★★ William Powell, Ella Raines. A missing political diary turns up at a very embarrassing and crucial point in a senator’s campaign. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (2019) Erin Krakow, Kimberly Sustad. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

The Sentinel (2006) ★★ Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland. A fugitive Secret Service agent must clear himself of charges of murdering a colleague and save the president from an assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Fri. 11:55 p.m.

A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life (2019) Katie Brayben, Poppy Roe. A self-help addict takes a road trip with a life coach who happens to be a deranged serial killer. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Se7en (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Set It Off (1996) ★★★ Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah. Desperation drives four inner-city women to bank robbery in Los Angeles, then they start mistrusting one another. (R) 2 hrs. BET Thur. 6 p.m.

‘71 (2014) ★★★ Jack O’Connell, Paul Anderson. A young British soldier must find his way back to safety after his unit accidentally abandons him during a riot in the streets of Belfast. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:25 p.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. BRVO Mon. 11:30 p.m. E Fri. 2:30 p.m. E Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Sex and the Single Girl (1964) ★★★ Tony Curtis, Natalie Wood. The editor of a scandal magazine targets a psychologist and her sex-studies institute. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

The Shack (2017) ★★ Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer. Three enigmatic strangers take a depressed man on a life-changing journey after a family tragedy makes him question his faith. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. CMAX Sun. 12:05 p.m. CMAX Sat. 10:14 a.m.

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Sat. 2:15 a.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow. Young William Shakespeare falls for Viola, reawakening his creativity, but she is betrothed to Wessex. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Mon. 12:04 p.m. STARZ Tues. 8:51 a.m.

Sharknado (2013) ★ Tara Reid, Ian Ziering. A monstrous storm devastates Los Angeles, leaving the streets flooded and infested with sharks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming (2017) ★ Ian Ziering, Tara Reid. Fin and his wife April travel around the world to save their young son who’s trapped inside a sharknado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! (2015) ★ Ian Ziering, Tara Reid. A monstrous tornado unleashes ravenous sharks from Washington, D.C., all the way down to Orlando, Fla. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. SYFY Sat. 2:30 p.m. SYFY Sun. 1:59 a.m.

Sharknado 2: The Second One (2014) ★ Ian Ziering, Tara Reid. A freak weather system brings in ravenous sharks to munch on hapless New Yorkers and iconic landmarks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens (2016) ★ Ian Ziering, Tara Reid. Fin, his family and the cosmos have been blissfully sharknado-free in the five years since the most recent attack, but now sharks and tornados are being whipped up in unexpected ways and places. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sat. 12:30 p.m. SYFY Sun. 4 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. STARZ Wed. 3:42 a.m.

She’s Out of Control (1989) ★★ Tony Danza, Catherine Hicks. A Los Angeles radio-station manager’s girlfriend shows his teenage daughter how to be sexy. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Mon. 2:18 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 12:39 p.m.

She’s the Man (2006) ★★ Amanda Bynes, James Kirk. Romantic complications ensue when a student poses as her twin brother and replaces him at his boarding school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Mon. 5:25 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The murder of Austria’s crown prince leads Holmes, Watson and a Gypsy to a showdown with an evil genius named Moriarty. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. TMC Sun. 10 p.m. SHOW Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Shirley Valentine (1989) ★★ Pauline Collins, Tom Conti. A Liverpool housewife talks to the camera and her kitchen wall about life, people and going to Greece. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sat. 6 a.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 1 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 11:30 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. COM Sun. 4 p.m. COM Sun. 8 p.m. COM Sat. 1:30 p.m. COM Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. NICK Fri. 8 p.m. NICK Fri. 9 p.m.

Sideways (2004) ★★★ Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church. A divorced teacher and his soon-to-be-married friend ponder their lives and relationships during a road trip through California wine country. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. STARZ Thur. 10:29 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. BBCA Fri. 2:30 a.m. BBCA Fri. Noon AMC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Gary Busey, Corey Haim. A boy in a wheelchair stops a werewolf with his uncle and sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SUND Mon. 10 p.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. SHOW Fri. 6:45 a.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 12:25 p.m.

Sinbad the Sailor (1947) ★★★ Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Maureen O’Hara. Sinbad meets a beauty and villains on a voyage to the island treasure of Alexander the Great. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animada. Un cerdo, un ratón, un puerco espín, un gorila, un elefante y otros animales se reúnen en un teatro koala para una competencia de canto. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. KVEA Sat. 4 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. FREE Thur. 7 p.m. FREE Fri. 11 a.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. FREE Thur. 9 p.m. FREE Fri. 1 p.m.

Sister of the Bride (2019) Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman. An anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only sixth months of dating. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Thur. Noon

Sitting Pretty (1948) ★★★ Robert Young, Clifton Webb. Suburban parents of three bratty boys find a new baby sitter: know-it-all Mr. Belvedere. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 11 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. SYFY Mon. 2 p.m. SYFY Tues. 11 a.m.

Snatched (2017) ★★ Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn. Dumped by her boyfriend, Emily persuades her mother, Linda, to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America. The two polar opposites must quickly work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Wed. 2 p.m. FXX Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Sneakers (1992) ★★★ Robert Redford, Dan Aykroyd. An ex-'60s-radical computer hacker and his company are tapped for a shady black-box job. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Wed. 3:25 a.m.

Soapdish (1991) ★★ Sally Field, Kevin Kline. The star of a soap opera is rattled by her ex-lover’s return to the daytime drama The Sun Also Sets. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) ★★ Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke. Young Han Solo and his gang of smugglers devise a daring plan to steal coaxium from the planet Kessel. In need of a fast ship, Solo meets Lando Calrissian, the suave owner of the perfect vessel for the dangerous mission -- the Millennium Falcon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 7:30 p.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Mon. 2:10 p.m. STARZ Tues. 4:53 a.m.

Sorry for Your Loss (2018) Justin Bartha, Bruce Greenwood. A new dad returns home to bury his estranged father, but things become complicated when he learns that his father’s final wish is to have his ashes scattered on the home field of his favorite professional sports team. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 7:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 1:10 p.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Animated. Kyle, Stan and Cartman orchestrate a resistance to an imminent war between Canada and the United States. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. IFC Tues. 7 a.m.

Sparkle (2012) ★★ Jordin Sparks, Whitney Houston. In 1968 Detroit, a musical prodigy tries to balance romance with the new challenges life brings, as she and her sisters struggle for Motown stardom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Thur. 9 p.m.

The Spectacular Now (2013) ★★★ Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley. An innocent, bookish teenager begins dating the charming, freewheeling high-school senior who awoke on her lawn after a night of heavy partying. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Mon. 10:25 a.m.

Spencer’s Mountain (1963) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Maureen O’Hara. The Wyoming Spencers have nine children, too small a house and a son who wants to go to college. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. STARZ Tues. 5:56 p.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. STARZ Tues. 2:10 p.m. STARZ Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Sun. 10 p.m.

Splendor in the Grass (1961) ★★★ Natalie Wood, Warren Beatty. In 1925 Kansas, a teenage girl suffers an emotional breakdown following a platonic love affair. Beatty’s film debut. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Spring Breakers (2012) ★★★ James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens. Four college friends are arrested after robbing a restaurant to fund their spring-break trip. They land in more trouble when a drug and arms dealer bails them out to do some dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 12:25 p.m. TMC Wed. 3 a.m.

Springsteen & I (2013) ★★ Bruce Springsteen, Koichi Murakami. Devoted fans of rock legend Bruce Springsteen pay tribute to the Boss and discuss what his music means to them. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Thur. 11 a.m.

Stand Up Guys (2012) ★★ Al Pacino, Christopher Walken. A geriatric gangster’s release from prison leads to a reunion with his two partners in crime, one of whom has orders to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Mon. Noon

Stanley & Iris (1990) ★★ Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro. A widow and a bakery worker find escape from the demands of their everyday lives when romance blossoms between them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:35 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:05 p.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:55 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Sun. 2 p.m. TNT Sun. 11 p.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Kurt Russell, James Spader. A portal takes an Egyptologist, a colonel and a team of soldiers to another planet with pyramids, slaves and an alien ruler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. OVA Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Staying Alive (1983) ★★ John Travolta, Cynthia Rhodes. The dancing hero of Saturday Night Fever is six years older, beyond disco and ready for Broadway. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Sun. 4 p.m. OVA Fri. 10 p.m. OVA Sat. 11 a.m.

Stealing Harvard (2002) ★ Jason Lee, Tom Green. A nitwit persuades his down-to-earth friend to commit robbery to pay for college tuition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. OVA Thur. Noon OVA Thur. 10 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. COM Sat. 7:30 p.m. COM Sat. 9:40 p.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m. SHOW Wed. 6 a.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Tues. 8:05 a.m.

Stop the Wedding (2016) Rachel Boston, Niall Matter. A young, single attorney discovers that her mother’s new fiance is a TV star known more his failed marriages than his acting. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 10 a.m.

The Story of Us (2019) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page. The owner of a bookstore butts heads with an architect who plans on renovating the neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 4 p.m.

The Stranger (2010) Steve Austin, Adam Beach. Perseguido por mafiosos rusos y el FBI, un antiguo miembro de una fuerza especial de élite debe armar el rompecabezas de su memoria perdida. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Stuber (2019) ★★ Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani. After crashing his car, a cop who’s recovering from eye surgery recruits an Uber driver to help him catch a heroin dealer. The mismatched pair soon find themselves in for a wild day of stakeouts and shootouts as they encounter the city’s seedy side. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Mon. 4 p.m.

Sully (2016) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart. After landing US Airways Flight 1549 in New York’s Hudson River, Capt. Chesley Sully Sullenberger faces an investigation that threatens to destroy his career and reputation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TNT Sun. Noon

Summer in the City (2016) Julianna Guill, Marc Bendavid. After landing a big promotion managing a store in Manhattan, a woman from a small Midwestern town tries to adopt a big city personality, which leads to disastrous results. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

Summer Love (2016) Rachael Leigh Cook, Lucas Bryant. After going back to school, a widowed suburban mom struggles to adjust when an internship lands her in the fast-paced world of millionaire app designers. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Sun. 5 p.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Sat. 1 p.m.

A Summer Romance (2019) Erin Krakow, Ryan Paevey. A young woman starts to fall for a New York real estate developer who wants to buy her family’s picturesque ranch in Montana. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Sat. 9 p.m.

Summer School (1987) ★★ Mark Harmon, Kirstie Alley. The vice principal makes a high-school gym teacher teach catch-up English to a group of misfits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Thur. 1:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 5:15 a.m.

The Sun Is Also a Star (2019) ★★ Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton. Natasha and her family have less than 24 hours before they are scheduled to be deported from New York to Jamaica. Further complications soon arise when Natasha meets and falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:10 a.m.

Super Troopers (2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 10:18 a.m.

Superbad (2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. MTV Fri. 10 a.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Sat. 7 p.m. FXX Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FREE Sat. 11:35 p.m.

Sword of Trust (2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 2:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 12:10 p.m.

T

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. ENCORE Sun. 9 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 7:27 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 6:10 a.m.

The Talk of the Town (1942) ★★★ Cary Grant, Jean Arthur. A framed anarchist hides out with a schoolteacher whose other tenant teaches law. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. E Sun. 7 p.m. E Sun. 9 p.m.

A Taste of Summer (2019) Eric Winter, Alison Araya. A woman moves to Bright Shore, where she opens a restaurant and rediscovers her passion. Upon arrival, she encounters a former baseball player who has a competitive streak and owns his own restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Sat. 11 p.m.

Taxi (2004) ★ Queen Latifah, Jimmy Fallon. A bumbling policeman enlists the aid of a skillful cabdriver to chase Brazilian bank robbers through New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Tues. 7:20 p.m.

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans (2019) Voice of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. An antagonist forces the 2003 and 2013 teams to battle to prove which team is superior. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TOON Sat. 10 a.m. TOON Sat. 6 p.m.

Tell It to the Bees (2018) Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger. In 1952 Dr. Jean Markham returns to her Scottish hometown to take over her late father’s medical practice. She soon becomes ostracized by the community when she begins a passionate romance with a woman who has a young son. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 11:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TMC Thur. 9 p.m. SHOW Sat. 1:30 p.m. SHOW Sun. 2:40 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Thur. 7 p.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 12:05 p.m.

Thank You for Your Service (2017) ★★★ Miles Teller, Haley Bennett. U.S. soldiers Adam Schumann, Tausolo Aeiti, Will Waller and Michael Emory return home from the war in Iraq. With memories of the battlefield still lingering, the men soon begin their long journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Tues. 10 a.m.

That’s My Boy (2012) ★ Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. A groom’s world comes crashing down when his estranged father -- who is desperate to reconnect with his son -- shows up on the eve of the young man’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Sat. 7:01 p.m.

Them That Follow (2019) Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever. Inside a snake-handling church deep in Appalachia, a forbidden relationship forces a pastor’s daughter to confront her community’s deadly tradition. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 9:25 a.m. TMC Fri. 7 a.m.

Thief (1981) ★★ James Caan, Tuesday Weld. A safecracker runs into trouble with the mob when he wants to quit after one last heist. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMAX Wed. 7:33 a.m.

The Thin Man (1934) ★★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Sophisticated Nick and Nora Charles solve a murder mystery with their wire-haired terrier, Asta. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Thur. 9 a.m.

The Thin Red Line (1998) ★★★ Sean Penn, Adrien Brody. The men of Charlie Company try to take Guadalcanal Island from the Japanese in World War II. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. STARZ Mon. 7:25 a.m. STARZ Sun. 4:51 a.m.

The Thing (2011) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton. Paranoia spreads among a team of Arctic researchers as they battle a deadly alien organism that assumes the shapes of its victims. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Wed. 3 p.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Wed. 3:18 p.m.

Thinner (1996) ★★ Robert John Burke, Joe Mantegna. An elderly Gypsy king’s weight-loss curse prompts an obese lawyer to call in a mob boss’s debt. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SUND Mon. 2 p.m.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) ★★ James Badge Dale, John Krasinski. Six members of the Annex Security Team defend the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, from an attack by Islamic militants. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. FX Thur. 1 a.m. FX Thur. 11:30 a.m.

This Is the End (2013) ★★★ James Franco, Jonah Hill. Cabin fever and dwindling supplies threaten to tear apart six friends who are trapped in a house together after cataclysmic events devastate Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Mon. 4 a.m.

This Land Is Mine (1943) ★★★ Charles Laughton, Maureen O’Hara. A cowardly schoolmaster finds courage to openly defy the Nazis in his European town. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

This Property Is Condemned (1966) ★★★ Natalie Wood, Robert Redford. A Mississippi girl falls for an out-of-towner at her mother’s 1930s boardinghouse. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Three Christs (2017) ★★ Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage. A boundary-pushing psychiatrist treats three schizophrenic patients who believe they are Jesus Christ. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. SHOW Tues. 10 p.m.

300 (2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Sparta’s King Leonidas and his badly outnumbered warriors fight to the death against King Xerxes’ massive Persian army at the Battle of Thermopylae. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Tues. 3 p.m. FX Wed. 1 p.m.

300: Rise of an Empire (2014) ★★ Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green. Greek Gen. Themistocles leads the charge to fight invading Persian forces led by the god Xerxes -- once a mortal -- and Artemisia. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Thur. 5:55 p.m.

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:15 a.m.

Timeline (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Thur. 8:55 a.m.

To Catch a Thief (1955) ★★★ Cary Grant, Grace Kelly. A retired cat burglar sees fireworks with an American heiress on the Riviera. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar (1995) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze. Car trouble strands three drag queens in a conservative Midwestern town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. OVA Sun. 6 p.m. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. USA Sat. 1 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (2016) Lex Scott Davis, Debbi Morgan. Rhythm and blues singer-songwriter Toni Braxton tackles personal issues related to her battle with lupus, divorce and her son’s autism. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Fri. 2 p.m.

El tonto que hacía milagros (1984) Miguel Ángel Ferriz, René Casados. Un joven que no puede controlar sus poderes sobrenaturales, convierte en realidad todos los deseos que le piden. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:25 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Sat. 1 a.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. BBCA Fri. 10:30 p.m. BBCA Sat. 3:30 a.m.

The Tracker (2019) Dolph Lundgren, Marco Mazzoli. After failing to save his kidnapped wife and daughter, a vengeful man embarks on a bloody mission to punish those responsible for their deaths. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:40 a.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. STARZ Sat. 2:13 a.m.

The Trail of ’98 (1929) ★★★★ Dolores del Río, Ralph Forbes. Silent. Pioneers face tragedy as they struggle to reach the Yukon gold rush in 1898. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity’s fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TNT Sat. 5 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TNT Sat. 8:15 p.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. El exmilitar Frank Martin vive lo que parece ser una vida tranquila, prestando sus servicios como transportador, pero cuando rompe las tres reglas de conducta por las que se rige, la violencia vuelve a adueñarse de su vida. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. SUND Mon. 6 p.m.

Tremors II: Aftershocks (1996) ★★ Fred Ward, Michael Gross. The Mexican government hires two handymen to battle huge man-eating worms plaguing an oil field. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. SUND Sun. 11 p.m.

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001) ★★ Michael Gross, Charlotte Stewart. Mutated graboids return to feast on the residents of Perfection, threatening its new status as a tourist attraction. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. SUND Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Trial by Fire (2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:40 p.m.

Troll (1986) ★★ Noah Hathaway, Michael Moriarty. A San Francisco couple’s son enters a magic world to rescue his sister from a troll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. CMAX Sat. 5:20 a.m.

True Romance (1993) ★★★ Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette. A Detroit comic-book store clerk and his floozy wife flee to Hollywood with a suitcase full of mob cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Sat. 12:33 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 3:12 p.m.

Truth or Dare (2017) Cassandra Scerbo, Brytni Sarpy. Eight college friends awaken an evil spirit that feeds on souls in a haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. SYFY Mon. 1:59 a.m.

Truth or Dare (2018) ★ Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey. A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare turns deadly for a group of college friends in Mexico. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10 p.m.

12 Strong (2018) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon. In the wake of Sept. 11, Capt. Mitch Nelson leads a U.S. Special Forces team into Afghanistan to take down the Taliban and al-Qaida. Outgunned and outnumbered, Nelson and his forces face overwhelming odds in a fight against a ruthless enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 10:30 p.m.

21 and Over (2013) ★ Miles Teller, Skylar Astin. The night before his crucial med-school interview, a college student and his two best friends celebrate his 21st birthday with a night of drunkenness and debauchery. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 2 a.m. TMC Wed. 1:20 a.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Tues. 8 p.m. STARZ Wed. 2:57 p.m.

22 Jump Street (2014) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Officers Jenko and Schmidt begin to question their partnership after each infiltrates different cliques while undercover at a local college. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ Vic Morrow, John Lithgow. Four tales include a bigot, oldsters who find youth in playing kick the can, a misunderstood boy, and a terrified man on a plane. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Sat. 6:46 a.m.

Twin Betrayal (2018) Jen Lilley, Peter Douglas. A struggling single mother who is in the midst of a fierce custody battle is framed for the murder of her wealthy father by her ambitious identical twin. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. SYFY Sat. 8:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Two for the Money (2005) ★★ Al Pacino, Matthew McConaughey. A former college athlete joins forces with a sports consultant to handicap football games for high-rolling gamblers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Tues. 2:16 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. LIFE Fri. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BET Sun. 4 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sun. 1 p.m.

U

U-571 (2000) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton. American servicemen sneak aboard a disabled German sub to steal an encryption device they hope will help the Allies win the war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Fri. 5:55 a.m.

Una viuda sin sostén (1950) Abel Salazar, Emilia Guiú. El director de una orquesta abandona a su novia porque no tiene dinero, pero un millonario se casa con ella. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Uncle Drew (2018) ★★ Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery. Uncle Drew recruits a squad of older basketball players to return to the court to compete in a tournament. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TBS Sun. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. OVA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Undertow (2004) ★★ Jamie Bell, Josh Lucas. In possession of gold coins, a teenager and his sickly brother flee from their violent uncle. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:20 a.m.

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Theo James. With help from her only two allies, death dealer Selene embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between vampires and Lycans, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Mon. 7:30 p.m. SYFY Tues. 4 p.m.

Unfaithful (2002) ★★★ Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Wed. 12:55 p.m.

The Unholy Wife (1957) ★ Diana Dors, Rod Steiger. The wife of a California vintner botches his murder with her lover, a rodeo rider. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy (2016) Ryan Paevey, Cindy Busby. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 10 a.m.

Upgrade (2018) ★★★ Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel. An artificial intelligence implant called STEM gives a paralyzed man superhuman strength and agility -- skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who killed his wife. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. Noon

Upside-Down Magic (2020) Izabela Rose, Siena Agudong. Sent to a school for magic, a girl and her new friends must learn to use their special but unpolished skills to save everyone from the forces of evil. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISN Fri. 8:30 p.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Us (2019) ★★★ Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke. A couple and their two children must fight for survival when four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Thur. 11:55 p.m.

V

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

A Valentine’s Match (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Luke Macfarlane. Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine’s Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Sat. 3 p.m.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne. In the 28th century, two special operatives race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. SYFY Fri. 10:30 a.m. SYFY Sat. 2 a.m.

The Vanishing (1993) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Kiefer Sutherland. A kidnapper contacts his victim’s Seattle boyfriend three years after the crime. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Mon. 5:33 a.m. STARZ Mon. 4:02 p.m.

A Violent Separation (2019) Brenton Thwaites, Ben Robson. In a small Montana town, police deputy Norman Young covers up a murder committed by his brother, Ray. When Norman falls in love with the victim’s sister, Frances, family bonds are tested. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Thur. 3 a.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Thur. 1:30 p.m.

W

Waiting for Superman (2010) ★★★ Charles Adam, Jonathan Alter. Filmmaker Davis Guggenheim examines the breakdown of U.S. school systems and what can be done to fix them. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Waiting to Exhale (1995) ★★★ Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett. Relationships preoccupy Phoenix friends: divorcee Bernadine, careerist Savannah, popular Robin, and Gloria, whose ex-husband is gay. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. OWN Fri. 8 p.m. OWN Fri. 11 p.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Wed. 1:40 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Wed. 3 p.m. IFC Thur. 4 a.m. VH1 Sat. 2:10 p.m.

War Dogs (2016) ★★ Jonah Hill, Miles Teller. Two international arms dealers find themselves in over their heads after landing a $300 million contract to supply weapons to the Afghan military. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Tues. 12:50 p.m.

Warning Shot (2018) David Spade, Frank Whaley. A struggling single mother and her young daughter inherit a farmhouse. When a family business rival sends armed men to take the water rights to the farm’s creek by force, the situation spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Water for Elephants (2011) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Robert Pattinson. A shared compassion for a special elephant draws together a former veterinary student and a performer in the traveling circus in which they both work. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Tues. 12:45 p.m.

The Weak and the Wicked (1953) ★★ Glynis Johns, John Gregson. An Englishwoman sent to a prison without bars meets other first offenders whose stories are told. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Wedding Every Weekend (2020) Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell. Nate and Brooke are going to the same four weddings for four weekends in a row. To avoid setups, they go together as wedding buddies. But what starts as a friendship soon becomes deeper. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 7 p.m. HALL Tues. 8 p.m. HALL Sat. 5 p.m.

The Wedding Ringer (2015) ★★ Kevin Hart, Josh Gad. A socially awkward groom begins an unexpected bromance with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TBS Sat. 3:15 a.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer. Rival New York City gangs affect the love of a young man and woman from each side. (NR) 2 hrs. 31 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:50 a.m.

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. LIFE Mon. 11:03 p.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Mon. 4 p.m. VH1 Tues. 1 a.m.

When We Were Kings (1996) ★★★★ Muhammad Ali, George Foreman. The Oscar-winning chronicle of the 1974 championship bout between boxers George Foreman and Muhammad Ali. (PG) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:55 a.m.

Whip It (2009) ★★★ Ellen Page, Marcia Gay Harden. Stifled in her mother’s world of beauty pageants and conformity, a rebellious teen finds purpose and liberation in the ranks of a Texas roller-derby team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Mon. 10:44 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 5:27 p.m.

The Whistle Blower (1987) ★★★ Michael Caine, James Fox. An Englishman questions the accidental death of his son, a Russian linguist for British intelligence. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:25 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. IFC Sun. 11 a.m. IFC Thur. 3 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 10 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 2:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Fri. 2 a.m.

White Oleander (2002) ★★ Alison Lohman, Robin Wright Penn. A teenager endures a string of foster homes after her mother, a brilliant artist, is convicted of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:20 p.m.

Wilder Than Wild: Fire, Forests, and the Future (2018) Climate change exposes forests to large, high intensity wildfires, while greenhouse gases released from these fires contribute to global warming. (NR) 58 mins. KOCE Wed. 9 p.m. KOCE Fri. 1 a.m. KCET Sat. 7 p.m.

The Wind (2018) Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles. When a frontierswoman in the 19th-century wilderness begins to sense a sinister presence, her dread is dismissed by her husband. But a newlywed couple arrives, amplifying fears and setting a shocking chain of events into motion. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Tues. 6:30 a.m.

The Wings of Eagles (1957) ★★★ John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara. Based on the life of Frank Spig Wead, an aviation pioneer whose devotion to the Navy took priority over his family. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery (2019) Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tom Cavanagh. Attorney Claire Darrow defends her mother’s former colleague in a murder case. Things get complicated when Claire’s romantic interest is named as the prosecuting attorney on the case. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Sat. 9 a.m.

A Woman’s Secret (1949) ★★★ Maureen O’Hara, Melvyn Douglas. A piano player tells a detective about two singers, one supposedly shot by the other. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Mon. 5 a.m.

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. FREE Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TBS Sun. 10 a.m. TNT Thur. 7 p.m. TNT Thur. 10 p.m.

The Wrong Todd (2018) Jesse Rosen, Anna Rizzo. Everything changes for Todd when his evil twin from a parallel universe arrives to steal his girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Thur. 3 p.m.

X

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Thur. 3:25 p.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Tues. 7:10 a.m.

Y

You’re Bacon Me Crazy (2020) Natalie Hall, Michael Rady. Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition. When a handsome chef from a rival food truck parks across the street from her, Cleo’s goal to win takes a spicy turn. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Mon. 8 p.m.

The Young Cannibals (2019) Megan Purvis. Seven friends are tricked into eating burgers made of human flesh. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:35 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 4:21 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 7:11 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 5:12 p.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Sun. 11:49 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m.

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (2020) Racial tensions come to a boil when an angry mob murders Black teenager Yusuf Hawkins in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Aug. 23, 1989. The aftermath of Hawkins’ death leads to a social movement as his family and community protesters demand justice. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 3 p.m. HBO Tues. 5 p.m. HBO Fri. Noon HBO Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Z

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. COM Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Sun. 10:42 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Zoom (2006) ★ Tim Allen, Courteney Cox Arquette. A former superhero returns to work at a private academy to whip a group of ragtag youths into a new generation of heroes. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. ENCORE Sat. 5:43 a.m.