What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Tell Me a Story’; ‘Supernanny’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent From Universal Studios. (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Dead Pixels Meg and Nicky’s (Alexa Davies, Will Merrick) real-life friendship gets more complicated after their “Kingdom Scrolls” characters take their virtual relationship to the next level. Their roommate Allison (Charlotte Ritchie) tries to intervene before things get out of control. Sargon Yelda and David Mumeni also star in this new episode of the live action/computer animated series. 8 p.m. CW

Supernanny Jo Frost returns for a new season with two episodes. (N) 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Lifetime

Teen Mom 2 (season premiere) 8 p.m. MTV

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Tell Me a Story Jordan’s (James Wolk) relentless torment drives Eddie (Paul Wesley) to a breaking point, but Mitch (Michael Raymond-James) proffers a solution. Also, Kayla (Danielle Campbell) spends the day in the city with Nick (Billy Magnussen). Dania Ramirez, Davi Santos, Dorian Missick, Kim Cattrall and Sam Jaeger also star. (N) 9 p.m. CW

What’s It Worth? Featured in the opener of a two-episode season finale are items that once belonged to singer Porter Wagoner, a film negative of Marilyn Monroe and two vintage cars from the turn of the 20th century. In the second episode, a daughter might have found the ultimate Father’s Day gift in a record store bargain bin. Also, host Jeff Foxworthy shares his arrowhead collection. 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. A&E

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles In the season finale, Josh Altman and Tracy Tutor co-list a historic Hollywood estate once owned by legendary actor John Barrymore. 9 p.m. Bravo

16 & Recovering Michelle Lipinski, founder of Northshore Recovery High, welcomes students struggling with addiction and mental health issues as the documentary series launches a new season. 9 p.m. MTV

Lost Treasures of Egypt (N) 9 p.m. National Geographic

Transplant A charismatic Syrian doctor (Hamza Haq) with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine flees his war-torn homeland with his younger sister Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus) to start a new life in Canada in the premiere of this medical drama. 10 p.m. NBC

CORONAVIRUS

House Select Coronavirus Crisis Subcommittee Sec. of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin testifies. (N) 10 a.m. CSPAN



SPECIALS

Women Make Film Jane Fonda, Tilda Swinton, Kerry Fox, Debra Winger and Thandie Newton are among the narrators of this new 14-part documentary from writer-director Mark Cousins, which explores the work of some of the world’s greatest directors, all of them women. Among the spotlighted filmmakers and their works are Mira Nair (India), “Salaam Bombay!”; Barbara Kopple (U.S.), “Harlan County, U.S.A.”); Leontine Sagan (Germany), “Mädchen in Uniform”; Shaohong Li (China), “Stolen Life”; and Wanuri Kahiu (Kenya), “Rafiki.” (N) 5 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. TCM



SPORTS

2020 U.S. Open Tennis First Round, 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ESPN; 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Miami Marlins, 3:30 p.m. FS1; the Oakland Athletics visit the Seattle Mariners, 6:30 p.m. FS1; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball Conference Semifinals: The Boston Celtics vs. the Toronto Raptors, 2:30 p.m. ESPN; Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets, 5:30 p.m. ABC



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.); Chris Stapleton. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Susan Williams discusses the documentary “Robin’s Wish”; Adair Curtis. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Luke Combs and Carly Pearce announce CMA nominations. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Dakota Fanning (“The Alienist”); Tamron Hall. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Auli’i Cravalho; Jason Mraz performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central, 1:15 a.m. Comedy Central

Conan J.B. Smoove. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Paula Pell; Jessie Reyez performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Stewart. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guest host Ben Platt; Zendaya; Muna and the Knocks perform. 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jason Sudeikis; Robert Costa; Thomas Lang with the 8G Band. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Brian Cox; Tim Minchin; Sara Bareilles performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

The Aftermath Set in 1945 postwar Germany, James Kent’s 2019 adaptation of Rhidian Brook’s 2013 novel stars Keira Knightley as a woman who drifts into an affair with a handsome German architect (Alexander Skarsgard) while she and her husband (Jason Clarke), a British colonel, are stationed in Hamburg. Martin Compston, Fionn O’Shea, Kate Phillips and Flora Thiemann also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Suspicion (1941) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Sling Blade (1996) 9:07 a.m. Cinemax

Parenthood (1989) 9:10 a.m. Showtime

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) 9:15 a.m. IFC

A Bronx Tale (1993) 9:30 a.m. AMC

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 10 a.m. FX

Signs (2002) 10:40 a.m. HBO

Easy A (2010) 11 a.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 11 a.m. Syfy

The Truman Show (1998) 11:15 a.m. Showtime

True Romance (1993) 11:23 a.m. Encore

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) 11:30 a.m. IFC

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) 11:30 a.m. TMC

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) 12:30 p.m. HBO

Dial M for Murder (1954) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 1 p.m. FX

Face/Off (1997) 1 and 9:45 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 2:02 p.m. Syfy

Unstoppable (2010) 2:35 p.m. HBO

The Wrong Man (1956) 2:45 p.m. TCM

The Negotiator (1998) 4 p.m. Ovation

Richard Jewell (2019) 4:20 p.m. HBO

Baby Boy (2001) 5 p.m. VH1

Dreamgirls (2006) 5:15 p.m. TNT

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 5:31 p.m. Syfy

The Birdcage (1996) 6 p.m. Epix

Deliverance (1972) 6:10 p.m. TMC

Space Cowboys (2000) 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. BBC America

The Aftermath (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Grey (2012) 8 p.m. TMC

Beauty and the Beast (2017) 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. TNT

The Way Back (2020) 8:11 p.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 8:50 p.m. Syfy

Children of Men (2006) 10 p.m. TMC

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) 10:30 p.m. AMC

The Italian Job (2003) 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Back to School (1986) 11:30 p.m. Epix

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 11:30 p.m. FX

